30 ottobre 2018- 18:06 SOFTHALE NV Announces New Board Member

- Softhale NV, a pharmaceutical company leveraging its respiratory soft mist inhalation platform to develop and commercialize COPD and asthma treatment products, announced today the appointment of a new independent member to its Board of Directors. Mr. Nevan Charles Elam, J.D., has joined the Board of Directors as of October 2018.

"We are delighted to welcome Nevan on our Board. His rich background in management, operations, consulting, finance, and corporate law in combination with long term experiences in executive roles in pharmaceutical and medical device companies will broaden the competencies of our Board and support further development of the company" stated Frank Pieters, Chairman of the Board.

"I am excited to join Softhale's Board, as I enjoy working with innovative companies that have the potential transform markets and improve patient care." Mr. Elam continued, "I believe that Softhale has the right combination of a robust device platform along with an experienced and proven management team."

Mr. Elam, currently CEO and Chairman of Rezolute Inc. and he also serves on the board of directors of Savara Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: SVRA) in Austin, Texas. Previously, he served for many years on the Board of Directors of Aerogen, Inc. in Galway, Ireland.

Earlier in his career, Mr. Elam was SVP and Head of the Pulmonary Business Unit at Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NKTR). During his tenure at Nektar he led the spin out of Pearl Therapeutics to focus on treatments for asthma and COPD (in 2013 Pearl Therapeutics was acquired by AstraZeneca for $1 billion). Mr. Elam received his B.A. from Howard University and his J.D. from Harvard Law School.

You can meet Softhale NV at the upcoming Jefferies 2018 London Healthcare Conference on November 14 - 15 or at the J.P. Morgan 37th Annual Healthcare Conference 2019 January 7 - 10 in San Francisco.

About SOFTHALE, NV. Softhale is a Belgium based pharmaceutical company focused on the development of Soft Mist Inhalation (SMI) devices and related pharmaceutical products for the delivery of drugs to the lungs. Softhale is currently designing and creating a propellant-free, purely mechanical device to be used for worldwide generic and non-generic pharmaceutical development and approval processes, offering innovative as well as cost-optimized device components. For more information visit: http://www.softhale.com