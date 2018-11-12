Merkel celebra i 100 anni del diritto di voto alle donne
Calcio, Leo Messi premiato come capocannoniere della LÃ¬ga 2017
Riconteggio in Florida, voto in bilico in Georgia e Arizona
A Milano seconda tappa roadshow di AI WorkLab 2.0 di LVenture
I Tribalistas concludono tour mondiale con mega concerto a Roma
Giornalisti, Mattarella: la libertÃ  di stampa ha un grande valore
Brexit, ancora nessun accordo al vertice Ue a Bruxelles
Experis Academy, 80% di placement in 6 mesi a Kilometro Rosso
Vino prodotto ai piedi dell'Himalaya, la sfida francese in Cina
Canada in trattativa con il Pakistan per accogliere Asia Bibi
Montedoro e Fornari a teatro: "Ecco la nostra casa di famiglia"
"Cosa fai a Capodanno?", Argentero nel "cinepanettone avvelenato"
"Baby", su Netflix la serie ispirata allo scandalo dei Parioli
Vertice di governo diventa un caso, allarme crescita dell'Istat
Messina (Intesa) su Carige: Se fondo interbancario interviene, noi ci siamo
Canada in trattativa con il Pakistan per accogliere Asia Bibi
Ad Alba tartufo bianco da record, venduto per 85mila euro
Salvini: "300 arbitri picchiati in un anno, numeri da quarto mondo"
12 novembre, il ricordo dei caduti in missioni internazionali
Quindici anni fa la strage di italiani a Nassiriya in Iraq
Snow Cape: The Finland Pavilion at EXPO 2020 Dubai

- The tender for the construction of the Finland Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai has been awarded to the international project team of Expomobilia, JKMM Architects, Factor Nova, Beyond Limits and FiveCurrents. The pavilion building will focus on the themes of nature, innovation and sustainability.

     (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/782995/Front_View.jpg )

     (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/782996/Gorge.jpg )

Finland Pavilion: A tribute to the land of thousand lakes.  

"Snow Cape" is the name of the building with which Finland is going to present itself at the World Expo 2020 in Dubai. Inspired by the white blanket of snow which covers the Finnish landscape in winter, the Finland Pavilion resembles a white tent made of snow. The visual identity of Finland Pavilion is incorporating both Finnish and Arabic cultures, starting with the main entrance which gives an impression of arriving in an Arabic tent. Combination of Finnish natural design and innovation is combined with Arabic visual features. Finnish components and materials have played an important role in the design of the Snow Cape pavilion. Finland has a unique and extensive tradition of design and architecture. The pavilion may be viewed as a design object relating to the history of this heritage. Within the complex and visually noisy Expo environment, Finland Pavilion offers clarity and serenity. From outside the shape is simple but refined. In the middle of pavilion, a dynamic wooden space "Gorge" is carved into the building, offering Expo visitors a pleasantly cool and shady retreat. The "Gorge" also relates to the unique Finnish history of innovation, which often requires thinking "out of the box", element of surprise. In the pavilion, the surprise is the wooden heart and exhibitions inside. In addition, Finland pavilion is a place representing Finland's closeness to nature and personal exchange, in accordance with the motto of the EXPO 2020 Dubai: "Connecting Minds, Creating the Future".

Background information: EXPO 2020 Dubai and the Finnish pavilion 

From 20th October 2020 to 10th April 2021, Dubai will host the next world exposition. More than 180 countries will be taking part, under the theme "Connecting Minds, Creating the Future". EXPO 2020 Dubai is the first world expo in the Arabic-speaking region. The organisers expect that about 70 percent of the visitors will come from other countries.

On behalf of Business Finland, the project team called "Finland Pavilion building team" - consisting of the companies Expomobilia, JKMM Architects, Factor Nova, Beyond Limits and FiveCurrents is responsible for the planning and construction of the Finnish pavilion building at EXPO 2020 in Dubai. The concept, planning and execution of the Finnish pavilion building are being undertaken by JKMM Architects (Helsinki, Finland) and Expomobilia AG (Zurich, Switzerland). JKMM Architects with help of FiveCurrents and Factor Nova have put together the design concept for the building and Expomobilia, as global general contractor, is looking after the overall planning and project management in the implementation process. The partners Factor Nova (Finland), Beyond Limits (UAE) and FiveCurrents (USA) have an advisory and support role across all phases of the project from design to delivery.

Further information about Expomobilia and EXPO 2020 Dubai can be found at: https://www.expomobilia.com/en-US/Pavillonbau/Dubai-World-Expo-2020.aspx  

- Cross reference: Picture is available at AP Images (http://www.apimages.com) and https://www.presseportal.ch/de/nr/100017100/bild/ -

Media contact: Expomobilia AG Im Langhag 2 CH-8307 Effretikon-Zürich MarketingFranziska Engelifengeli@expomobilia.com http://www.expomobilia.com


Oldani, lo chef sbarca su Rai 1 Ecco 'Alle Origini della Bontà'

