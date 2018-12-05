Snowflake Announces General Availability on Microsoft Azure in EMEA

Esplosione sulla Salaria, le immagini delll'intervento dei Vigili del Fuoco
Politica

Esplosione sulla Salaria, le immagini delll'intervento dei Vigili del Fuoco

Esplode autocisterna in una pompa di benzina sulla Salaria, le immagini aeree dei Vigili del Fuoco
Politica

Esplode autocisterna in una pompa di benzina sulla Salaria, le immagini aeree dei...

Esplode cisterna di carburante sulla Salaria, un camion dei Vigili del Fuoco completamente bruciato
Politica

Esplode cisterna di carburante sulla Salaria, un camion dei Vigili del Fuoco...

Spazio, in orbita col razzo Ariane satelliti sudcoreano e indiano
Scienza e tecnologia

Spazio, in orbita col razzo Ariane satelliti sudcoreano e indiano

Partita la prima "talpa" che scava tunnel M4 nel centro di Milano
Cronache

Partita la prima "talpa" che scava tunnel M4 nel centro di Milano

Fico: giusto rompere rapporti con l'Egitto senza novitÃ  su Regeni
Politica

Fico: giusto rompere rapporti con l'Egitto senza novitÃ  su Regeni

Poste Italiane e Caritas regalano sorrisi con i pacchi smarriti
Cronache

Poste Italiane e Caritas regalano sorrisi con i pacchi smarriti

Fontana Milano 1915, il made in Milano che ha successo nel mondo
Economia

Fontana Milano 1915, il made in Milano che ha successo nel mondo

Fumo, Cricelli: "Formazione medici al servizio del paziente"
Cronache

Fumo, Cricelli: "Formazione medici al servizio del paziente"

A Napoli "Rubens, Van Dick, Ribera. La collezione di un Principe"
Culture

A Napoli "Rubens, Van Dick, Ribera. La collezione di un Principe"

Esplosione in un distributore sulla Salaria, 2 morti e 10 feriti
Cronache

Esplosione in un distributore sulla Salaria, 2 morti e 10 feriti

Ultime rifiniture per "Men In Italy", il primo musical sulla moda
Spettacoli

Ultime rifiniture per "Men In Italy", il primo musical sulla moda

Probiotici per l'intestino: multiceppo e a elevata concentrazione
Cronache

Probiotici per l'intestino: multiceppo e a elevata concentrazione

Brexit, May: "Non Ã¨ piano dell'Ue contro Regno Unito ma nostro impegno verso Irlanda del Nord"
Politica

Brexit, May: "Non Ã¨ piano dell'Ue contro Regno Unito ma nostro impegno verso Irlanda...

PD, Rossi (Gov.Toscana): "Con dibattito riposizionamento dirigenti non si recuperano elettoriâ€
Politica

PD, Rossi (Gov.Toscana): "Con dibattito riposizionamento dirigenti non si recuperano...

La mafia raccontata agli studenti con Lo Cascio e "I cento passi"
Cronache

La mafia raccontata agli studenti con Lo Cascio e "I cento passi"

Folle corsa tra auto a Pozzuoli, muore netturbino, arrestato 21enne
Politica

Folle corsa tra auto a Pozzuoli, muore netturbino, arrestato 21enne

Esplode distributore di benzina sulla Salaria, fumo nero si alza dalla strada
Politica

Esplode distributore di benzina sulla Salaria, fumo nero si alza dalla strada

Regeni, Fico: ''Rapporti con Egitto a repentaglio senza passi in avanti''
Politica

Regeni, Fico: ''Rapporti con Egitto a repentaglio senza passi in avanti''

Europee, Rossi (Pres. Regione Toscana): "Saranno epocali, se vincono populisti sarÃ  fine dell'Ue"
Politica

Europee, Rossi (Pres. Regione Toscana): "Saranno epocali, se vincono populisti sarÃ ...


Snowflake Announces General Availability on Microsoft Azure in EMEA

- SAN MATEO, California, Dec. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Snowflake Computing, the data warehouse built for the cloud, today announced the general availability of Snowflake on Microsoft Azure in Europe. The expansion reflects the rising customer demand for Snowflake on Azure in Europe, matched by large organizations' desire for flexibility in choosing a cloud platform that best serves their business and customers.

Snowflake leverages Azure infrastructure services for data storage and query processing. In addition, Snowflake integrates with Azure services such as Azure Data Lake Store and Microsoft Power BI. The platform also employs several new features, including accelerated networking and storage soft delete.

Snowflake's deployment on Azure will empower European customers to leverage the flexible cloud strategy they desire. This expansion continues to support Snowflake customers with operations in the EU that want to keep their EU data local. Local availability provides customers fast, low-latency access to their data, while accelerating their global data initiatives by satisfying their country-specific data needs.

Additionally, to further empower international users, Snowflake has also recently introduced collation support in preview to help customers specify rules on how data is sorted and compared. The new collation feature allows users to specify these rules based on different character sets for different languages, case-sensitivity, and additional options.

"As more companies move their data and analytics workloads to the cloud, the demand for a cloud-built data warehouse continues to grow," Snowflake Co-Founder and CTO, Benoit Dageville said. "Each organization has different business requirements, and as a customer-centric company, we want to continue offering the flexibility to choose a cloud provider and region to meet our customers' business needs."

Corey Sanders, Corporate Vice President for Azure Compute at Microsoft Corp, said: "In September, Snowflake successfully launched on Microsoft Azure in the U.S. Today I am excited to announce the launch of Snowflake in Europe, providing European customers the same outstanding user experience of Snowflake on Microsoft Azure. Through this collaboration, customers will benefit from Snowflake's performance, concurrency and flexibility on Azure."

Uniper, an international energy company located in Düsseldorf, Germany is using Snowflake as a central data lake in its Data Analytics Platform on Microsoft Azure. With Snowflake, Uniper will be able to manage data from more than 100 sources, including ETRMs, SAP, DWHs and IoT data from power stations enabling the business to react better and faster to the market and improve energy trading. Uniper's VP Data Integration Rene Greiner said: "'With Uniper's transformation into a data-driven organization, the role of data is growing exponentially. Being able to handle high volume of data efficiently and cost-effectively is a key success criteria for us. We're happy to have Snowflake as a partner on our platform and I'm convinced that our partnership will enable the continued success of Uniper's data journey."

Join Snowflake in a webinar on December 11, 2018, discussing how Azure general availability in Europe will benefit users by enabling more flexibility with their cloud choices. Register your interest by signing up here.

Resources

About Snowflake ComputingSnowflake is the only data warehouse built for the cloud, enabling the data-driven enterprise with instant elasticity, secure data sharing and per-second pricing, across multiple clouds. Snowflake combines the power of data warehousing, the flexibility of big data platforms and the elasticity of the cloud at a fraction of the cost of traditional solutions. Snowflake: Your data, no limits. Find out more at snowflake.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/552340/Snowflake_logo_Logo.jpg


in evidenza
Calendario Pirelli "Dreaming" Gigi Hadid, Laetitia Casta e...

ECCO TUTTE LE FOTO

Calendario Pirelli "Dreaming"
Gigi Hadid, Laetitia Casta e...

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo

Abiti sartoriali da Uomo, Canali

Dal 1934 Canali realizza raffinati abiti da uomo di alta moda sartoriale. Scopri la nuova collezione Canali.


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2018 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.