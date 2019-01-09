Malta, sbarcati a la Valletta 49 migranti Sea Watch e Sea Eye
Europee, Salvini: penso a patto in 10 punti su modello italiano
Salvini: guidare alleanza sovranisti? Se lo chiedono ci penserÃ²
Brexit, May perde voto in Parlamento su emendamento procedurale
Pitti, Tagliatore scalda i motori per il mercato russo
Immigrazione, Salvini: "Conte? Altri paesi se ne fregano e noi corriamo"
Ces 2019, la sfida per l'auto del futuro Ã¨ l'intrattenimento
Sanremo, siparietto Baglioni-Bisio-Raffaele sul numero '69'
Sanremo, Baglioni: Bocelli, Giorgia e Elisa tra gli ospiti
Sanremo, Baglioni "dirottatore" artistico con Bisio e Raffaele
Sanremo, Baglioni presenta la sua seconda edizione del Festival
L'Alzheimer raccontato da Haber e Lante Della Rovere
Europee, Salvini: "Iniziato percorso di condivisione con Kaczynski per ridare senso a sogno europeo"
Migranti, scontro nel governo su accordo per Sea Watch e Sea Eye
Carige, il commissario Modiano: per salvarla bastano 400 milioni
Migranti, la gioia sulla Sea Watch all'annuncio dello sbarco
Al Ces di Las Vegas LG lancia la prima tv Oled arrotolabile
Migranti, Baglioni: paese incattivito, misure governo sbagliate
Carige, Toti: "Non a ipotesi di nazionalizzazione, la banca puÃ² risollevarsi con le sue gambe"
Carige, Di Maio: "Scriveremo al Commissario, vogliamo sapere debitori e creditori"
SKYWORTH Introduces 7 New Televisions & Their Global Brand Strategy

- LAS VEGAS, Jan. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On January 7, 2019, SKYWORTH (the global elite in the household appliance industry) held a Global Media Launch in Palace Ballroom, Caesars Palace Hotel & Casino, Las Vegas, USA. In this conference, SKYWORTH introduced 7 new TVs with new technology and announced the company's new global brand strategy.

SKYWORTH released 7 new TVs with industry-leading technology, breaking the boundaries of imagination. With a powerful PQ Processor built-in, 65S9A/XA9000 can improve image quality from every aspect based on AI algorithm. Meanwhile, it adopts the AI Smart Ecosystem, which supports Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, and will become the center of the smart home. 65W80, with CSO Pro, enables image and sound to come from the panel simultaneously to create an extraordinary viewing experience. The 77" Super TV features Dolby Vision HDR imaging technology and is equipped with a 5.1.2 Dolby Atmos-enabled soundbar, providing the audience with a spectacular and immersive experience. In addition, pixel-level local dimming technology makes 65" Quasi-pixel Backlight TV a high dynamic range LCD. Other TV sets with technological innovation were also released, such as the 43" Bedroom Sunny TV and the 82" Flush Mount TV, the exquisite craftsmanship of which is breathtaking.

SKYWORTH also announced their new global brand strategy. SKYWORTH will become a global intelligent hardware manufacturer and a global smart system provider with the strategic theme "Open, Share, Win-win". And the vision of the company is to integrate "Hardware, System, Content and AIOT" into an intelligent solution. In order to make a greater achievement, SKYWORTH will improve the audiences' viewing experience of the large-screen intelligent ecological products, realizing the transformation from Product Marketing to Product Experience.

Media contact

Website: www.iskyworth.comFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/SkyworthGlobalE-mail: overseas@skyworth.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/805479/SKYWORTH_media_launch.jpg


