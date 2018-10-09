Sitecore Raises the Bar to Deliver the World's Most Powerful Platform for Personalized Experiences

Conte: "Manovra, crescita sara' superiore rispetto alle stime"
Politica

Conte: "Manovra, crescita sara' superiore rispetto alle stime"

Manovra, Di Maio: "Non si arretra, io non abbandono gli italiani"
Politica

Manovra, Di Maio: "Non si arretra, io non abbandono gli italiani"

L'Eroica Ã¨ Donna: le sfide delle "Eroiche". VIDEO
Sport

L'Eroica Ã¨ Donna: le sfide delle "Eroiche". VIDEO

Caso Ronaldo, l'avvocato di Ruby smentisce: "E' una fake news"
Politica

Caso Ronaldo, l'avvocato di Ruby smentisce: "E' una fake news"

Intesa SanPaolo, Tessitore: â€œEntro fine anno anche i pagamenti Apple Payâ€
Economia

Intesa SanPaolo, Tessitore: â€œEntro fine anno anche i pagamenti Apple Payâ€

Mastercard, Cementero: â€œLa nuova sfida dei pagamenti Ã¨ lâ€™autorizzazioneâ€
Economia

Mastercard, Cementero: â€œLa nuova sfida dei pagamenti Ã¨ lâ€™autorizzazioneâ€

Don Costa, dir. scientifico Ascoltare leggere crescere: i temi della rassegna
Spettacoli

Don Costa, dir. scientifico Ascoltare leggere crescere: i temi della rassegna

Prof. Giuliano Vigini: come uscire dalle difficoltÃ  dell'editoria religiosa
Economia

Prof. Giuliano Vigini: come uscire dalle difficoltÃ  dell'editoria religiosa

Ivan Zeitsev incontra la tifosa che gli aveva chiesto di sposarla al mondiale
Spettacoli

Ivan Zeitsev incontra la tifosa che gli aveva chiesto di sposarla al mondiale

Crozza a Fazio: "Sei uno dei nemici di Salvini, insieme a Juncker e Macron"
Spettacoli

Crozza a Fazio: "Sei uno dei nemici di Salvini, insieme a Juncker e Macron"

Manovra, Fassina: "Deficit al 2,4 necessario per imprese e per ridurre debito"
Economia

Manovra, Fassina: "Deficit al 2,4 necessario per imprese e per ridurre debito"

Fabrizio Gaggio Dg del gruppo UNA: tre nuovi brand, tre modi di vivere l'hotel
Economia

Fabrizio Gaggio Dg del gruppo UNA: tre nuovi brand, tre modi di vivere l'hotel

Miracle Tunes (su Boing e Cartoonito), guarda il video del backstage
Spettacoli

Miracle Tunes (su Boing e Cartoonito), guarda il video del backstage

Manovra, Tria sbotta con Brunetta: "Non rispondo su ipotesi"
Politica

Manovra, Tria sbotta con Brunetta: "Non rispondo su ipotesi"

Toti a Toninelli: "Il tunnel del Brennero non l'ho mai percorso"
Politica

Toti a Toninelli: "Il tunnel del Brennero non l'ho mai percorso"

Migranti, Salvini: "Italia non sia piÃ¹ considerata campo profughi"
Politica

Migranti, Salvini: "Italia non sia piÃ¹ considerata campo profughi"

Ue, Salvini: "Toni bassi e cravatta allacciata, sto pensando di invitare Juncker a cena"
Politica

Ue, Salvini: "Toni bassi e cravatta allacciata, sto pensando di invitare Juncker a cena"

Salvini: "Smontare Fornero Ã¨ dovere morale, andiamo avanti"
Politica

Salvini: "Smontare Fornero Ã¨ dovere morale, andiamo avanti"

Ue, Salvini: "Su migranti stiamo dando esempio, se d'accordo anche su mercati facciamo bingo"
Politica

Ue, Salvini: "Su migranti stiamo dando esempio, se d'accordo anche su mercati facciamo...

Crollo Ponte Morandi, Segre: "Un simbolo tra quello che Ã¨ accaduto e che non deve piÃ¹ accadere"
Politica

Crollo Ponte Morandi, Segre: "Un simbolo tra quello che Ã¨ accaduto e che non deve piÃ¹...


Sitecore Raises the Bar to Deliver the World's Most Powerful Platform for Personalized Experiences

- ORLANDO, Florida, Oct. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Sitecore Symposium 2018 -- Sitecore®, the global leader in digital experience management software, today announced new capabilities in Sitecore Experience Cloud™, the end-to-end content, commerce, and personalization platform to help brands transform their digital experiences. The innovations unveiled with the Version 9.1 launch of Sitecore Experience Platform, including JavaScript Services (JSS), Sitecore Omni, and next-level machine learning capabilities in Sitecore Cortex™, extend the power of the industry's most versatile digital marketing platform to deliver the richest and most relevant digital experiences to customers.

In addition, Sitecore today also announced it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Stylelabs, creator of the Marketing Content Hub® platform (see separate press release). Adding the Stylelabs platform to Sitecore will allow marketing teams to own the entire content lifecycle and understand the impact of specific content assets on individual customers' behavior, empowering them to deliver transformative experiences throughout the customer journey.

"Sitecore is entirely focused on bringing power to marketers and developers so they can deliver the personalized customer experiences that are critical to differentiating their brands," said Mark Frost, CEO of Sitecore. "The continuous development of world-class solutions in Sitecore Experience Cloud and the addition of Stylelabs shows that we're building a marketing platform for today and for the future. We're delivering the most exciting opportunities in the industry for marketers and developers to build compelling personalized experiences that develop lifelong customer relationships."

During Sitecore Symposium, Sitecore detailed several new capabilities that enable marketers and developers to:

"The latest wave of innovation we've brought to market underscores our dedication to innovation and focus on empowering our customers with tools that enhance and scale their expertise," said Ryan Donovan, chief technology officer of Sitecore. "From machine learning to new interface technologies to the availability of multiple content development models, Sitecore's commitment is to help our customers solve a wide range of marketing challenges, boost productivity, and propels their business forward."  

About SitecoreSitecore is the global leader in digital experience management software that combines content management, commerce, and customer insights. The Sitecore Experience Cloud™ empowers marketers to deliver personalized content in real time and at scale across every channel—before, during, and after a sale. More than 5,200 brands––including American Express, Carnival Cruise Lines, Dow Chemical, and L'Oréal––have trusted Sitecore to deliver the personalized interactions that delight audiences, build loyalty, and drive revenue.  

ContactMatt KrebsbachSr. Director, Public & Analyst Relations at Sitecorematt.krebsbach@sitecore.com

Sitecore Media RelationsWE CommunicationsTeamSitecore@we-worldwide.com

Sitecore, Own the Experience, Sitecore Experience Cloud, Sitecore Cortex, and Sitecore Omni are registered trademarks or trademarks of Sitecore Corporation A/S in the USA and other countries. All other brand names, product names or trademarks belong to their respective holders.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/334493/sitecore_logo.jpg


in evidenza
Ferragni firma l'acqua da 8 € Prodotto sold out. Bufera

Costume

Ferragni firma l'acqua da 8 €
Prodotto sold out. Bufera

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo

Abiti sartoriali da Uomo, Canali

Dal 1934 Canali realizza raffinati abiti da uomo di alta moda sartoriale. Scopri la nuova collezione Canali.


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2018 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.