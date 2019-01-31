La mente del cecchino come risorsa per i manager
Culture

Culture

Venezuela, l'Europarlamento riconosce Guaidò come presidente
Politica

Politica

Arisa torna a Sanremo in gara con "Mi sento bene"
Spettacoli

Spettacoli

Venezuela, sottosegretario esteri: "Italia non riconosce Guaidò"
Politica

Politica

Allarme per la tomba di Tutankhamon: troppi visitatori
Politica

Politica

Bella, single e felice. Jennifer Aniston fa 50 anni e torna in tv
Spettacoli

Spettacoli

Lo spettacolo delle Cascate del Niagara ghiacciate
Politica

Politica

Recessione, Meloni: "Francamente non sono stupita, c'è bisogno di crescita"
Politica

Politica

Italia in recessione, Renzi risponde a Di Maio: uomo ridicolo
Politica

Politica

Montalbano festeggia 20 anni e il commissario soccorre i migranti
Spettacoli

Spettacoli

Pil, Comi: "Italia va indietro, fermatevi prima che vada in default"
Politica

Politica

Italia in recessione, Di Maio: chi stava al governo ci ha mentito
Politica

Politica

Maltrattamenti sui bambini, arrestate due maestre cinesi a Prato
Cronache

Cronache

Sempre più in alto, "Il Volo" torna a Sanremo e in tour mondiale
Spettacoli

Spettacoli

Italiani a Panama: "Una comunità di 10mila persone"
Politica

Politica

Tornano le formiche nel reparto di rianimazione dell'ospedale San Giovanni Bosco a Napoli
Politica

Politica

Da quota 100 a reddito cittadinanza, Di Maio presenta risultati M5s al Governo, il racconto in 180 secondi
Politica

Politica

Daniel Oren è direttore musicale dell'Arena Opera Festival 2019
Culture

Culture

F35, Di Maio: "Nessuna decisione è stata ancora presa, crediamo sia spesa inutile"
Politica

Politica

Di Maio: Campagna per conoscere strumenti che faranno uscire Paese da crisi
Politica

Politica


Sitecore Announces 2019 Most Valuable Professionals, Spanning More Than 30 Countries and 150 Companies

- SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sitecore®, the global leader in experience management software, today announced the 2019 Sitecore Most Valuable Professionals (MVPs). Now in its 13th year, the 2019 Sitecore MVP program has recognized 315 exceptional professionals from Sitecore's global community of more than 12,000 certified developers and more than 20,000 active community participants. Hailing from more than 30 countries and 150 companies, Sitecore MVPs actively share their expertise of Sitecore products to advance the future of customer experience and drive organizational change.

"MVPs are outstanding leaders whose exceptional enthusiasm for the Sitecore platform extends beyond their own achievements. They inspire others throughout the Sitecore community to realize their full potential," said Paige O'Neill, chief marketing officer at Sitecore. "It is with great pleasure that we thank MVPs for their commitment to the Sitecore community by sharing their knowledge and experiences, which plays an integral role in the success of our customers as well as provides invaluable feedback to the development and improvement of Sitecore's technologies."

Each year, the Sitecore MVP distinction is given to individuals whom Sitecore considers to be experts due to their technical expertise, mastery of the Sitecore platform, and voluntary commitment to sharing knowledge with Sitecore partners, customers, and prospects during the past year. Nominated by existing MVPs or by Sitecore employees, MVP candidates undergo an extensive evaluation process that considers the quality and level of impact of the nominees' contributions. Likewise, MVPs engage directly with Sitecore product teams and often receive advanced information about Sitecore product roadmaps and upcoming features so they can provide direct, independent feedback based on their real-world experience.

In 2019, Sitecore recognized 186 Technology MVPs, 37 Strategy MVPs, 18 Commerce MVPs, and 74 Ambassador MVPs who collectively embody the rich diversity of skills, experiences, and backgrounds in the Sitecore Community. The full list of 2019 Sitecore MVPs is available at mvp.sitecore.com.

"The Sitecore community is renowned as a place where members can easily collaborate and benefit from the vision and technical knowledge of one another," said Pieter Brinkman, Senior Director of Technical Marketing at Sitecore. "Within this community, MVPs set the standard of excellence for product expertise, enthusiasm, and willingness to donate time and energy to help customers and partners realize the full power of the Sitecore platform. Their contributions are immensely appreciated because the passion of our MVPs is instrumental to the ongoing success of the Sitecore ecosystem."

About SitecoreSitecore is the global leader in digital experience management software that combines content management, commerce, and customer insights. The Sitecore Experience Cloud™ empowers marketers to deliver personalized content in real time and at scale across every channel—before, during, and after a sale. More than 5,200 brands––including American Express, Carnival Cruise Lines, Dow Chemical, and L'Oréal––have trusted Sitecore to deliver the personalized interactions that delight audiences, build loyalty, and drive revenue.  

ContactMatt KrebsbachSr. Director, Public & Analyst Relations at Sitecorematt.krebsbach@sitecore.com

Sitecore Media RelationsWE CommunicationsTeamSitecore@we-worldwide.com

Sitecore®, Own the Experience®, Sitecore Experience Cloud™, Sitecore xConnect™, Sitecore Cortex™, Sitecore® Experience Platform™, Sitecore Experience Manager™ and Sitecore® Experience Database™ are registered trademarks or trademarks of Sitecore Corporation A/S in the USA and other countries. All other brand names, product names or trademarks belong to their respective holders.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/334493/sitecore_logo.jpg


Un ciondolo a forma di Africa Sciarelli e quel look poco consono
Politicamente scorretto

Politicamente scorretto

Un ciondolo a forma di Africa
Sciarelli e quel look poco consono

