Approvato decreto spazzacorrotti alla Camera, il flash mob del M5s a piazza Montecitorio
Politica

Strade Roma, Gatta (Assessore): "Con aiuto Genio Militare ristrutturiamo strade ad alta viabilitÃ "
Politica

Dl anticorruzione approvato alla Camera con 304 voti favorevoli e 106 contrari
Politica

15mln di turisti a Roma nel 2018, Cafarotti (Assessore Roma): "QualitÃ  offerta chiave del successo"
Politica

Ponte Morandi, lo ricostruiranno Salini Impregilo e Fincantieri
Cronache

Spazio, il pianeta Saturno sta perdendo i suoi anelli
Scienza e tecnologia

Roberto Bolle torna su Rai uno con "Danza con me"
Spettacoli

Viaggio tra gli italiani in Giappone, sono circa 5mila
Politica

Montesano in Rugantino: "Dopo 40 anni nun Ã¨ cambiato gnente"
Spettacoli

Milano, appello di Sala ai senzatetto: non dormite all'aperto
Cronache

Spazio, scoperto Farout il pianeta piÃ¹ lontano del Sistema Solare
Scienza e tecnologia

Il Backstage di Danza con me 2019
Spettacoli

Roberto Bolle ad Affari: "DanzerÃ² su Rai 1 con un robot, Cremonini e..."
Spettacoli

Cesare Battisti, Salvini: "Non metteremo nessuna ricompensa, fiducioso su cattura"
Politica

Enrico Montesano: "Roma non Ã¨ amata nÃ¨ rispettata"
Cronache

Ucciso brutalmente Aldo, clochard di Palermo che viveva col gatto
Cronache

Bus turistico in fiamme davanti al Colosseo
Politica

La salma di Antonio Megalizzi rientra in Italia
Politica

NCC, cori e insulti contro Toninelli durante la manifestazione arrivata fuori al Senato
Politica

Manovra, Salvini a Moscovici: "Meglio tardi che mai"
Politica

SMA Solutions Announces Their OpCon 18.3 Release with New Vision and Deploy Modules

- The OpCon 18.3 release, which is the second and final release this year, has exciting new features that enhance security, flexibility and operational efficiency. The release includes significant improvements to OpCon Vision, which was launched with OpCon's 18.1 release in July 2018. Vision provides business process views and Service Level Agreement (SLA) monitoring. The active dashboard shows a high-level summary of the platform, revealing the health of automated processes. If SLAs are in jeopardy, Vision instructs OpCon to automatically run recovery processes to put the business back on track.

The 18.3 release also features an all-new module, OpCon Deploy, which gives users the ability to import workflows from any OpCon environment, apply transformation rules, simulate the changes, then deploy selected versions of workflows to one or more OpCon servers. Deploy also provides versioning control that allows the user to roll back changes and virtually eliminate the risk of losing automation data.

With OpCon 18.3 embedded scripts now have privileges at the script level, providing the ability to narrow down which script(s) a user can edit. Users can also now update job statuses from PERT view and troubleshoot more easily thanks to progressive discovery of dependencies. Progressive discovery allows the user to zoom in on a specific point in a workflow diagram, then incrementally expand where needed. 18.3 also brings new events and keywords that greatly reduce manual coding when setting up automation.

About SMA Solutions  Our founders met at NASA while they were solving some of the toughest IT issues in the world at that time. The work was challenging and required lots of repetitive tasks to maintain NASA's mainframes and complex IT processes. Believing that there had to be a better way, they formed SMA Solutions. Since that time, we have been working with the single purpose of unlocking our clients' potential by streamlining their IT processes and helping employees be more productive by leveraging our automation platform, OpCon. To learn more about OpCon automation visit us at www.SMAsolutionsIT.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/715572/SMA_Solutions_Logo.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/799516/SMA_Solutions___OpCon_Logo.jpg


Lebron James, Serena Williams... Youtube, gli spot 2018 più visti

Costume

Lebron James, Serena Williams...
Youtube, gli spot 2018 più visti

