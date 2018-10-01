Ferilli e il bacio a Margherita Buy: alla fine ci ha preso gusto
Spettacoli

Filippine, una Borocay piÃ¹ sostenibile riapre ai turisti
Economia

Corepla fa 20 anni, da riciclo plastica 2 miliardi di benefici
Economia

Loredana BertÃ©: "Sono folle, ma nella mia follia sono rock"
Spettacoli

Tg Sport, Sgarbi vuole comprare il Cervia di "Campioni"
Sport

Parigi, 60 metri di passerella in mezzo alla Senna per L'Oreal
Culture

Borsa Italiana, Fiorelli, Mail Boxes Etc: "I trend di crescita all'Elite Day"
Economia

Sabrina Ferilli sul bacio con Margherita Buy: "Secondo me c'ha preso gusto"
Spettacoli

Diretto (Unagraco): task force di commercialisti per le start up
Economia

eCooltra, Marimon: â€œPer i cittadini romani app e scooter rinnovatiâ€
Economia

Scooter sharing elettrico, Pompili: â€œeCooltra al fianco dei cittadiniâ€
Economia

Borsa Italiana, Peyrano: Elite Day serve alle PMI per l'internazionalizzazione
Economia

Bagno di folla per il ministro Salvini a Genova per la serata finale di 'Zena Fest'
Politica

A Parigi parte il salone dell'auto, la Ferrari lancia la Monza Sp
Economia

Maltempo, strade allagate nei comuni a Nord di Napoli, gravi disagi per i cittadini
Politica

Borsa Italiana, Jerusalmi: "Oltre le aspettative il successo dell'Elite Day"
Economia

Manovra, Baldino (M5S): ''Investimenti per creare lavoro''
Politica

Rampi (Pd): ''Manifestazione di ieri dimostra che gran parte Paese si oppone a politiche Governo''
Politica

Manovra, Brunetta: ''Giudizio agenzie rating? Dio ci aiuti''
Politica

Vasto incendio a Capri, fiamme visibili da tutta l'isola
Cronache

Shandong Impressions - Innovation and development at the birthplace of Confucius

- During the five-day trip, 10 columnists from nine media organizations including European Pressphoto Agency, Lusa News Agency, The Diplomat, Oxford University Press and others visited CRRC Qingdao Sifang Co., Ltd., the Port of Qingdao, the Sino-German Ecopark, Shandong Guiyuan Advanced Ceramic Co., Ltd. (Sicer) and Shandong Lingshang Glass Culture Creative Co., Ltd. in Qingdao, Zibo and Jining. They also enjoyed a sightseeing tour of the hometowns of Confucius and Mencius to explore Confucianism.

In Qufu, journalists were immersed in the cultural atmosphere permeating the Temple of Confucius, the Kong Family Mansion and the Cemetery of Confucius in Qufu. Greek Vasilis Trigkas, a contributor to The Diplomat, noted that although Confucius lived more than 2,000 years ago, his thoughts and Confucian culture continue to influence China and the world. Confucius instructed his disciples to constantly think about human nature and society and to theorize about any doubts and thoughts. Analects of Confucius not only illustrates views and opinions on life but more importantly interprets how to balance individual interests and collective interests to realize harmony in society.

"Thousands of Green Mountains," a series of utensils made of Huaqing porcelain, a type of celadon, were used by heads of states during the 18th Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit in Qingdao this June. These pieces aroused considerable interest among the journalists.

"The design inspiration of 'Thousands of Green Mountains' comes from Shandong culture," explained Lin Yufeng, chief designer of the chinaware series. "The philosophy of 'harmony in diversity' represented by Shandong culture integrates with the design elements." Huaqing porcelain has a glittering, crystal-clear appearance, just like a sea symbolizing China's broad mind. Design elements of the series include Mount Tai, clouds over the sea and mountains offsetting the sea, reflecting the inclusiveness, openness and humanism of Shandong culture.

Journalists were impressed by not only the traditional techniques, but also the efficiency, innovation and development that China has fostered.

CRRC Qingdao Sifang is the main hub of China's rail transit equipment manufacturing industry. From China's first high-speed Multiple Unit train with a speed of 300 to 350 kilometers per hour to the CRH380A "Fuxing" with the fastest speed of the world (railway operation test at 486.1 kilometers per hour), CRRC Qingdao Sifang has strengthened the foundation of independent innovation in China's high-speed rail industry.

French journalist Buffet Julien compared the port to a smart port built in Le Havre in 2017. He believes that the fully automated container terminal at Qingdao is a good example of building a Digital Silk Road. "Hopefully, it can establish a connection with the smart port in France to jointly contribute to global interconnection," he expressed.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/751973/Shandong_Province_Confucius.mp4


Nomination e veleni al Gf Vip E ora entra la star nella Casa

Grande Fratello Vip News

Nomination e veleni al Gf Vip
E ora entra la star nella Casa

