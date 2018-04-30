30 aprile 2018- 14:28 Set Your Makeup Free™ With Real Techniques® Latest Global Beauty Campaign

- The #1 YouTube makeup tool brand[ 1 ]unveils a new initiative unlocking the power of makeup tools via macro trend inspired beauty looks

Internationally acclaimed makeup tool brand Real Techniques® has launched a unique and innovative 360 Global campaign to help beauty consumers experience makeup like never before.

The #RTtoolup movement aims to inspire, not prescribe, what the definition of beauty means to each individual, by encouraging the creative exploration of makeup tools, trends and techniques. In particular, the #1 YouTube makeup tool brand[ 1 ] and its co-creators, Sam and Nic Chapman of Pixiwoo, have made it their mission to help consumers understand how choosing and using the proper makeup tools is integral to unlocking the true power of makeup and setting it free.

To kick off the #RTtoolup campaign Real Techniques®, Sam and Nic Chapman, The Future Laboratory; a world-leading strategic foresight consultancy, and International Beauty Expert and former International Beauty Director for Conde Nast Asia Pacific and British Vogue, Kathy Phillips; joined forces to interpret how emerging macro trends in our ever-evolving world impact beauty, and the innovation that develops within it at a macro level.

Sam and Nic Chapman have used these macro trends as their 'muse', and from this, have created beauty looks inspired by the macro trends. Each trend has a dual beauty look - a high impact style for the 'runway' and equally intriguing look for the 'realway' - to help inspire, influence and educate makeup users on how to utilise their makeup tools to transform and re-energise their beauty looks in new, exciting ways.

The key looks were unveiled at an exclusive Global Press Launch Event in Soho, London. The high energy runway reveal saw models take to the catwalk in a new and dynamic way, with their individual looks exhibited in a structure that blurred everything but their faces - ensuring the expert precision-makeup stole the show. These looks have also been made available via a visual 'Set Your Makeup Free™' Lookbook which showcases the trend predictions and demonstrates how they can be dialled up or down with the support of Real Techniques® tools, no matter what cosmetics colours and textures you reach for.

The trends unveiled were:

Real Techniques® has always gone tool-to-tool against prestige brands with its award-winning quality brushes, sponges and more. Teamed with the passion, artistry and expertise from the Chapman sisters, who have been at the forefront of the brand since its creation, the brand is dedicated to continuing to give makeup lovers the high-quality expert tools needed to achieve the looks they desire.

Tiffany Kurtz-Sewall, Global Marketing Director at Paris Presents Incorporated, comments: "High quality, custom cut tools set makeup free, and with the right education and inspiration, they have the power to help you nail every look, from flawless to mind-blowing. Beauty should be unscripted but inspired, and that's what our mission is for the brand: to provide the know-how teamed with innovative products to help people set their makeup free!".

Real Techniques® will continue to support the Set Your Makeup Free™ campaign throughout the year and beyond. The looks will be premiered via Real Techniques' Instagram to their 2 million+ followers.

