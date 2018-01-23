Snakebyte® Launches GameStore™ for Android®, a New Gaming Subscription Service Delivering a Never-Ending Catalogue of Games

- Android Gaming Gets Smart, with No Contract, No Adverts, No Micro-Transactions

snakebyte® group, industry leaders in marrying gaming hardware with unique software solutions, announced today the launch of GameStore™, a new Android® based, gaming subscription service, designed to modernise the world of mobile gaming.

First announced at E3 2017, GameStore has been engineered in Germany to provide a global gaming service to Android users, with a vast selection of retro and current mobile games accessible for a low monthly payment of under 8.00€. To celebrate the launch, gamers who join before the end of January 2018, can enjoy the GameStore service for a special promotional price of just 4.99€ per month.

With GameStore, users have access to an ever-increasing catalogue of gaming titles, including AAA titles like such as Call of Duty™ Black Ops Mobile and Rayman™ Jungle Run. Further titles such as R-Type™Tomb Raider™ and Worms™4 show that GameStore really does have something for everyone! Curated by snakebyte, with GameStore, discovering forgotten classics and new favourites is effortless, with games catalogued in easy to navigate categories, for easy selection of chosen genres.

Gamers need not be online to play either. As long as players remain subscribed to the GameStore service, they are free to download titles to their smartphone, tablet or Android device, free to play offline, and only needing to go online once every few days to verify subscription*.

With no contracts to worry about, gamers pay as they go, free to cancel at any time. In addition, GameStore delivers entertainment the way games were meant to be played. No adverts, no in-game purchases, no interruptions, and with no malware or viruses guaranteed, titles ask nothing more from the player than to have a good time and gamers can relax in the knowledge that they will never be forced to pay-to-play in order to better their score!

For more on how GameStore works, gamers are encouraged to check out the short introductory video! https://youtu.be/tFSSgTkUaaw

"We see that the entertainment world has rapidly adopted a subscription model as their preferred method of consuming content and believe that mobile gamers are crying out to follow suite. Mobile gaming is hampered by too many titles, too little quality and no way of easily ensuring the quality of a game before purchase. GameStore brings mobile gaming into the 21st century, removing risk, and destroying barriers, providing a virtually endless selection of high quality games that gamers can enjoy without worrying about in-game purchases or unwanted malware," said Mike Steup, President and CEO of snakebyte group. "snakebyte has a long history of engineering our own in-house ecosystems. With GameStore, we are able to work with world-leading software partners to deliver a high quality, seamless experience, which we believe will resonate with gamers everywhere."

Until the end of January, gamers can enjoy a free 30-day trial of the service completely free of charge and with no strings attached! From Feb 1st, the trial period is capped at 15 days. With access to over 400 titles, there's never been a better excuse to play more! Simply head to https://www.gamestoreapp.com/ for more information. No catch, just free mobile gaming for everyone!

GameStore is available now. For more information, please visit http://www.gamestoreapp.com/. Follow GameStore on Facebook.

*Some titles may not be available to download and play offline. For select titles, an online connection is required.

About Snakebyte Group

Established in 1997, with offices in Germany, Shenzhen, the US and Hong Kong, snakebyte develops and distributes a wide selection of gaming hardware as well as well as branded consumer electronics. For 20 years, snakebyte and its associated brands have been synonymous with high quality, value for money hardware. snakebyte combines hardware and software expertise to create an ecosystem of state-of-the-art products, enabling the company to utilize the complete value creation chain, starting from the sale of hardware platforms to complementing with accessories and digital distribution of compatible content. snakebyte is a hybrid between a traditional manufacturer and a distributor.

All company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

