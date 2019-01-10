SKYWORTH Wins 4 Awards at CES 2019

Manovra, Sala: sono terrorizzato. A Milano decadimento servizi
Politica

Manovra, Sala: sono terrorizzato. A Milano decadimento servizi

Jaguar Land Rover in crisi, taglio di 5mila posti di lavoro
Economia

Jaguar Land Rover in crisi, taglio di 5mila posti di lavoro

Grillo pro-vax? Intanto firma patto della scienza, ira sui social
Cronache

Grillo pro-vax? Intanto firma patto della scienza, ira sui social

Spazio, Esa e Leonardo monitorano la fotosintesi con sonda Flex
Scienza e tecnologia

Spazio, Esa e Leonardo monitorano la fotosintesi con sonda Flex

Italia al Ces, l'anello che trasmette il tatto di Weart
Scienza e tecnologia

Italia al Ces, l'anello che trasmette il tatto di Weart

Amnesty chiede un'inchiesta internazionale sul delitto Khashoggi
Politica

Amnesty chiede un'inchiesta internazionale sul delitto Khashoggi

Kim ha espresso a Xi "preoccupazione" per impasse Usa-Nordcorea
Politica

Kim ha espresso a Xi "preoccupazione" per impasse Usa-Nordcorea

Musei, Bonisoli: ''Nel 2019 direttori in scadenza. Partita valutazione''
Politica

Musei, Bonisoli: ''Nel 2019 direttori in scadenza. Partita valutazione''

Ponte Morandi, test su raggio d'azione carrelli radiocomandati in vista della demolizione
Politica

Ponte Morandi, test su raggio d'azione carrelli radiocomandati in vista della demolizione

Nevica in Afghanistan, a Kabul si gioca a palle di neve
Politica

Nevica in Afghanistan, a Kabul si gioca a palle di neve

Al Ces di Las Vegas premio al vibratore-robot, subito revocato
Scienza e tecnologia

Al Ces di Las Vegas premio al vibratore-robot, subito revocato

Salvini al telefono nel cortile di Palazzo Chigi il giorno dopo il vertice
Politica

Salvini al telefono nel cortile di Palazzo Chigi il giorno dopo il vertice

Maltrattamenti in un asilo a Cassino, "sospese" due maestre
Cronache

Maltrattamenti in un asilo a Cassino, "sospese" due maestre

Terzo Settore, Durigon: "Le coperture per l'Ires ci sono. Nessuno scontro Lega-5 Stelle"
Politica

Terzo Settore, Durigon: "Le coperture per l'Ires ci sono. Nessuno scontro Lega-5 Stelle"

Ires Terzo Settore, Fiaschi (Forum TS): "Da Governo impegno a trovare soluzione"
Politica

Ires Terzo Settore, Fiaschi (Forum TS): "Da Governo impegno a trovare soluzione"

Italia al Ces, Avanix: il ciuccio smart che monitora il respiro
Scienza e tecnologia

Italia al Ces, Avanix: il ciuccio smart che monitora il respiro

Cultura, Bonisoli: ''Tra qualche settimana al via riforma Mibac''
Politica

Cultura, Bonisoli: ''Tra qualche settimana al via riforma Mibac''

Italia al Ces, Shin Software: i rendering in 3d immersivi
Scienza e tecnologia

Italia al Ces, Shin Software: i rendering in 3d immersivi

"Nancy non vuoi il mio muro?". E Trump abbandona i negoziati
Politica

"Nancy non vuoi il mio muro?". E Trump abbandona i negoziati

Macachi giapponesi come funamboli sui tralicci innevati
Politica

Macachi giapponesi come funamboli sui tralicci innevati


SKYWORTH Wins 4 Awards at CES 2019

- At CES 2019, SKYWORTH has been awarded 2018-2019 Global CE Brands TOP 50, 2018-2019 TOP 10 CE Brands, and 2018-2019 Global TV Brands TOP 10. SKYWORTH has earned recognition for its outstanding performance in the field of household appliances. SKYWORTH has also received 1 product award, the AI Smart Dual Ecosystem TV Experience Gold Award for 65S9A/XA9000. It supports both Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, truly becoming the control center of the smart home. With a powerful PQ processor built-in, the TV can display the best image and create an extraordinary experience for audience.

Besides 65S9A/XA9000, SKYWORTH has brought the latest products and technologies to CES, including a 277-inch super narrow bezel TV wall, 8K OLED TV, 82'' Flush Mount TV, 65" Quasi-pixel Backlight TV, etc. This exhibition also has a super TV showroom. The 77-inch OLED TV features Dolby Vision HDR imaging technology and is equipped with a 7.1.4 Dolby Atmos-enabled home theater system, delivering a spectacular and immersive experience. A smart room is also set up to highlight the forefront of AI development, as the TV can interconnect with all kinds of household appliances.

SKYWORTH has built partnerships with Google, Amazon, and other technology giants to establish the intelligent product ecosystem. Based on the global strategy of "Open, Share, Win-win", SKYWORTH will continue to focus on AI TV manufacturing to provide AIoT big screen intelligent solutions and the best products for their global consumers in the future.

Media contact

Website: www.iskyworth.comFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/SkyworthGlobalE-mail: overseas@skyworth.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/806716/SKYWORTH.jpg


Zaltron e i Romanzi d'impresa 'Racconto l'economia del NordEst'

Novità editoriali

Zaltron e i Romanzi d'impresa
'Racconto l'economia del NordEst'

