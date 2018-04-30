Set Your Makeup Free™ With Real Techniques® Latest Global Beauty Campaign

Cena per la stampa della Casa Bianca, la corrosiva Michelle Wolff
Politica

Cena per la stampa della Casa Bianca, la corrosiva Michelle Wolff

Divertente scambio di "maglie" tra Fazio ed Eusebio di Francesco
Sport

Divertente scambio di "maglie" tra Fazio ed Eusebio di Francesco

In Egitto il festival aereo tra le piramidi di Giza
Politica

In Egitto il festival aereo tra le piramidi di Giza

Lecco, barbiere taglia i capelli bendato (e diventa una star)
Milano

Lecco, barbiere taglia i capelli bendato (e diventa una star)

Di Maio: "Si torni al voto, anche a giugno"
Politica

Di Maio: "Si torni al voto, anche a giugno"

Ucciso Shah Marai, ecco le foto che raccontavano l'Afghanistan
Politica

Ucciso Shah Marai, ecco le foto che raccontavano l'Afghanistan

Il videoclip di "Tutto il tempo", nuovo singolo di Amedeo Minghi
Spettacoli

Il videoclip di "Tutto il tempo", nuovo singolo di Amedeo Minghi

Claudio Bisio nella scuola peggiore d'Italia in "Arrivano i prof"
Spettacoli

Claudio Bisio nella scuola peggiore d'Italia in "Arrivano i prof"

Usa-Messico, la carovana "Viacrucis Migrante" arrivata a Tijuana
Politica

Usa-Messico, la carovana "Viacrucis Migrante" arrivata a Tijuana

Malan (FI): "I bluff del M5s iniziano a venire a galla"
Politica

Malan (FI): "I bluff del M5s iniziano a venire a galla"

Scandalo migranti, si dimette la ministra britannica Amber Rudd
Politica

Scandalo migranti, si dimette la ministra britannica Amber Rudd

Di Maio: "Vergognoso che partiti pensino solo al loro orticello"
Politica

Di Maio: "Vergognoso che partiti pensino solo al loro orticello"

La carica dei cosplayer al Comicon di Napoli
Politica

La carica dei cosplayer al Comicon di Napoli

Matt Mullican, una retrospettiva enciclopedica e labirintica
Culture

Matt Mullican, una retrospettiva enciclopedica e labirintica

Di Maio: "Si torni al voto, anche a giugno"
Politica

Di Maio: "Si torni al voto, anche a giugno"

Elezioni Friuli, Fedriga: "Spero che mio risultato contribuisca a cambiamento a livello nazionale"
Politica

Elezioni Friuli, Fedriga: "Spero che mio risultato contribuisca a cambiamento a...

Il flashmob di Roberto Bolle in piazza della Scala a Milano
Spettacoli

Il flashmob di Roberto Bolle in piazza della Scala a Milano

Elezioni Friuli, Fedriga arriva in Consiglio Regionale e fa il primo selfie di giornata
Politica

Elezioni Friuli, Fedriga arriva in Consiglio Regionale e fa il primo selfie di giornata

Doppio attentato a Kabul, ucciso fotografo di France Presse
Politica

Doppio attentato a Kabul, ucciso fotografo di France Presse

Elezioni Friuli, Meloni: "Vittoria netta, ora Mattarella dia mandato a centrodestra per governare"
Politica

Elezioni Friuli, Meloni: "Vittoria netta, ora Mattarella dia mandato a centrodestra...

Set Your Makeup Free™ With Real Techniques® Latest Global Beauty Campaign

- The #1 YouTube makeup tool brand[ 1 ]unveils a new initiative unlocking the power of makeup tools via macro trend inspired beauty looks

Internationally acclaimed makeup tool brand Real Techniques® has launched a unique and innovative 360 Global campaign to help beauty consumers experience makeup like never before.

     (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/683154/Real_Techniques.jpg )

The #RTtoolup movement aims to inspire, not prescribe, what the definition of beauty means to each individual, by encouraging the creative exploration of makeup tools, trends and techniques. In particular, the #1 YouTube makeup tool brand[ 1 ] and its co-creators, Sam and Nic Chapman of Pixiwoo, have made it their mission to help consumers understand how choosing and using the proper makeup tools is integral to unlocking the true power of makeup and setting it free.  

To kick off the #RTtoolup campaign Real Techniques®, Sam and Nic Chapman, The Future Laboratory; a world-leading strategic foresight consultancy, and International Beauty Expert and former International Beauty Director for Conde Nast Asia Pacific and British Vogue, Kathy Phillips; joined forces to interpret how emerging macro trends in our ever-evolving world impact beauty, and the innovation that develops within it at a macro level.

Sam and Nic Chapman have used these macro trends as their 'muse', and from this, have created beauty looks inspired by the macro trends. Each trend has a dual beauty look - a high impact style for the 'runway' and equally intriguing look for the 'realway' - to help inspire, influence and educate makeup users on how to utilise their makeup tools to transform and re-energise their beauty looks in new, exciting ways.

The key looks were unveiled at an exclusive Global Press Launch Event in Soho, London. The high energy runway reveal saw models take to the catwalk in a new and dynamic way, with their individual looks exhibited in a structure that blurred everything but their faces - ensuring the expert precision-makeup stole the show. These looks have also been made available via a visual 'Set Your Makeup Free™' Lookbook which showcases the trend predictions and demonstrates how they can be dialled up or down with the support of Real Techniques® tools, no matter what cosmetics colours and textures you reach for.

The trends unveiled were:

Real Techniques® has always gone tool-to-tool against prestige brands with its award-winning quality brushes, sponges and more. Teamed with the passion, artistry and expertise from the Chapman sisters, who have been at the forefront of the brand since its creation, the brand is dedicated to continuing to give makeup lovers the high-quality expert tools needed to achieve the looks they desire.

Tiffany Kurtz-Sewall, Global Marketing Director at Paris Presents Incorporated, comments: "High quality, custom cut tools set makeup free, and with the right education and inspiration, they have the power to help you nail every look, from flawless to mind-blowing. Beauty should be unscripted but inspired, and that's what our mission is for the brand: to provide the know-how teamed with innovative products to help people set their makeup free!".

Real Techniques® will continue to support the Set Your Makeup Free™ campaign throughout the year and beyond. The looks will be premiered via Real Techniques' Instagram to their 2 million+ followers.

@realtechniques  

#RTtoolup 

#setyourmakeupfree  

#realtechniques 

Notes to Editors: 

References: 

About Real Techniques® 

Reveal your inner expert with high-tech brushes and online tutorials. Created with professional makeup artists and top-rated YouTube beauty gurus Sam and Nic Chapman, Real Techniques brushes feature a colour-coded system corresponding to the key steps of makeup application, so you can create a flawless base, enhanced eyes and the perfect finish like a pro. Each brush is hand cut with UltraPlush® synthetic bristles that help create flawless, high-definition results. Real Techniques is a brand from Paris Presents Incorporated, a company that specialises in creating and distributing beauty products and personal care accessories to elevate the beauty experience for all users.

For more information, go to http://www.realtechniques.com

© 2018 Paris Presents Incorporated. All rights reserved.

in evidenza
Carolyn Smith malore in diretta 'Mi ha salvata Paolo Belli che..'

Spettacoli

Carolyn Smith malore in diretta
'Mi ha salvata Paolo Belli che..'

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo

Abiti sartoriali da Uomo, Canali

Dal 1934 Canali realizza raffinati abiti da uomo di alta moda sartoriale. Scopri la nuova collezione Canali.


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2018 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.