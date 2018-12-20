Sizmek Advertising Suite Receives MRC Accreditation

Protesta autobus turistici a Roma, bruciata bandiera M5s
Politica

Protesta autobus turistici a Roma, bruciata bandiera M5s

Manovra, Di Maio: "Aumento IVA tutte sciocchezze"
Politica

Manovra, Di Maio: "Aumento IVA tutte sciocchezze"

Manovra, Di Maio: "Scritta da Bruxelles? Non ci sto a questo racconto"
Politica

Manovra, Di Maio: "Scritta da Bruxelles? Non ci sto a questo racconto"

Asia Argento "opera d'arte vivente", tatuata da Marco Manzo
Culture

Asia Argento "opera d'arte vivente", tatuata da Marco Manzo

Pirelli HangarBicocca, concerto di ottoni nella mostra di Antunes
Culture

Pirelli HangarBicocca, concerto di ottoni nella mostra di Antunes

Manovra, Salvini: "Non aumenteremo IVA nel 2019 nÃ¨ dopo"
Politica

Manovra, Salvini: "Non aumenteremo IVA nel 2019 nÃ¨ dopo"

Protesta autobus turistici a Roma, bloccato il centro cittÃ 
Politica

Protesta autobus turistici a Roma, bloccato il centro cittÃ 

Trump: dopo vittoria con Isis riportiamo i nostri giovani a casa
Politica

Trump: dopo vittoria con Isis riportiamo i nostri giovani a casa

Roma, manifestazione di bus turistici davanti al Campidoglio
Cronache

Roma, manifestazione di bus turistici davanti al Campidoglio

Poste Italiane, in Campania trend raccolta in continua crescita
Economia

Poste Italiane, in Campania trend raccolta in continua crescita

Trump ritira le tuppe dalla Siria: "Battuto l'Isis, nostri uomini stanno tornando"
Politica

Trump ritira le tuppe dalla Siria: "Battuto l'Isis, nostri uomini stanno tornando"

Rapina in banca con taglierino e occhiali da sole: inchiodati dalle telecamere
Roma

Rapina in banca con taglierino e occhiali da sole: inchiodati dalle telecamere

Mancini: "Sorgenia, prima digital energy company italiana. Ecco perchÃ©"
Economia

Mancini: "Sorgenia, prima digital energy company italiana. Ecco perchÃ©"

Operazione "Tisifone", 23 arresti tra i clan storici del Crotonese
Politica

Operazione "Tisifone", 23 arresti tra i clan storici del Crotonese

Cacciapaglia: "Tecnologia e tradizione per comunicare con la musica"
Economia

Cacciapaglia: "Tecnologia e tradizione per comunicare con la musica"

In anteprima video di Frequency of Love di Roberto Cacciapaglia
Spettacoli

In anteprima video di Frequency of Love di Roberto Cacciapaglia

Previsioni meteo per venerdÃ¬, 21 dicembre
Cronache

Previsioni meteo per venerdÃ¬, 21 dicembre

Previsioni meteo per venerdÃ¬, 21 dicembre
Cronache

Previsioni meteo per venerdÃ¬, 21 dicembre

Previsioni meteo per venerdÃ¬, 21 dicembre
Cronache

Previsioni meteo per venerdÃ¬, 21 dicembre

Previsioni meteo per venerdÃ¬, 21 dicembre
Cronache

Previsioni meteo per venerdÃ¬, 21 dicembre

Previsioni meteo per venerdÃ¬, 21 dicembre
Cronache

Previsioni meteo per venerdÃ¬, 21 dicembre

Previsioni meteo per venerdÃ¬, 21 dicembre
Cronache

Previsioni meteo per venerdÃ¬, 21 dicembre

Previsioni meteo per venerdÃ¬, 21 dicembre
Cronache

Previsioni meteo per venerdÃ¬, 21 dicembre

Previsioni meteo per venerdÃ¬, 21 dicembre
Cronache

Previsioni meteo per venerdÃ¬, 21 dicembre

Salvini: no a governi di cambicasacca, questo dura 5 anni
Politica

Salvini: no a governi di cambicasacca, questo dura 5 anni

Gilet gialli, il portavoce del governo francese: ecco le misure
Politica

Gilet gialli, il portavoce del governo francese: ecco le misure


Sizmek Advertising Suite Receives MRC Accreditation

- NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Sizmek, the world's largest independent buy-side advertising platform delivering impressions that inspire today announced that the company has received accreditation from the Media Rating Council (MRC) for the Sizmek Advertising Suite (SAS), the company's new ad server. This accreditation covers impressions across display, video, mobile web and mobile in-app, for viewability across display, plus unique desktop.

Many of Sizmek's customers have successfully upgraded to the new platform, which is designed for efficiency, speed and control.  By bringing together data, media and creative powered by AI, the new platform streamlines workloads, eliminates busywork and refocuses time on getting results for clients.

"We are very excited about accreditation for the Sizmek Advertising Suite," said Mark Grether, CEO of Sizmek. "This represents another milestone in becoming the independent leader in media, data and creative and strengthens our position as the largest global buy side stack. SAS is part of yet another product rollout following the successful launch of the new Sizmek DSP earlier this year."

Sizmek is committed to providing agencies and advertisers with an independent, unbiased account of their digital marketing campaigns and has historically demonstrated that commitment through accreditation of many of its measurement and reporting services. In 2008, Sizmek's predecessor company Eyeblaster also received MRC accreditation and the company has pursued accreditation annually since. The MRC works to ensure that measurement services are valid, reliable and effective and that MRC-accredited measurement services meet rigorous standards for quality and accuracy.

"Fully migrating our campaigns over to SAS was a simple process and we are pleased with how they are running, as well as the reporting functionality," said Lauren Soule, Digital Content Manager, Mayo Performing Arts Center.  "With SAS, a lot of things take half as much time as they used to." 

"Our clients have told us that closed platforms and walled gardens are an obstacle to improving first-party data.  Additionally, walled gardens do not provide enough of the right data to effectively measure campaigns," said Volker Hatz, Chief Data Officer at Sizmek.  "In response, we're happy to offer a self-service, MRC-accredited, cross-device solution capable of offering raw data on the path to conversion with viewability and custom data points."

About SizmekSizmek is the world's largest independent buy-side advertising platform that creates impressions that inspire. In the digital world, creating impressions that inspire is vital to fostering relationships of trust with agencies and brand as well as building meaningful, long-lasting relationships with customers. Sizmek provides powerful, integrated solutions that enable data, creative, and media to work together for optimal campaign performance across the entire customer journey. Our AI-driven decisioning engine can identify robust insights within data across the five key dimensions of predictive marketing—campaigns, consumers, context, creative, and cost. We bring all the elements of our clients' media plans together in one place to gain better understanding for more meaningful relationships, make every moment of interaction matter, and drive more value across the entire plan. Sizmek operates its platform in more than 70 countries, with local offices in many countries providing award-winning service throughout the Americas, EMEA, and APAC, and connecting more than 20,000 advertisers and 3,600 agencies to audiences around the world.

Contact: Jared Kreiner jared.kreiner@sizmek.com


in evidenza
Jovanotti annulla il concerto "Troppi rischi per l'habitat"

Ladispoli, protesta ambientalista

Jovanotti annulla il concerto
"Troppi rischi per l'habitat"

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo

Abiti sartoriali da Uomo, Canali

Dal 1934 Canali realizza raffinati abiti da uomo di alta moda sartoriale. Scopri la nuova collezione Canali.


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2018 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.