5 dicembre 2018- 17:50 Shangri-La and Klook Announce Strategic Partnership to Provide Seamless Guest Experiences and Asian Hospitality

- "By delivering additional hotel and in-destination features, we are strengthening the value proposition for guests in line with their widening needs and giving them more inspiring choices during their travels," said Irene Lin, Shangri-La Executive Vice President -- Marketing. "Collaborating with Klook will allow us to offer guests a deeper discovery of local experiences and we're excited the partnership will open up many more memorable moments to guests in and beyond Shangri-La hotels worldwide."

Anita Ngai, Chief Revenue Officer at Klook, said, "The luxury traveller is more tech-savvy than ever as they are seeking smart, convenient, and cash-free solutions, and we're continually enriching Klook's services to make the platform suitable and engaging for all types of travellers. We're excited to be innovating on a series of initiatives with Shangri-La - Klook Concierge and Golden Circle redemption programme are just the start of an exciting partnership ahead."

Klook and Shangri-La will initially collaborate on the following:

Klook Concierge: In December 2018, Shangri-La Hotel, Bangkok; Shangri-La Hotel, Singapore and Kowloon Shangri-La, Hong Kong will be the inaugural hotels to debut the Klook Concierge service.

Guests can discover and book Klook experiences throughout their stay via a tablet at the hotel concierge, even at the last minute, and redeem via a QR code or e-voucher. In addition, Shangri-La's Golden Circle members can earn Golden Circle Award Points for each experience booked through the Klook Concierge.

To mark the partnership launch, Shangri-La will offer Golden Circle members 100 Golden Circle Award Points on every booking on the Klook Concierge, while Klook will offer a platform-wide discount of 5% on its experiences until 28 February 2019.

Golden Circle Award Point Redemption: All Shangri-La's Golden Circle members have the option to redeem their points for selected Klook experiences in Singapore, Bangkok, Beijing and Shanghai in December 2018. This will expand to over 60,000 Klook experiences in quarter three 2019, from must-eats and unique tours to local transport and popular attractions. The Klook activity redemption initiative with Golden Circle members is set to be the first of its kind for a luxury hotel group.

Marketing Collaborations: In 2019, Klook and Shangri-La will jointly launch various marketing initiatives, as well as make unique Shangri-La experiences available on the Klook platform. More information will be announced at the time of launch.

About Klook

Founded in 2014, Klook is one of the world's leading travel activities and services booking platforms. Klook gives travellers a seamless way to discover and book popular attractions, tours, local transportation, best foods and must-eats, and unique experiences around the world on its website and award-winning app ('Best of 2015' & 'Best of 2017' by Google Play and Apple App Store). With Klook's innovative technologies, travellers can book on-the-go and redeem the services by using QR codes or e-vouchers. Each day, Klook empowers countless travelers to indulge in their wanderlust and spontaneity through over 60,000 offerings in more than 250 destinations.

With a team of over 800 across 16 offices worldwide, Klook's services are available in eight languages, supporting 36 currencies. It has raised a total of US$300 million investment from world-renowned investors including Sequoia China, TCV, Matrix Partners, and Goldman Sachs. Get inspired by Klook at www.klook.com, the company blog or @Klook.

About Shangri-La Hotels and Resorts

Hong Kong-based Shangri-La Hotels and Resorts, one of the world's premier hotel owners and operators, currently manages over 100 hotels globally in 76 destinations under the Shangri-La, Kerry, Hotel Jen and Traders brands. Prominently positioned in Asia, the group has established its hallmark of "hospitality from the heart" over four decades in Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Europe, North America and the Indian Ocean. The group has a substantial development pipeline with upcoming projects in Australia, Bahrain, mainland China, Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia and Saudi Arabia. For more information, visit www.shangri-la.com.