Ue, foto di gruppo per il leader europei al summit di Salisburgo
Perizia psichiatrica per Marine Le Pen, lei furiosa: molto grave
Toninelli: niente contro la Gronda, ma nel decreto Genova non c'Ã¨
Striscia la Notizia is back: parla Michelle Hunziker. Il video di Affari
Tav, Toninelli: analisi costi-benefici forse giÃ  a novembre
Ezio Greggio a tutto campo: da Striscia la Notizia alla Juventus e Ronaldo
Sindaco di Genova Bucci si commuove durante il discorso al Salone Nautico
Cary Fukunaga dirigerÃ  il prossimo James Bond che uscirÃ  nel 2020
Canada, la lotta dei vigili del fuoco con il tornado di fuoco
Salvini dopo il vertice con Berlusconi e Meloni: "Abbiamo parlato di tasse, lavoro e immigrazione"
Migranti, Macron: 10mila unitÃ  in Frontex per proteggere confini
Negoziati su Brexit, Kurz: ci sarÃ  un vertice speciale a novembre
E' morta Inge Feltrinelli 'The Queen of Publisher' - Infografica
Calenda: governo finirÃ  male, la cosa peggiore Ã¨ caos sul debito
Di Maio visita il tempio buddhista di Chengdu
Bono dal Papa: abbiamo parlato di abusi, ho visto il suo dolore
Operzione dei Carabinieri a Sarno, ne arrestano 5 mentre scaricano sigarette di contrabbando
Mattarella a Milano per i 90 anni dell'Istituto nazionale tumori
Supereroi africani alla ribalta: il primo Comic Con Africa
Pd, Calenda: "Mai trattato cosÃ¬ male per invitare persone a cena"
Sitetracker Expands Leadership Team to Accelerate International Growth

- PALO ALTO, California, Sept. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Sitetracker, the global standard for managing high-volume, critical infrastructure projects, announced their expansion into EMEA and APAC regions and the addition of David George, Vice President of EMEA & APAC. The company is opening an office in London to support these efforts and is actively hiring across all functions in the new location.  Additional locations will be announced later this year. Sitetracker continues to work with customers globally to drive operational excellence across industries that build the world's critical infrastructure.

"We remain focused on providing a software platform that allows the world most innovative companies to complete projects and deploy assets more efficiently," said Giuseppe Incitti, Sitetracker CEO.  "With David George joining Sitetracker to lead our EMEA & APAC teams, we will be better positioned globally to support our customers as they continue to build mission-critical infrastructure. "

"To seize these opportunities, companies need the right technology to translate project management standards into tangible, repeatable results as the volume, variety, and velocity of projects continues to increase globally," said George. "Right now, there are no real standards in place to plan, deploy, grow, and maintain high-volume infrastructure projects."

Before joining Sitetracker, David George was with Sunnyvale, Calif.-based Trimble where he served in a number of different roles, most recently as the General Manager of the Real Estate & Workplace Solutions division from the Trimble London office. Before that, he was in Beijing as General Manager of the Mobile Solutions division in the Asia-Pacific region. Prior to joining Trimble, he spent several years at Ericsson where he was responsible for key commercial relationships at a number of global accounts such as Vodafone and France Telecom.

George brings a wealth of experience to the Sitetracker leadership team, including a strong commercial background, broad international experience, and a deep understanding of the telecom and software industries. He speaks several languages, has lived and worked in over a dozen countries, and holds a bachelor's degree from Stevens Institute of Technology and an MBA from Santa Clara University.

With the addition of George, Sitetracker is opening a London office to lead its international expansion into EMEA & APAC and is hiring across all functions, from sales and marketing to customer success, engineering, and operations.

Sitetracker empowers companies in the telecommunications, utility, renewable energy, and smart cities industries standardize their project processes, achieve operational excellence, and deliver critical infrastructure across the globe. For more information on current openings and the benefits of a career at Sitetracker, please visit https://www.sitetracker.com/career/.

About Sitetracker, Inc.Sitetracker, Inc. powers the successful deployment of critical infrastructure. As the global standard for managing high-volume projects, the Sitetracker Platform enables growth-focused innovators to optimize the entire asset lifecycle. From the field to the C-suite, Sitetracker enables stakeholders to perfect how they plan, deploy, maintain, and grow their capital asset portfolios. Market leaders in the telecommunications, utility, smart cities, and alternative energy industries — such as Verizon, Nokia, Fortis, Alphabet, and Panasonic — rely on Sitetracker to manage millions of sites and projects representing over $12 billion of portfolio holdings globally. For more information, visit www.sitetracker.com.

 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/747322/David_George.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/613805/Sitetracker_Logo.jpg

 


