Sitecore Raises the Bar to Deliver the World's Most Powerful Platform for Personalized Experiences

- ORLANDO, Florida, Oct. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Sitecore Symposium 2018 -- Sitecore®, the global leader in digital experience management software, today announced new capabilities in Sitecore Experience Cloud™, the end-to-end content, commerce, and personalization platform to help brands transform their digital experiences. The innovations unveiled with the Version 9.1 launch of Sitecore Experience Platform, including JavaScript Services (JSS), Sitecore Omni, and next-level machine learning capabilities in Sitecore Cortex™, extend the power of the industry's most versatile digital marketing platform to deliver the richest and most relevant digital experiences to customers.

In addition, Sitecore today also announced it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Stylelabs, creator of the Marketing Content Hub® platform (see separate press release). Adding the Stylelabs platform to Sitecore will allow marketing teams to own the entire content lifecycle and understand the impact of specific content assets on individual customers' behavior, empowering them to deliver transformative experiences throughout the customer journey.

"Sitecore is entirely focused on bringing power to marketers and developers so they can deliver the personalized customer experiences that are critical to differentiating their brands," said Mark Frost, CEO of Sitecore. "The continuous development of world-class solutions in Sitecore Experience Cloud and the addition of Stylelabs shows that we're building a marketing platform for today and for the future. We're delivering the most exciting opportunities in the industry for marketers and developers to build compelling personalized experiences that develop lifelong customer relationships."

"The latest wave of innovation we've brought to market underscores our dedication to innovation and focus on empowering our customers with tools that enhance and scale their expertise," said Ryan Donovan, chief technology officer of Sitecore. "From machine learning to new interface technologies to the availability of multiple content development models, Sitecore's commitment is to help our customers solve a wide range of marketing challenges, boost productivity, and propels their business forward."

About SitecoreSitecore is the global leader in digital experience management software that combines content management, commerce, and customer insights. The Sitecore Experience Cloud™ empowers marketers to deliver personalized content in real time and at scale across every channel—before, during, and after a sale. More than 5,200 brands––including American Express, Carnival Cruise Lines, Dow Chemical, and L'Oréal––have trusted Sitecore to deliver the personalized interactions that delight audiences, build loyalty, and drive revenue.

