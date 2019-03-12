"Leonardo da Vinci" a Roma, da genio del '500 a genio italico
"Leonardo da Vinci" a Roma, da genio del '500 a genio italico

Spazio, la Nasa Ã¨ pronta a riportare l'uomo sulla Luna
Conte in Sicilia sul cantiere della Ss640. "Mini Tav? Mai detto"
Il video di "Pazzeska", Myss Keta siede su una mortadella gigante
Torna il fantastico e poetico mondo dei Blue Man Group
Chiamparino invia lettera a Salvini per referendum sulla Tav
Alberto Tomba a Mosca, testimonial dell'Appennino
Jack Savoretti: canto in inglese il romanticismo italiano
Rai, Freccero sbotta contro Vespa: "Comanda e decide di non avere sovrapposizioni"
Il contemporaneo alle Gallerie d'Italia: una nuova prospettiva
Via della seta, l'UE: "Accordo Italia-Cina rispetti nostre regole"
Matrimonio da due stelle Michelin, la proposta di chef Mancino
Mattarella sul clima: siamo sull'orlo di una crisi globale
Luca Rossetti Pilota Ufficiale Citroen Italia
Brexit, May senza voce alla Casa dei Comuni: "Se non si vota accordo Brexit a rischio" SOTTOTITOLI
I Primi test della Citroen C3 R5
Via della Seta, Di Maio: per riequilibrare import-export con Cina
Turismo russo in crescita, l'Italia Ã¨ la meta top in Europa
Forte e determinata, Paola Turci esce con l'album Viva da morire
Sixty6 Tower by Pininfarina: A New Residential Skyscraper Inspired by Cyprus Sandstone Cliffs

-

The Sixty6 will surge in Limassol, Cyprus, and will occupy a gross floor area of 10.000 sqm. The development will be carried out by Nikhi, one of the leading national players, and is planned to be completed by 2021.

Sixty6 Tower by Pininfarina was designed in image and likeness of Cyprus. The building is a 17-floors residential tower inspired by the layering of the sandstone cliffs, typical of Cyprus coasts, and by the history of the island, rich and unique thanks to the stratification of different cultures.

The goal of the Pininfarina architects was to conceive a new way to experience and enjoy the sea life through architecture and new technologies. The elliptical shape of the building allows in fact the sea view from all the apartments enhanced by the external glass walls making the sky and the sea entering into the apartments. The spacious balconies, moreover, beyond permitting to enjoy the extraordinary Cyprus climate, represent both an aesthetic element giving personality to the project and a functional one as they control the solar radiation.

The uniqueness of the exteriors is matched by the refinement of the interiors. The building hosts three typical floors with apartment of different dimensions and a luxurious penthouse enriched by gardens. The experience is completed by the possibility to enjoy a gym and a spa with an external swimming pool.

Pininfarina is an internationally renowned design house, since 89 years emblem of the Italian style in the world, with offices in Italy, Germany, China and the United States. Over 600 projects developed along the years, the most recent in the Architecture and Interior Design in Turkey (Istanbul New Airport ATC Tower), United States (1100 Millecento luxury apartment building in Miami and luxury Beachwalk development in Hallandale Beach, Florida, Virginia Key Harbour & Marine Center in Miami), Argentina (nautic complexes Tifon Baigorria in Rosario and Tifon Tigre in Buenos Aires), Brazil (luxury condo Cyrela in Sao Paulo, Vitra and Yacht House, luxury skyscrapers in Balneario Camboriu).

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/834398/Pininfarina_SPA_Logo.jpg   Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/834399/Sixty6_Tower_by_Pininfarina.jpg  Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/834400/Sixty6_Tower_interiors.jpg

 


