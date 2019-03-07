Sitecore Experience to Help Europe's Marketers Tackle Their Biggest Digital Marketing Challenges

Code Your future, fondatore: a Roma per grande potenziale Italia
Cronache

Code Your future, fondatore: a Roma per grande potenziale Italia

Capello: LVenture Group vuole che Code Your Future abbia successo
Cronache

Capello: LVenture Group vuole che Code Your Future abbia successo

Conte: su Tav ho forti dubbi, non sono convinto serva a Italia
Politica

Conte: su Tav ho forti dubbi, non sono convinto serva a Italia

Conte: Su Tav unica strada Ã¨ discuterne con Francia ed Europa
Politica

Conte: Su Tav unica strada Ã¨ discuterne con Francia ed Europa

Napoli, picchia la moglie e chiama il 118: "L'ho uccisa"
Cronache

Napoli, picchia la moglie e chiama il 118: "L'ho uccisa"

Corona: Fogli? Mi sento una m..., la cosa peggiore che ho fatto
Spettacoli

Corona: Fogli? Mi sento una m..., la cosa peggiore che ho fatto

Sit-in giornalisti algerini: libertÃ  su proteste anti-Bouteflika
Politica

Sit-in giornalisti algerini: libertÃ  su proteste anti-Bouteflika

Roma, Manuel Bortuzzo torna in vasca: "Un'emozione bellissima"
Cronache

Roma, Manuel Bortuzzo torna in vasca: "Un'emozione bellissima"

Draghi (Bce): "Tassi fermi fino a fine del 2019"
Economia

Draghi (Bce): "Tassi fermi fino a fine del 2019"

Brexit, Ue chiede "proposte accettabili" nelle prossime 48 ore
Politica

Brexit, Ue chiede "proposte accettabili" nelle prossime 48 ore

Parco Murales a Ponticelli, la street art diventa sostenibilitÃ 
Economia

Parco Murales a Ponticelli, la street art diventa sostenibilitÃ 

Draghi, Rallentamento espansione economica destinato a prolungarsi SOTTOTITOLI
Economia

Draghi, Rallentamento espansione economica destinato a prolungarsi SOTTOTITOLI

Toninelli sulla Tav: "Non siamo contro le grandi opere"
Politica

Toninelli sulla Tav: "Non siamo contro le grandi opere"

Sisma, UnipolSai: "Rilanciare territorio con partnership pubblico-privato"
Economia

Sisma, UnipolSai: "Rilanciare territorio con partnership pubblico-privato"

Sisma, Nomisma: "8 progetti per ricostruire Centro Italia"
Economia

Sisma, Nomisma: "8 progetti per ricostruire Centro Italia"

Sisma, Enel: "Ripartire da infrastrutture per ricostruire Centro Italia"
Economia

Sisma, Enel: "Ripartire da infrastrutture per ricostruire Centro Italia"

Crimi: "Progetti Nomisma buona soluzione per Centro Italia"
Economia

Crimi: "Progetti Nomisma buona soluzione per Centro Italia"

Benevento: agricoltura sostenibile tra antiche pratiche e hi-tech
Economia

Benevento: agricoltura sostenibile tra antiche pratiche e hi-tech

Fagioli, Illimity:" Operazione Calvi, un esempio di quello che vogliamo fare"
Economia

Fagioli, Illimity:" Operazione Calvi, un esempio di quello che vogliamo fare"

Passera, Illimity:" Tecnologia e Human Touch"
Economia

Passera, Illimity:" Tecnologia e Human Touch"


Sitecore Experience to Help Europe's Marketers Tackle Their Biggest Digital Marketing Challenges

- LONDON, March 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sitecore®, the global leader in digital experience management software, today announced its keynote speakers and agenda for the inaugural Sitecore Experience conference on April 3 in Central London. Registration is currently open for the one-day event, which will bring together hundreds of digital marketing leaders from around the region to discuss emerging trends and share winning strategies and tactics to address challenges unique to the European market.

"Today marketers are on the front lines of driving digital transformation, yet their efforts are often let down by the absence of best practices and case studies surrounding people, process, and technology," said Paige O'Neill, chief marketing officer at Sitecore. "Sitecore, along with our partners and customers, are intimately familiar with proven approaches to overcome these roadblocks. We can't wait to share customer success stories and the tools our peers across Europe can apply to master their digital initiatives."

The Sitecore Experience agenda features forward-thinking keynotes from industry luminaries, Sitecore customers and partners, and Sitecore executives. The conference will kick off with a keynote from Paige O'Neill, who will be joined by customers including Volvo Cars, Carter Jonas, and British Red Cross to share the inside stories of their success. In addition, keynotes from Jeremy White, executive editor of Wired, Theresa Regli, digital asset management expert and author, and Allison Simpkins, senior vice president for Valtech North America, will look into the customer experience of the future, highlight key areas of digital innovation, and offer practical advice to meet the demands of constantly evolving consumers.

Attendees also will be able to explore 12 breakout sessions across three dynamic tracks:

Throughout, the Sitecore Experience agenda will continue Sitecore's commitment to support and encourage the professional advancement of women in the digital marketing and technology fields. In particular, a lunchtime fireside chat and panel discussion will focus on strategies to drive innovation, create solutions that reflect all users, and achieve greater business results by bringing more diversity to the table.

To learn more about Sitecore Experience and to register for the conference, please visit https://sitecore-experience.sitecore.com/.

About SitecoreSitecore is the global leader in digital experience management software that combines content management, commerce, and customer insights. The Sitecore Experience Cloud™ empowers marketers to deliver personalized content in real time and at scale across every channel—before, during, and after a sale. More than 5,200 brands––including American Express, Carnival Cruise Lines, Kimberly-Clark, and L'Oréal––have trusted Sitecore to deliver the personalized interactions that delight audiences, build loyalty, and drive revenue.  

ContactMatt KrebsbachSr. Director, Corporate Communications at Sitecorematt.krebsbach@sitecore.com

Sitecore Media RelationsBrands2Life for Sitecoresitecore@brands2life.com

Sitecore®, Own the Experience®, Sitecore Experience Cloud™, Sitecore xConnect™, Sitecore Cortex™, Sitecore® Experience Platform™, Sitecore Experience Manager™ and Sitecore® Experience Database™ are registered trademarks or trademarks of Sitecore Corporation A/S in the USA and other countries. All other brand names, product names or trademarks belong to their respective holders.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/334493/sitecore_logo.jpg


in evidenza
Corona: 'Fogli? Sono stato cattivo' Isola, Mediaset pensa all'addio

Bufera sul reality di Canale 5

Corona: 'Fogli? Sono stato cattivo'
Isola, Mediaset pensa all'addio

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2019 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.