Sitecore Completes Stylelabs Acquisition, Cementing its Position as the Only End-to-End Content, Commerce, and Personalization Platform

Olimpiadi 2026, Sala: avanti con fiducia su candidatura italiana
Sport

Olimpiadi 2026, Sala: avanti con fiducia su candidatura italiana

Food: Ã¨ umbro il primo olio al mondo con certificazione del DNA
Economia

Food: Ã¨ umbro il primo olio al mondo con certificazione del DNA

Londra, a Downing Street manifestazioni pro e contro Brexit
Politica

Londra, a Downing Street manifestazioni pro e contro Brexit

Salvini accoglie rifugiati giunti con corridoio umanitario
Cronache

Salvini accoglie rifugiati giunti con corridoio umanitario

Al via la Settimana della cucina italiana nel mondo: 1.300 eventi
Culture

Al via la Settimana della cucina italiana nel mondo: 1.300 eventi

Teatro, Alessandro Preziosi Ã¨ uno straordinario Van Gogh
Culture

Teatro, Alessandro Preziosi Ã¨ uno straordinario Van Gogh

Massacrano di botte 17enne a Milano: 4 arrestati, sono della MS13
Cronache

Massacrano di botte 17enne a Milano: 4 arrestati, sono della MS13

Casellati: ''Fondi per viaggio in Usa studenti Righi Napoli. Di fronte al merito lo Stato c'Ã¨''
Politica

Casellati: ''Fondi per viaggio in Usa studenti Righi Napoli. Di fronte al merito lo...

California in fiamme, le drammatiche immagini
Politica

California in fiamme, le drammatiche immagini

Bonafede: confronto con Odg su ipotesi legge conflitto interessi
Politica

Bonafede: confronto con Odg su ipotesi legge conflitto interessi

Maltempo, Di Maio: impegno a sospendere tasse ad aziende colpite
Politica

Maltempo, Di Maio: impegno a sospendere tasse ad aziende colpite

No ai film in streaming prima che in sala, arriva il decreto
Culture

No ai film in streaming prima che in sala, arriva il decreto

"Uccideteci qui": la paura dei Rohingya di tornare in Birmania
Politica

"Uccideteci qui": la paura dei Rohingya di tornare in Birmania

La parolaccia di De Luca rivolta ad una signora in platea a San Giorgio a Cremano
Politica

La parolaccia di De Luca rivolta ad una signora in platea a San Giorgio a Cremano

Condono Ischia, Renzi: "Ãˆ una vergogna, di abusivismo si muore"
Politica

Condono Ischia, Renzi: "Ãˆ una vergogna, di abusivismo si muore"

Video in difesa degli oranghi, in Italia arriva con Noemi
Spettacoli

Video in difesa degli oranghi, in Italia arriva con Noemi

Manovra, Bersani: "Governo vuole restare in Ue ma senza rispettare regole, non regge"
Politica

Manovra, Bersani: "Governo vuole restare in Ue ma senza rispettare regole, non regge"

Dissidenti M5s, Bersani: "Movimento si interroghi sulle ragioni invece di gridare alle scomuniche"
Politica

Dissidenti M5s, Bersani: "Movimento si interroghi sulle ragioni invece di gridare alle...

Jovanotti ad Asmara canta per i bambini della scuola italiana
Spettacoli

Jovanotti ad Asmara canta per i bambini della scuola italiana

Polizia controllo mercato scommesse: le intercettazioni
Cronache

Polizia controllo mercato scommesse: le intercettazioni


Sitecore Completes Stylelabs Acquisition, Cementing its Position as the Only End-to-End Content, Commerce, and Personalization Platform

- SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Sitecore®, the global leader in digital experience management, today announced it has completed the acquisition of Stylelabs, creator of the Marketing Content Hub®, which integrates digital asset management (DAM), marketing resource management (MRM), and product information management (PIM) into a single platform. With the acquisition closed, the Stylelabs Marketing Content Hub joins Sitecore's industry-leading web content management, commerce, and digital experience platform capabilities in the Sitecore Experience Cloud, creating a unified platform that connects the entire marketing department to easily define, create, manage, and deliver personalized content across any channel, at every stage of the customer journey.

"Marketers often are forced to use tools that are not integrated or supportive of their workflow and processes.  That wrecks their ability to collaboratively plan, create, and manage marketing content, launch campaigns, and deliver personalized experiences that connect with customers," said Ryan Donovan, chief technology officer at Sitecore. "The Stylelabs Marketing Content Hub helps solve this content crisis by providing an integrated solution that connects and supports teams across the entire content marketing lifecycle, from planning to publishing. Coupled with Sitecore's market-leading content management and commerce platforms, companies can deliver content-rich, personalized experiences with an unheard-of level of relevance to each individual's interests and needs."

In their effort to produce the enormous volume of content necessary to meet consumers' demands for more relevant and valuable interactions, marketing departments are struggling under the weight of applications that do more to create silos rather than tear them down. The Stylelabs Marketing Content Hub removes these roadblocks and enables marketing teams to scale their operations through a single platform that includes:

AvailabilityThe Stylelabs Marketing Content Hub is available today. Initial integrations with the Sitecore Experience Cloud will be available later in 2018 and advanced integrations are planned for early 2019.

About SitecoreSitecore is a global leader in digital experience management software that combines content management, commerce, and customer insights. The Sitecore Experience Cloud™ empowers marketers to deliver personalized content in real time and at scale across every channel—before, during, and after a sale. More than 5,200 brands––including American Express, Carnival Cruise Lines, Dow Chemical, and L'Oréal––have trusted Sitecore to deliver the personalized interactions that delight audiences, build loyalty, and drive revenue.  

ContactMatt KrebsbachSr. Director, Public & Analyst Relations at Sitecorematt.krebsbach@sitecore.com

Sitecore Media RelationsWE CommunicationsTeamSitecore@we-worldwide.com

Sitecore, Own the Experience, and Sitecore Experience Cloud are registered trademarks or trademarks of Sitecore Corporation A/S in the USA and other countries. All other brand names, product names or trademarks belong to their respective holders.

 

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/334493/sitecore_logo.jpg

 


in evidenza
"I miei abiti durano nel tempo Ecco la vera moda sostenibile"

Giorgio Armani si racconta

"I miei abiti durano nel tempo
Ecco la vera moda sostenibile"

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo

Abiti sartoriali da Uomo, Canali

Dal 1934 Canali realizza raffinati abiti da uomo di alta moda sartoriale. Scopri la nuova collezione Canali.


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2018 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.