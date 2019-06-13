Siklu to Boost Wireless Gigabit Connectivity Using Terragraph

Mori (ElettricitÃ  futura): "In atto processo di trasformazione epocale"
Economia

Mori (ElettricitÃ  futura): "In atto processo di trasformazione epocale"

Beulcke (Festival Energia): "Vogliamo rendere piÃ¹ popolare tema dell'energia"
Economia

Beulcke (Festival Energia): "Vogliamo rendere piÃ¹ popolare tema dell'energia"

"I Am Me-Jackie Chan", la star del kung fu presenta il suo album
Spettacoli

"I Am Me-Jackie Chan", la star del kung fu presenta il suo album

Fecondazione assistita, Aogoi: le linee guida scriviamole da soli
Cronache

Fecondazione assistita, Aogoi: le linee guida scriviamole da soli

Boero (Iren): Investiamo su: trasformazione rifiuti, acqua, teleriscaldamento
Economia

Boero (Iren): Investiamo su: trasformazione rifiuti, acqua, teleriscaldamento

Hong Kong chiude le sedi del governo dopo i violenti scontri
Politica

Hong Kong chiude le sedi del governo dopo i violenti scontri

Casellati a Parigi: "Mia visita marca rapporto di amicizia tra Italia e Francia"
Politica

Casellati a Parigi: "Mia visita marca rapporto di amicizia tra Italia e Francia"

Metalmeccanici, Landini (CGIL): "Pronti a sciopero generale, Governo distratto"
Politica

Metalmeccanici, Landini (CGIL): "Pronti a sciopero generale, Governo distratto"

Metalmeccanici, Barbagallo (Uil): "150 vertenze aperte, domani a Napoli con lavoratori Whirlpool"
Politica

Metalmeccanici, Barbagallo (Uil): "150 vertenze aperte, domani a Napoli con lavoratori...

Tria: "Nessuna lite con Salvini su flat tax"
Politica

Tria: "Nessuna lite con Salvini su flat tax"

Raggi e Bonisoli inaugurano il nuovo itinerario dal Foro Romano ai Fori Imperiali
Politica

Raggi e Bonisoli inaugurano il nuovo itinerario dal Foro Romano ai Fori Imperiali

I surgelati piacciono sempre piÃ¹ agli chef (e trainano consumi)
Economia

I surgelati piacciono sempre piÃ¹ agli chef (e trainano consumi)

Ue, Moavero: "Crisi 2008 ha accentuato asimmetrie, titoli debito comunitario contro diseguaglianze"
Politica

Ue, Moavero: "Crisi 2008 ha accentuato asimmetrie, titoli debito comunitario contro...

Elisa e Carl Brave in vespa per Roma in "Vivere tutte le vite"
Spettacoli

Elisa e Carl Brave in vespa per Roma in "Vivere tutte le vite"

Maltrattamenti all'asilo nido, fermate 3 educatrici nel bresciano
Cronache

Maltrattamenti all'asilo nido, fermate 3 educatrici nel bresciano

Cnel, Treu: "Sforzo comune contro rischi di arretramento Ue"
Politica

Cnel, Treu: "Sforzo comune contro rischi di arretramento Ue"

Mattarella a riunione Cnel europei accolto da un applauso
Politica

Mattarella a riunione Cnel europei accolto da un applauso

Spazio, per Samantha Cristoforetti inizia la missione Neemo23
Scienza e tecnologia

Spazio, per Samantha Cristoforetti inizia la missione Neemo23

Le sfide del wealth management di Mps: tecnologia e sostenibilitÃ 
Economia

Le sfide del wealth management di Mps: tecnologia e sostenibilitÃ 

Crimi: Radio Radicale, prendo atto di voto Lega una pioggia di soldi pubblici a radio di partito
Politica

Crimi: Radio Radicale, prendo atto di voto Lega una pioggia di soldi pubblici a radio...


Siklu to Boost Wireless Gigabit Connectivity Using Terragraph

- SAN JOSE, California, June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Siklu, the global market leader in 5G mmWave wireless network equipment, today announced that Siklu's third generation Gigabit Wireless solution in the MultiHaul™ product line will incorporate Facebook's Terragraph millimeter-wave technology. Terragraph leverages V-band spectrum at 60GHz to wirelessly extend fiber throughout cities, including in difficult-to-reach neighborhoods.

 

 

"We welcome Siklu's extensive experience and long history of mmWave innovation to the Terragraph community," said Dan Rabinovitsj, Facebook's VP of Connectivity. "With the growing ecosystem of Terragraph partners, we are moving closer to our goal of enabling service providers to deliver gigabit-speed wireless connectivity to their customers."

"We are excited to deliver reliable gigabit connectivity to potentially millions of people around the world using Terragraph technologies," said Siklu CEO Eyal Assa. "Siklu has more than a decade of experience in this field with more than 80,000 units deployed and over 170 connected Smart Cities worldwide. We look forward to bringing this experience to the Terragraph ecosystem."

Terragraph technologies will now be incorporated into Siklu's third-generation of 60GHz Gigabit Wireless Access (GWA) products, which have been deployed for both residential and enterprise customers in 45 countries. All of Siklu's MultiHaul™ products incorporate advanced RF and beam forming at both the Base (BU) and Terminal units (TU) to enable the most flexible and cost-effective deployment options. Further, to make the installation process easier at homes and businesses, Siklu recently introduced the revolutionary WiNDE Network Planning tool and an extremely small terminal unit that is slightly larger than today's average sized smartphones.

Siklu's Terragraph products will be part of the industry's most comprehensive portfolio of V-Band (60GHz), E-Band (70/80GHz), point-to-point and point-to-multipoint solutions on the market. Further, the combination of Terragraph systems with Siklu's advanced SmartHaul™ software as a service (SaaS) platform for designing and operating dense, mesh networks of thousands of nodes will help propel Terragraph adoption.

Siklu's end-to-end 5G Gigabit Wireless Access solutions will be showcased at CommunicAsia 2019, 18-20 June, Singapore at the Israel Export Institute booth #1E-02 and at IFSEC International, 18-20 June, ExCeL, London, booth # IF3328.

About Siklu

Siklu delivers multi-gigabit wireless fiber connectivity in urban, suburban, and rural areas. Operating in the mmWave bands, Siklu's wireless solutions are used by leading service providers and system integrators to provide 5G Gigabit Wireless Access services. In addition, Siklu solutions are ideal for Smart City projects requiring extra capacity such as video security, WiFi backhaul, and municipal network connectivity all over one network. Thousands of Siklu carrier-grade systems are delivering interference-free performance worldwide. Easily installed on street-fixtures or rooftops, these radios have been proven to be the ideal solution for networks requiring fast and simple deployment of secure, wireless fiber. www.siklu.com.

Press Contacts

Shiri ButnaruDirector of Marketing, Siklushiri.b@siklu.com

Dave SumiVP Marketing, Sikludave.s@siklu.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/902354/Siklu.jpg


in evidenza
Ariadna Romero torna in tv Su Canale 5, dopo l'isola...

Spettacoli

Ariadna Romero torna in tv
Su Canale 5, dopo l'isola...

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2019 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.