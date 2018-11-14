14 novembre 2018- 14:42 Sitecore Completes Stylelabs Acquisition, Cementing its Position as the Only End-to-End Content, Commerce, and Personalization Platform

- SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Sitecore®, the global leader in digital experience management, today announced it has completed the acquisition of Stylelabs, creator of the Marketing Content Hub®, which integrates digital asset management (DAM), marketing resource management (MRM), and product information management (PIM) into a single platform. With the acquisition closed, the Stylelabs Marketing Content Hub joins Sitecore's industry-leading web content management, commerce, and digital experience platform capabilities in the Sitecore Experience Cloud, creating a unified platform that connects the entire marketing department to easily define, create, manage, and deliver personalized content across any channel, at every stage of the customer journey.

"Marketers often are forced to use tools that are not integrated or supportive of their workflow and processes. That wrecks their ability to collaboratively plan, create, and manage marketing content, launch campaigns, and deliver personalized experiences that connect with customers," said Ryan Donovan, chief technology officer at Sitecore. "The Stylelabs Marketing Content Hub helps solve this content crisis by providing an integrated solution that connects and supports teams across the entire content marketing lifecycle, from planning to publishing. Coupled with Sitecore's market-leading content management and commerce platforms, companies can deliver content-rich, personalized experiences with an unheard-of level of relevance to each individual's interests and needs."

In their effort to produce the enormous volume of content necessary to meet consumers' demands for more relevant and valuable interactions, marketing departments are struggling under the weight of applications that do more to create silos rather than tear them down. The Stylelabs Marketing Content Hub removes these roadblocks and enables marketing teams to scale their operations through a single platform that includes:

AvailabilityThe Stylelabs Marketing Content Hub is available today. Initial integrations with the Sitecore Experience Cloud will be available later in 2018 and advanced integrations are planned for early 2019.

About SitecoreSitecore is a global leader in digital experience management software that combines content management, commerce, and customer insights. The Sitecore Experience Cloud™ empowers marketers to deliver personalized content in real time and at scale across every channel—before, during, and after a sale. More than 5,200 brands––including American Express, Carnival Cruise Lines, Dow Chemical, and L'Oréal––have trusted Sitecore to deliver the personalized interactions that delight audiences, build loyalty, and drive revenue.

