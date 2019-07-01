Si chiude il Passaggi Festival di Fano, gli organizzatori: "Oltre 60mila presenze"
Giulio Sapelli: "M5s? continuano politica di deindustrializzazione del Paese"
Salvini: "Conte mi ha detto che si puo' iniziare con flat-tax"
Governo, Salvini: "Se si tagliano le tasse ci sto, altrimenti vado a far la ricotta"
Sea Watch, Conte: "Compiuto ricatto politico con uso strumentale di 40 persone"
Trump incontra Kim in Corea del Nord, il momento della storica stretta di mano
Papa Francesco: "Guai a chi sceglie Gesu' per fare carriera"
Papa Francesco benedice incontro Trump-Kim: "Sia cammino verso la pace"
San Pietro e Paolo, fuochi d'artificio in Piazza del Popolo per la rievocazione della Girandola
Ue, Tremonti: "Ora Ã¨ in crisi perchÃ¨ Ã¨ stata governata con superficialitÃ "
Giletti a Passaggi Festival presenta 'Le Dannate': "Una storia di solitudine di tre donne, felice di averle aiutate"
Milano Pride, le immagini dalla Parata dell'orgoglio arcobaleno
Milano Pride, sfila l'unicorno di Vitasnella: i diritti esistono
Strage Viareggio, Bonafede: "Legge su prescrizione oggi realtÃ "
Giustizia, Bonafede: "Il processo deve essere breve, ci stiamo lavorando"
Giustizia, Bonafede: "Entro due settimane riforma processo penale"
Strage Viareggio, Bonafede: "In ogni strage c'Ã¨ il fallimento dello Stato"
Vladimir Putin: "Idea di libertÃ  di genere Ã¨ imposta alla gente"
Cremona, a 98 anni si lancia con il paracadute
Sea Watch, Salvini: comandante criminale, o galera o espulsione
SKEMA Business School's MSc Programme Ranked 3rd in The Economist's Masters in Management Ranking

- This is the first time SKEMA participated in the ranking process for this category. In this second edition of the rankings, 40 schools had been shortlisted by The Economist. SKEMA stood 1st in many criteria:

SKEMA was placed 2nd in the following criteria:

In addition to the criteria related to the academic excellence of the programme, the ranking is based on the satisfaction level of students and graduates.

Alice Guilhon, dean of SKEMA Business School, is delighted with this result. "It is a source of pride for SKEMA's MSc International Business to be placed third worldwide. The excellence of this programme at our international campuses, the richness and diversity of our students' and graduates' backgrounds contributed significantly to this result," she said.

As president of Conférence des Grandes Ecoles (CGE), the association of institutions of higher education and research, Alice Guilhon also highlighted "the excellence of French schools which have, once again, demonstrated the quality of their programmes that meet the needs of the market and innovate constantly."

SKEMA's MSc in International Business is a global, multi-campus, excellence programme. Accredited by Conférence des Grandes Ecoles (CGE), it offers students the opportunity to study in several continents and territories where SKEMA is located: Brazil, China, France, the United States, and soon in South Africa (from the 2019-2020 academic year). With students from more than 40 nationalities at SKEMA's campuses, the school has an average employment rate of 97% (in France and other countries) within six months of graduation. The programme's strength comprises two main factors that differentiate it: a global economic vision and exposure to the business ecosystems of different continents.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/930978/Campus_de_Stellenbosch.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/931024/SKEMA_Logo.jpg  

SKEMA Business School's Press Contact: Christine Cassabois, christine.cassabois@skema.edu


“Salvini bacia il mio culo gay” E lui: “Ecco chi sono i democratici"

