Smiths Detection agrees first proof of concept with customs administration of the Netherlands to drive 100% data inspection of all shipments

Olimpiadi, Sala: fondi non preoccupano, garantiscono le regioni
Politica

Olimpiadi, Sala: fondi non preoccupano, garantiscono le regioni

Olimpiadi 2026, Sala: se assegnate governo magari cambierÃ  idea
Politica

Olimpiadi 2026, Sala: se assegnate governo magari cambierÃ  idea

Olimpiadi, Sala: no volontÃ  escludere Torino, Milano primo nome
Politica

Olimpiadi, Sala: no volontÃ  escludere Torino, Milano primo nome

Miracolo San Gennaro, la celebrazione al Duomo di Napoli, immagini
Politica

Miracolo San Gennaro, la celebrazione al Duomo di Napoli, immagini

Tg Sport, Vecino: "Grande vittoria per il nostro pubblico"
Sport

Tg Sport, Vecino: "Grande vittoria per il nostro pubblico"

Arte e rigenerazione urbana, a Palermo la rassegna OltreOreto
Culture

Arte e rigenerazione urbana, a Palermo la rassegna OltreOreto

Kim e Moon, prime intese fra le Coree per la denuclearizzazione
Politica

Kim e Moon, prime intese fra le Coree per la denuclearizzazione

Miracolo San Gennaro, De Luca tra le devote in preghiera nella cappella dedicata al Santo
Politica

Miracolo San Gennaro, De Luca tra le devote in preghiera nella cappella dedicata al Santo

Spettacolare inseguimento a Palermo, il ladro finisce in manette
Cronache

Spettacolare inseguimento a Palermo, il ladro finisce in manette

Enel, Patrizia Grieco: "I manager devo mettere in campo il lato umano"
Economia

Enel, Patrizia Grieco: "I manager devo mettere in campo il lato umano"

Urso (FdI): ''Dddl per rilanciare per rilanciare Zes e Zls, tra cui il porto di Genova''
Politica

Urso (FdI): ''Dddl per rilanciare per rilanciare Zes e Zls, tra cui il porto di Genova''

Olimpiadi 2026, MalagÃ² (Coni): ''Zero polemiche, mi auguro ci siano ripensamenti''
Politica

Olimpiadi 2026, MalagÃ² (Coni): ''Zero polemiche, mi auguro ci siano ripensamenti''

Olimpiadi 2026, Giorgetti: ''Nessuna imboscata, abbiamo fatto il possibile''
Politica

Olimpiadi 2026, Giorgetti: ''Nessuna imboscata, abbiamo fatto il possibile''

Roberto Re parla ad Affaritaliani.it dei casi Douglas Costa e Fenati
Sport

Roberto Re parla ad Affaritaliani.it dei casi Douglas Costa e Fenati

Stella sulla Walk of fame per Jack Black: lo show dell'attore
Spettacoli

Stella sulla Walk of fame per Jack Black: lo show dell'attore

Manovra, Salvini: "Tria? Gli italiani possono dormire sogni tranquilli"
Politica

Manovra, Salvini: "Tria? Gli italiani possono dormire sogni tranquilli"

Olimpiadi 2026, Salvini: "Lavoriamo ancora per metterli d'accordo"
Politica

Olimpiadi 2026, Salvini: "Lavoriamo ancora per metterli d'accordo"

Ferrari Monza SP1 e SP2: serie speciale limitata denominato "Icona"
Motori

Ferrari Monza SP1 e SP2: serie speciale limitata denominato "Icona"

Sisal, Petrone: "Nostro impegno a beneficio di comunitÃ  e persone"
Economia

Sisal, Petrone: "Nostro impegno a beneficio di comunitÃ  e persone"

Spiagge sicure, Salvini: "Sequestrati prodotti per 2mln 700mila euro"
Politica

Spiagge sicure, Salvini: "Sequestrati prodotti per 2mln 700mila euro"


Smiths Detection agrees first proof of concept with customs administration of the Netherlands to drive 100% data inspection of all shipments

- LONDON, Sept. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Smiths Detection, a global leader in threat detection and screening technologies, today announced that it has agreed to prepare the first proof-of-concept with the Customs Administration of the Netherlands for CORSYS, Smiths Detection's pioneering enterprise-level security command centre.

Announced in November 2017, CORSYS is Smiths Detection's secure, cloud-based, digital ecosystem that integrates data from a vast array of devices and processes, to support critical ports and borders security. It enables port operators to achieve a more accurate assessment of risk at the initial inspection stage.

Under the arrangement, Smiths Detection and the Dutch Customs will develop new machine learning models based on the advanced technology of the CORSYS Profiler application. This will enable the team to develop more sophisticated risk assessment protocols, using both container pre-arrival data and automatic threat recognition data from the inspection process. With the system, the Dutch Customs can apply a full, mixed reality capability to 100% of the containers that they receive through the Port of Rotterdam, allowing them to drive more positive outcomes for their physical inspection process.

"The Dutch Customs is regarded as one of the most modern and advanced customs services in the world and we are extremely pleased to partner with them. Using next-generation technology to drive 100% data inspection of all shipments is something that has never been achieved before", said Tim Norton, Global Market Director, Ports & Borders. "We are confident that our collaboration with the Dutch Customs will pave the way for the digital transformation of border security and management around the world."

"We at Dutch Customs are always looking to further innovate our operational efficiency in the cargo inspection process, highlighting the purpose of this proof of concept. The design of the CORSYS platform could allow us to scale rapidly based on our future operations and needs. We look forward to transforming our operations to boost security and attain higher levels of efficiency." said Joris Groeneveld, Senior Advisor X Ray Scanning and Radiation Detection.

As international travel and trade continue to grow, new border security processes are required to ensure the safety of national borders and citizens. To this end, CORSYS was specifically designed for Business to Government operations in a global partnership by three major domain experts – Smiths Detection, Hitachi Consulting and Microsoft -- to help Customs Administrators identify anomalies, manage risks more effectively and increase duty collections to improve overall operational performance.

For more information on CORSYS, visit: www.smithsdetection.com/corsys  

About Smiths Detection

Smiths Detection, part of Smiths Group, is a global leader in threat detection and screening technologies for aviation, ports and borders, urban security and defence markets. With more than 40 years of field-tested experience, we deliver the solutions needed to protect society from the threat and illegal passage of explosives, prohibited weapons, contraband, toxic chemicals and narcotics.

Our goal is simple – to provide security, peace of mind and freedom of movement, upon which the world depends. For more information visit www.smithsdetection.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/745940/Smiths_Detection_Logo.jpg

 


in evidenza
Gf Vip 3 cast, colpo di scena Annunciati 2 nuovi concorrenti

Spettacoli

Gf Vip 3 cast, colpo di scena
Annunciati 2 nuovi concorrenti

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo

Abiti sartoriali da Uomo, Canali

Dal 1934 Canali realizza raffinati abiti da uomo di alta moda sartoriale. Scopri la nuova collezione Canali.


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2018 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.