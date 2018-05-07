SkyPower and The Government of Uzbekistan Announce the signing of a landmark 1,000 MW Solar Power Purchase Agreement

Consultazioni, Di Maio: senza governo politico si torni al voto
Politica

Consultazioni, Di Maio: senza governo politico si torni al voto

Alkemy cresce nel mercato europeo: il commento di Paolo Fontana
Economia

Alkemy cresce nel mercato europeo: il commento di Paolo Fontana

Con Volvo On Call il pacco Amazon ti arriva direttamente in auto
Altro

Con Volvo On Call il pacco Amazon ti arriva direttamente in auto

Consultazioni, Di Maio: non voteremo la fiducia a governi tecnici
Politica

Consultazioni, Di Maio: non voteremo la fiducia a governi tecnici

Gentiloni da Fazio: "Il rifiuto del Pd al M5s non era indispensabile"
Politica

Gentiloni da Fazio: "Il rifiuto del Pd al M5s non era indispensabile"

Media sudcoreani: incontro Trump-Kim a metÃ  giugno a Singapore
Politica

Media sudcoreani: incontro Trump-Kim a metÃ  giugno a Singapore

Primo blue carpet, tutto pronto per l'Eurovision Song Contest
Spettacoli

Primo blue carpet, tutto pronto per l'Eurovision Song Contest

La lava esce dal terreno nel giardino di un'abitazione durante l'eruzione di un vulcano alle Hawaii
Politica

La lava esce dal terreno nel giardino di un'abitazione durante l'eruzione di un...

Di Maio esce dal Quirinale dopo consultazioni cittadini urlano ''Datevi da fare''
Politica

Di Maio esce dal Quirinale dopo consultazioni cittadini urlano ''Datevi da fare''

Consultazioni, Berlusconi, Salvini e Meloni arrivano separati al Quirinale
Politica

Consultazioni, Berlusconi, Salvini e Meloni arrivano separati al Quirinale

Di Maio come Berlusconi, conta con le mani i punti del contratto di Governo
Politica

Di Maio come Berlusconi, conta con le mani i punti del contratto di Governo

Di Maio: "Non sono stato io impedimento a firma contratto con la Lega, ok a figura terza"
Politica

Di Maio: "Non sono stato io impedimento a firma contratto con la Lega, ok a figura terza"

Di Maio alla guida dell'auto arriva al Quirinale con Toninelli e Giulia Grillo per consultazioni
Politica

Di Maio alla guida dell'auto arriva al Quirinale con Toninelli e Giulia Grillo per...

Previsioni meteo per martedÃ¬, 8 maggio
Cronache

Previsioni meteo per martedÃ¬, 8 maggio

Vertice centrodestra, Meloni e Salvini lasicano Palazzo Grazioli
Politica

Vertice centrodestra, Meloni e Salvini lasicano Palazzo Grazioli

Vertice centrodestra, i leader arrivano a Palazzo Grazioli
Politica

Vertice centrodestra, i leader arrivano a Palazzo Grazioli

Napoli -Torino, Hamsik: "Amareggiati per scudetto, il pubblico ha capito che abbiamo dato il cuore"
Politica

Napoli -Torino, Hamsik: "Amareggiati per scudetto, il pubblico ha capito che abbiamo...

Il ministro Minniti chiude il Festival Limes col tutto esaurito a Genova
Politica

Il ministro Minniti chiude il Festival Limes col tutto esaurito a Genova

Migranti, Minniti: "Non si possono chiudere i flussi solo governarli"
Politica

Migranti, Minniti: "Non si possono chiudere i flussi solo governarli"

Quando suonano la tua canzone preferita e non puoi fare a meno di ballare, anche se sei un cane
Politica

Quando suonano la tua canzone preferita e non puoi fare a meno di ballare, anche se...

SkyPower and The Government of Uzbekistan Announce the signing of a landmark 1,000 MW Solar Power Purchase Agreement

- WASHINGTON and TORONTO, May 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Global leader in sustainability and utility-scale solar production, SkyPower, has announced an estimated $1.3 billion foreign direct investment in Uzbekistan to build 1,000 MW of solar energy generation capacity throughout the country. This project will bring the largest foreign direct investment in Uzbekistan's history. Uzbekistan and SkyPower also signed the first Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) in the country's history, whereby the government will be purchasing power from an international and private company. Uzbekistan's President Shavkat Mirziyyoyev has signed a decree signifying the government's full support of the project and sovereign guarantees. SkyPower will be the first independent power producer in the history of Uzbekistan, working closely with state-owned utility company Uzbekenergo. This project is also the first public-private partnership between Uzbekistan and a truly North American company.  

François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of International Trade for the Government of Canada, remarked, "Growing Canada's cleantech and renewable sectors and encouraging the export of locally developed ideas and solutions that benefit the world is a priority for our government. I am pleased to see industry leaders like SkyPower Global help us towards that goal. This historic partnership with UzbekEnergo and the government of Uzbekistan will bolster growth in the region and help establish Canadian expertise in this fast-growing sector. I commend the SkyPower team for thinking big!"

SkyPower Chief Executive Officer Kerry Adler said that, "There are still more than a billion people globally without access to energy services, and our mission is to bring solar power to people who need it most. This is a historic partnership that will benefit both the Government of Uzbekistan and SkyPower, and we are happy to be building Uzbekistan's first solar power installation. President Mirziyoyev's forward-thinking vision for Uzbekistan, along with the commitment of the Deputy Prime Ministers and the leadership of the National Project Management Office in concert with Uzbekenergo leadership, together have really helped move this project forward. Uzbekistan is a country that holds tremendous opportunities for foreign investors under the vision for growth and expansion of President Mirziyoyev."

Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev has been praised for his progressive approach to growing the nation's economy, and the SkyPower project will be the first ever solar power generation project in Uzbekistan. The project will contribute an estimated $2.9 billion to Uzbekistan's gross domestic product and create thousands of jobs. This will ultimately bring Uzbekistan to about 10 percent of its total renewable generation capacity, helping Uzbekistan reach its 2030 Paris Climate commitments while bringing power to the people of Uzbekistan.

About SkyPower Globalwww.skypower.com

With roots dating back more than 15 years, SkyPower's global team possesses a vast track record of over 1,000 years of combined experience in power and large infrastructure projects.

The experienced and accomplished SkyPower team has built, assembled and acquired an extensive pipeline of over 25 GW worldwide – some of which were recently announced in bilateral agreements, and other contract awards, to be built in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia over the next five years.

SkyPower's over 30 utility-scale solar Power Purchase Agreements (PPA) and Contracts at various stages of development, construction and operation, representing billions of dollars' worth of long-term renewable energy sales to leading utilities and governments around the world. For more information please visit our website www.skypower.com.

For further information: SkyPower Contacts: Shamini Selvaratnam, shaminis@skypower.com, (202) 660-8499; Maria Vorobieva, mariav@skypower.com, (647) 965-7187; For Inquiries in Russian: Eva Kazanskaia, evaepicurean@icloud.com, (971) 50 580 0842

in evidenza
Barbara D'urso chiama Alves Il Ken umano sbarca in tv

Spettacoli

Barbara D'urso chiama Alves
Il Ken umano sbarca in tv

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo

Abiti sartoriali da Uomo, Canali

Dal 1934 Canali realizza raffinati abiti da uomo di alta moda sartoriale. Scopri la nuova collezione Canali.


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2018 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.