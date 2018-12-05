5 dicembre 2018- 18:25 ShoppRe.com, a Unique Idea by 2 Women Entrepreneurs, Facilitates Global Shoppers to Shop From Indian Stores

- INR 100 Million invested in ShoppRe, which acts as a bridge betweenpeople living abroad and Indian Shopping Sites like Flipkart, Myntra, Amazon, etc

ShoppRe.com, an International shipping & consolidation company, that optimizes cross-border e-commerce from India, is setting foot in Dubai with a series of marketing campaigns.

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/794023/Shoppre_com_Dubai_Launch.jpg )

The brand ambassadors - Ms. Priyamani, National Award-Winning Actress and her husband Mr. Mustufa Raj, a prominent businessman - kick-started the Official Launch in Flora Inn Hotel, Dubai, by releasing the new ad campaign.

"I can totally relate to people who have just shifted abroad and badly miss shopping from India.ShoppRe makes it possible to have your favorite Indian goods delivered right to your doorsteps," said Priyamani.

Mr. V.A. Hassan - CEO of Flora Group of Hotels & SBK Real-Estate, Dubai - the major investor of the company, launched the website.

"I have been in Dubai for over 4 decades. I have seen the huge demand for Indian products like fashion, food, etc. which are popular everywhere, but not easily accessible or are extremely overpriced," he said.

Saira Hassan and Nikkitha Shanker founded ShoppRe in October 2016. So far, they have fulfilled orders worth INR 40 million for 15,000+ customers, consisting not only Indians, but also a huge number of Non-Indians; and has shipped to 80+ countries. Their expertise in customs and regulations renders access to even special items like Ayurvedic Products.

"We wanted to resolve two major pain-points: Most of the Indian sellers don't offer international shipping and several Indian websites don't accept International Card payments," said Saira.

"Our mission is to leverage our passion for service and superior shipping expertise to delight our customers with every shipment from ShoppRe," said Nikkitha.

About ShoppRe:

ShoppRe's services include:

'Shop & Ship' service offers the international shoppers an Indian virtual shipping address along with a Personal Locker. The purchases are stored for a free period of 20 days. The packages are then consolidated into ONE package, saving them up to 60-80% in shipping costs. Package/s are delivered in just 3-6 days.

'Personal Shopper' service shops on the customers' behalf in case of any payment hassles.

'ShoppRe Courier' enables the customers to schedule a pickup for their package from anywhere in India.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/1819630241632764/posts/2169210046674780/

Contact: +91-8277919191support@shoppre.com