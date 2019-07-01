SMEs Working in Data Driven Applications and Experiments in IoT to be Supported With 1 Million Euros by the MiDIH Project

Bancarotta e riciclaggio: cosÃ¬ le imprese del nord investivano a Capena
Roma

Bancarotta e riciclaggio: cosÃ¬ le imprese del nord investivano a Capena

Ue, Sapelli: "Conte bravo indossatore di giacche e fazzolettini, ma..."
Politica

Ue, Sapelli: "Conte bravo indossatore di giacche e fazzolettini, ma..."

Ponte Morandi, il momento del crollo
Video

Ponte Morandi, il momento del crollo

Aeronautica e Forze Speciali, intervista a un incursore del 17Â° Stormo
Video

Aeronautica e Forze Speciali, intervista a un incursore del 17Â° Stormo

Il colloquio tra Mattarella ed il presidente austriaco Van der Bellen
Politica

Il colloquio tra Mattarella ed il presidente austriaco Van der Bellen

Mattarella visita la Hofburg con il presidente austriaco Van der Bellen
Politica

Mattarella visita la Hofburg con il presidente austriaco Van der Bellen

Mattarella alla Hofburg di Vienna accolto dal Presidente Federale austriaco
Politica

Mattarella alla Hofburg di Vienna accolto dal Presidente Federale austriaco

Ponte Morandi, il video inedito del crollo
Politica

Ponte Morandi, il video inedito del crollo

Si chiude il Passaggi Festival di Fano, gli organizzatori: "Oltre 60mila presenze"
Politica

Si chiude il Passaggi Festival di Fano, gli organizzatori: "Oltre 60mila presenze"

Il premio Passaggi Festival 2019 a Massimo Recalcati
Politica

Il premio Passaggi Festival 2019 a Massimo Recalcati

Giulio Sapelli: "M5s? continuano politica di deindustrializzazione del Paese"
Politica

Giulio Sapelli: "M5s? continuano politica di deindustrializzazione del Paese"

Salvini: "Conte mi ha detto che si puo' iniziare con flat-tax"
Politica

Salvini: "Conte mi ha detto che si puo' iniziare con flat-tax"

Governo, Salvini: "Se si tagliano le tasse ci sto, altrimenti vado a far la ricotta"
Politica

Governo, Salvini: "Se si tagliano le tasse ci sto, altrimenti vado a far la ricotta"

Sea Watch, Conte: "Compiuto ricatto politico con uso strumentale di 40 persone"
Politica

Sea Watch, Conte: "Compiuto ricatto politico con uso strumentale di 40 persone"

Trump incontra Kim in Corea del Nord, il momento della storica stretta di mano
Politica

Trump incontra Kim in Corea del Nord, il momento della storica stretta di mano

Papa Francesco: "Guai a chi sceglie Gesu' per fare carriera"
Politica

Papa Francesco: "Guai a chi sceglie Gesu' per fare carriera"

Papa Francesco benedice incontro Trump-Kim: "Sia cammino verso la pace"
Politica

Papa Francesco benedice incontro Trump-Kim: "Sia cammino verso la pace"

San Pietro e Paolo, fuochi d'artificio in Piazza del Popolo per la rievocazione della Girandola
Politica

San Pietro e Paolo, fuochi d'artificio in Piazza del Popolo per la rievocazione della...

Ue, Tremonti: "Ora Ã¨ in crisi perchÃ¨ Ã¨ stata governata con superficialitÃ "
Politica

Ue, Tremonti: "Ora Ã¨ in crisi perchÃ¨ Ã¨ stata governata con superficialitÃ "

Giletti a Passaggi Festival presenta 'Le Dannate': "Una storia di solitudine di tre donne, felice di averle aiutate"
Politica

Giletti a Passaggi Festival presenta 'Le Dannate': "Una storia di solitudine di tre...


SMEs Working in Data Driven Applications and Experiments in IoT to be Supported With 1 Million Euros by the MiDIH Project

- BARCELONA, Spain, July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IoT and Cyber-Physical systems are on the rise in the manufacturing sector. To this end, the European Commission, through the system of cascade funding, enables MiDIH "Manufacturing Industry Digital Innovation Hubs" to provide Manufacturing SMEs with access to digital solutions, industrial experiments, a pool of human and industrial competencies and access to market and financial opportunities to develop application experiments. Its Second Open call targets the development of data driven applications, preferably by IT SMEs as technology providers, and experiments in CPS/IoT preferably by Manufacturing SMEs.

This call is aimed towards the development of complementing functionalities around reference architecture and performing experiments in CPS/IoT based on the components provided by the architecture. To apply for financial support the experiments must cover one of the three scenarios: Smart Factory, Smart Product or Smart Supply chain.

More support for Deep Tech Innovations

To apply for up to €60.000 of financial support, candidates are required to provide experiments based on the MiDIH architecture and to provide the correspondent datasets to be experimented in MiDIH HPC/Clouds; the deadline to apply closes on 6th August 2019.

The technological activities that can be covered revolve around four main topics: Modeling and simulation of innovative HPC/Cloud applications for highly personalised Smart Products, Smart Factory and Smart Supply Chain; Smart Factory and Smart Product Digital Twin models alignment and validation via edge clouds distributed architectures; Advanced applications of AR / VR Technologies for Remote Training / Maintenance Operations (Smart Product and Smart Factory); and/or Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence advanced applications in Smart Product, Smart Factory and Smart Supply Chains management and optimisation.

About I4MS

I4MS, ICT Innovation for Manufacturing SMEs, is a European initiative supporting manufacturing SMEs and mid-caps in the widespread use of information and communication technologies (ICT) in their business operations. Under I4MS, SMEs can apply for technological and financial support to conduct small experiments allowing them to test digital innovations in their business via open calls.

MiDIH is one of the projects within I4MS that are co-funded by the European Union's Horizon 2020 research and innovation programme to promote the adoption of new technologies in manufacturing - under grant agreement No. 767498. It foresees as an eligible activity the provision of financial support to third parties, as a means to achieve its own objectives. The Open Calls are aimed to select new cross-border experiments to be executed and validated in real (additionally to the Lighthouse cases) or realistic (the Teaching Factories) industrial facilities.

Are you interested? Read more about our project or apply to the second open call.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/930306/Mobile_World_Capital_Barcelona.jpg

 


in evidenza
“Salvini bacia il mio culo gay” E lui: “Ecco chi sono i democratici"

Politica

“Salvini bacia il mio culo gay”
E lui: “Ecco chi sono i democratici"

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2019 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.