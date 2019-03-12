Matrimonio da due stelle Michelin, la proposta di chef Mancino
Matrimonio da due stelle Michelin, la proposta di chef Mancino

Mattarella sul clima: siamo sull'orlo di una crisi globale

Luca Rossetti Pilota Ufficiale Citroen Italia

I Primi test della Citroen C3 R5

Via della Seta, Di Maio: per riequilibrare import-export con Cina

Turismo russo in crescita, l'Italia Ã¨ la meta top in Europa

Forte e determinata, Paola Turci esce con l'album Viva da morire

Il Cnel compie 60 anni

Singapore blocca tutti i Boeing 737 Max dopo incidente in Etiopia

Algeria, Bouteflika rinuncia a candidatura: feste in piazza

Ingres e il suo tempo: una lettura moderna del Classicismo

De Felice, Intesa Sanpaolo: "Capitalismo di territorio Ã¨ il modello vincente"

"11", l'album Unicef cantato da bambini di Siria e Medio Oriente

Conte: "Mai pensato ad una mini Tav"

Mattarella: "Siamo sull'orlo di una crisi climatica globale"

Sgomberata a Roma ex fabbrica Miralanza in zona Marconi

Los Angeles, elefantini e acrobati alla premiere di "Dumbo"

Le imprese delle donne nei corti del Women's Adventure Film Tour

Maxi operazione antimafia a Palermo, 32 arresti

Crozza-Zingaretti: "Al bar la gente beve per dimenticarvi"


Signiant Introduces Jet, the Newest Product on Its SaaS Platform

- Innovative New Solution Brings Fast, Automated File Transfers to Small and Mid-sized Businesses

At NAB 2019, Signiant Inc, a long-time leader in intelligent file transfer, is introducing Jet, a new SaaS solution that makes it easy to automate and accelerate the transfer of large files between geographically dispersed locations. Targeted at simple "lights-out" use cases, Signiant JetTM meets the growing need to replace scripted FTP with a faster, more reliable and more secure alternative.  

Jet leverages Signiant's innovative SaaS platform, which also underpins the company's widely-deployed Media Shuttle solution that is now used by more than 400,000 professionals to send and share large files around the world. Jet's tightly curated feature set and accessible price point allow small and mid-sized companies to easily automate system-to-system workflows, as well as recurring data exchange with partners.  

"Jet fills a growing need in the industry," said Cory Bialowas, SVP Product Management at Signiant. "With Media Shuttle, Signiant has demonstrated that SaaS innovation can bring the power of our technology to companies of all sizes. As customers face increasing pressure to eliminate FTP and unwieldy first-generation acceleration products, they have been clamouring for a Media Shuttle companion product to handle automated transfers. Jet extends our SaaS platform to address these use cases within the global media supply chain."  

Like all Signiant products, Jet utilizes a proprietary transport protocol that optimizes network performance for fast, reliable movement of large files under all network conditions. Coupled with enterprise-grade security and features tuned for media professionals, Signiant products are designed to enable the global flow of content, within and between companies, in a hybrid cloud world. The Signiant portfolio now comprises the following offerings:  

Media companies can deploy a single Signiant product to solve a specific problem, or combine them for a comprehensive approach to managing access to content that is located in various of storage types around the world. Signiant products interoperate with each other, as well as with third-party products in the media technology ecosystem.

About Signiant:  Signiant's enterprise software provides the world's top content creators and distributors with fast, reliable, secure access to large media files, regardless of physical storage type or location. By enabling authorized people and processes to seamlessly exchange valuable content - within and between enterprises - Signiant connects the global media supply chain.  

For more information, please visit http://www.signiant.com.


