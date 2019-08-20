Sir Anthony Ritossa Names Mohamed Al Ali Distinguished Grand Ambassador for 10th Anniversary Ritossa Global Family Office Summit to be Held November 23-25 in Dubai

Briatore (con la ex Gregoraci) scatenato a Capri canta l'Inno
Spettacoli

Briatore (con la ex Gregoraci) scatenato a Capri canta l'Inno

Javier Bardem in campo all'Onu per proteggere gli Oceani
Politica

Javier Bardem in campo all'Onu per proteggere gli Oceani

Open Arms, migranti si buttano in mare per raggiungere costa
Cronache

Open Arms, migranti si buttano in mare per raggiungere costa

MSF a bordo della Ocean Viking: "l'emergenza Ã¨ psicologica"
Cronache

MSF a bordo della Ocean Viking: "l'emergenza Ã¨ psicologica"

Ocean Viking, medico MSF: ecco come salviamo i migranti
Politica

Ocean Viking, medico MSF: ecco come salviamo i migranti

Apple pronta a sfidare Netflix nel mondo dello streaming video
Cronache

Apple pronta a sfidare Netflix nel mondo dello streaming video

Terribile rogo sull'Isola di Gran Canaria, "tragedia ambientale"
Politica

Terribile rogo sull'Isola di Gran Canaria, "tragedia ambientale"

Gb, una mostra celebra Ed Sheeran: versione intima del cantante
Spettacoli

Gb, una mostra celebra Ed Sheeran: versione intima del cantante

Guardare in faccia il presente: l'Anthropocene al MAST di Bologna
Culture

Guardare in faccia il presente: l'Anthropocene al MAST di Bologna

In Bolivia incendi distruggono oltre 471mila ettari di foreste
Politica

In Bolivia incendi distruggono oltre 471mila ettari di foreste

Hong Kong, Twitter e Facebook bloccano account fake-news pro Cina
Politica

Hong Kong, Twitter e Facebook bloccano account fake-news pro Cina

Tajani: "Governo al capolinea, fiducia in Mattarella"
Politica

Tajani: "Governo al capolinea, fiducia in Mattarella"

Open Arms, 19esimo giorno di attesa. Sbarcano altri 9 migranti
Cronache

Open Arms, 19esimo giorno di attesa. Sbarcano altri 9 migranti

Bongiorno: "Lega stra-compatta, fatta scelta di responsabilitÃ "
Politica

Bongiorno: "Lega stra-compatta, fatta scelta di responsabilitÃ "

Vicina di casa fa arrestare un ladro di appartamenti a Bologna. Il servizio
Video

Vicina di casa fa arrestare un ladro di appartamenti a Bologna. Il servizio

Previsioni meteo per mercoledÃ¬, 21 agosto
Meteo

Previsioni meteo per mercoledÃ¬, 21 agosto

Quando Di Maio a Luglio attaccava il Pd: "Mai con il partito di Bibbiano, nulla a che fare con Pd"
Politica

Quando Di Maio a Luglio attaccava il Pd: "Mai con il partito di Bibbiano, nulla a che...

Renzi contro Grillo nel 2014: Rappresenti un potere marcio vs esci da questo blog Beppe
Politica

Renzi contro Grillo nel 2014: Rappresenti un potere marcio vs esci da questo blog Beppe

"Basta! Sono persone, fattele scendere", parla la capo missione di Open Arms Anabel Montes
Politica

"Basta! Sono persone, fattele scendere", parla la capo missione di Open Arms Anabel Montes

Open Arms, la nave al largo diventa un magnete per i turisti
Cronache

Open Arms, la nave al largo diventa un magnete per i turisti


Sir Anthony Ritossa Names Mohamed Al Ali Distinguished Grand Ambassador for 10th Anniversary Ritossa Global Family Office Summit to be Held November 23-25 in Dubai

- More than 600 prominent family offices, conglomerate business owners, Sheikhs, Royal Families, private investment companies, international business moguls, sovereign wealth funds, and industry professionals from across the Middle East and around the globe will gather at the extraordinary Four Seasons Resort Jumeirah Beach under the High Patronage of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed Al Maktoum for the Ritossa Global Family Office Investment Summit.

The resort is pulling out all of the stops to ensure that the celebration will be in keeping with the exceedingly high expectations of an important group representing over $4 trillion in investor wealth. Themed "East Meets West," this high-powered Summit promises to be grander and more spectacular than ever.  

"It is a great pleasure and honour to return to Dubai for our sixth Summit in the UAE. Dubai is always the perfect host for our esteemed group and the fact that every Summit is larger and more impressive than the last is a testament to the region's on-going commitment to welcoming hospitality, fine service and shared values," said Sir Anthony Ritossa, Chairman of Ritossa Family Office, a family business dating back 600 years to the Venetian Empire in Europe.

"The 10th Global Family Office Summit event in Dubai will be a crowning achievement for Sir Anthony Ritossa and every one of the Summit attendees. As the largest and most exclusive worldwide family office gathering of all time, the illustrious event is the ideal venue for high-level discussions on how to enrich the family legacy, grow, preserve wealth, and share ideas. I look forward to welcoming my colleagues and friends from around the world in Dubai," said Mohamed Al Ali CEO & Advisor, Sheikh Ahmed Al Maktoum International Investments Enterprise, UAE.

"We can all count on one hand the individuals who have made a lasting impression on our hearts and on our minds. Mohamed Al Ali is one of those individuals. He is the embodiment of 'good thoughts, good words, good deeds'," said Dame Sheila B. Driscoll.

"I have produced literally thousands of events and conferences around the world and never have I found such a broadness of vision and project. The official support of Sheikh Maktoum and the Monaco Prince, the presence of the heirs of Bahrain and Yugoslavia Royal families, the heirs of Reynolds, Rockefeller, Bismarck, Muhammad, Menelik, Selassie and most innovative global finance platform is something unheard of before. Your event ranks in first place as the most astonishing and inspired world summit. I'm very proud to collaborate." Matteo Peri, CNBC Europe.

For details on future events and the invitation-only 10th Global Family Office Investment Summit in Dubai, please email email@DubaiSummit.org or visit www.DubaiSummit.org.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/962563/Ritossa_1.jpg  Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/962564/Ritossa_2.jpg

Media Contact:Charlotte Luer+1-239-404-6785cluer@ljhfm.com


in evidenza
BELEN, CHE LATO B A FORMENTERA LA FOTO INFIAMMA I SOCIAL

Belen, Diletta Leotta e... GALLERY

BELEN, CHE LATO B A FORMENTERA
LA FOTO INFIAMMA I SOCIAL

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2019 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.