Ethiopian, bandiere a mezz'asta a Palermo per l'assessore Tusa
Incidente Ethiopian, il testamento culturale di Sebastiano Tusa
Conte: "Tav? Per molti un'ossessione, io lavoro per ripresa Italia"
Incidente aereo in Etiopia, caratteristiche del Boeing 737 Max 8
"Minaccia alla sicurezza", Al Bano sulla lista nera dall'Ucraina
Vaccini, a scuola solo con il certificato. Coperture in aumento
Europee, Salvini: "Alleati in diversi Paesi, evento a Roma a metÃ  aprile"
Save the Children, la testimonianza dei bambini sfollati in Siria
Tav, Ue: "Ritardo puÃ² determinare riduzione fondi" SOTTOTITOLI
Osservazione Terra, Benvenuti (ASI): con Prisma Italia al top
Tav, Salvini: â€œTelt ha approvato bandi, scelta chiaraâ€
Brexit, Dombrovskis: "Molto meno distruttivo per entrambe le parti se si trova accordo" SOTTOTITOLI
Pesto e Alessandrina vincono la gara breakdance Red Bull Bc One
Salvini: demolizione delle torri Zingonia modello per l'Italia
Tav, Moscovici: "Errore dire che Ã¨ un progetto negativo" SOTTOTITOLI
Bollani e De Gregori insieme nel brano "Come il Giorno"
Infrastrutture, Conte: non c'Ã¨ solo Tav, serve sbloccare cantieri
Mattarella: ritardo su numero laureati, serve spinta istituzioni
Cani malati e denutriti: sequestrato allevamento "lager" abusivo sull'Aniene
A Ginevra debutto per eQooder, veicolo elettrico a quattro ruote
SI Group Announces New President And Chief Executive Officer

- SCHENECTADY, New York, March 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SI Group, a leading global developer and manufacturer of performance additives, process solutions, pharmaceuticals and chemical intermediates, announced today the appointment of David Bradley as the company's new President & Chief Executive Officer, effective March 18, 2019. David will assume the role held by interim CEO, David Mezzanotte, Director at SK Capital Partners.

"David has a proven track record in the chemical industry with decades of experience leading both public and private companies," said Barry Siadat, a founder and Managing Director of SK Capital. "This is the perfect time for a new leader to take the helm of SI Group. David's strong leadership, deep understanding of SI Group's markets, and industry experience is exactly what is needed for the next chapter of the company's growth."

"I am honored and excited to lead SI Group, which has tremendous potential for higher growth and profitability," David Bradley stated. "In partnership with SK Capital and the executive team, I look forward to leveraging the company's unique product portfolio, global manufacturing base, and exceptional talent in executing our growth strategy."

Bradley comes to SI Group having most recently served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Nexeo Solutions, a publicly held, international distributor of chemicals, plastics and environmental services based in Houston, Texas. Previously, he spent seven years at Kraton Performance Polymers where he held the role of Chief Operating Officer and led a significant global transformation of the business. Bradley holds a B.S. in Chemical Engineering from the University of Louisville and began his career at GE Plastics.

Jack Norris, Managing Director of SK Capital, added, "We wish to thank David Mezzanotte for his outstanding leadership as interim CEO while we finalized the search for SI Group's next leader. He provided continuity and strategic counsel, all while keeping the company focused on its near-term priorities. We look forward to David Bradley continuing this momentum with a seamless transition."

SI Group leadership biographies may be found at http://www.siigroup.com/leadership.asp.

ABOUT SI GROUP

SI Group is a leading global developer and manufacturer of performance additives, process solutions, pharmaceuticals and chemical intermediates, with strong market positions in the plastics, oilfield, rubber, fuels & lubricants, active pharmaceutical ingredients and industrial resins industries. SI Group solutions are critical to the quality and performance of countless industrial and consumer goods. Headquartered in Schenectady, New York, SI Group operates more than 30 manufacturing facilities on five continents with approximately $2 billion in annual sales, and more than 3,000 employees worldwide. SI Group is a portfolio company of SK Capital Partners. In 2018, SI Group received its third silver award for corporate social responsibility by EcoVadis and is ranked among the top seven percent of more than 45,000 worldwide companies.  SI Group is The Substance Inside. For more information, please visit www.siigroup.com.

Media Contact: Joseph Grandeph: + 1.413.684.2463joe@jgrandecommunications.com 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/833283/David_Bradley.jpg  Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/95496/si_group__inc__logo.jpg  


Virginia, nuova fiamma di Di Maio Giornalista e giocatrice di basket

Virginia, nuova fiamma di Di Maio
Giornalista e giocatrice di basket

