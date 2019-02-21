Sojern Releases Findings from Largest-Ever Survey of Global Travel Marketers

Sardegna, Morra: cinque candidati a Regionali rinviati a giudizio
Politica

Sardegna, Morra: cinque candidati a Regionali rinviati a giudizio

Venezuela, Maduro dispone la chiusura della frontiera col Brasile
Politica

Venezuela, Maduro dispone la chiusura della frontiera col Brasile

Autotrasporto: mezzi vecchi in media 20 anni, sicurezza a rischio
Economia

Autotrasporto: mezzi vecchi in media 20 anni, sicurezza a rischio

Esce il trailer di "Gauguin a Tahiti. Il paradiso perduto"
Spettacoli

Esce il trailer di "Gauguin a Tahiti. Il paradiso perduto"

Mancano navi oceanografiche, a rischio lavoro dei geologi marini
Scienza e tecnologia

Mancano navi oceanografiche, a rischio lavoro dei geologi marini

Europee, Duch (Portavoce Europarlamento): "SarÃ  Europarlamento a maggioranza forze pro europeeâ€
Politica

Europee, Duch (Portavoce Europarlamento): "SarÃ  Europarlamento a maggioranza forze pro...

Nave Diciotti, 41 migranti chiedono i danni a Salvini e Conte
Cronache

Nave Diciotti, 41 migranti chiedono i danni a Salvini e Conte

Conte: non faremo manovra correttiva, fondamentali Italia solidi
Politica

Conte: non faremo manovra correttiva, fondamentali Italia solidi

"Domani Ã¨ un altro giorno", Giallini-Mastandrea un'amicizia unica
Spettacoli

"Domani Ã¨ un altro giorno", Giallini-Mastandrea un'amicizia unica

Migliaia di studenti in marcia per il clima a Bruxelles insieme a giovane attivista Greta Thunberg
Politica

Migliaia di studenti in marcia per il clima a Bruxelles insieme a giovane attivista...

Tav, Ok della Camera a mozione. Protesta dei deputati PD con cartelli "Salvato Salvini, boccia Tav"
Politica

Tav, Ok della Camera a mozione. Protesta dei deputati PD con cartelli "Salvato...

Valentina Vezzali e Martina, due atlete per gli Special Olympics
Sport

Valentina Vezzali e Martina, due atlete per gli Special Olympics

Clima, attivista Greta Thunberg: "Ragazzi protestate, da politici mai risposte concrete" SOTTOTITOLI
Politica

Clima, attivista Greta Thunberg: "Ragazzi protestate, da politici mai risposte...

Fratoianni: "Insulti razzisti a scuola Foligno, intervenga Ministro Bussetti"
Politica

Fratoianni: "Insulti razzisti a scuola Foligno, intervenga Ministro Bussetti"

Verona capitale dell'autotrasporto: Transpotec, fiera di filiera
Economia

Verona capitale dell'autotrasporto: Transpotec, fiera di filiera

Mattarella alla Luiss: "Paese non si chiuda in se stesso"
Politica

Mattarella alla Luiss: "Paese non si chiuda in se stesso"

Don Vinicio Albanesi shock: "Anche io subii abusi in seminario"
Cronache

Don Vinicio Albanesi shock: "Anche io subii abusi in seminario"

Moratti (Special Olympics): con P&G alleanza nel nome del sociale
Sport

Moratti (Special Olympics): con P&G alleanza nel nome del sociale

Samsung presenta il suo primo cellulare-tablet pieghevole
Cronache

Samsung presenta il suo primo cellulare-tablet pieghevole

Tav, De Falco: "Accordo Lega-M5s dopo Salvini salvato, Ã¨ un caso?"
Politica

Tav, De Falco: "Accordo Lega-M5s dopo Salvini salvato, Ã¨ un caso?"


Sojern Releases Findings from Largest-Ever Survey of Global Travel Marketers

- SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sojern, a leading provider of digital marketing solutions for the travel industry, today published a new report called "State of the Industry: The 2019 Report on Travel Advertising." With more than 600 respondents and 46 countries around the world represented, this is the largest ever global survey focused exclusively on travel marketers. The findings cover a wide cross-section of topics including budget allocation, investments in social media and personalization, technology adoption, media channel effectiveness, and more.

"With more than 8,500 customers around the world, we obsess over travel marketing minutiae every day. We know marketers working in every area of the travel industry face unique challenges—from stressing over budget decisions, to delivering personalized customer experiences, to keeping up with mobile and how quickly the digital marketing industry is changing. We asked ourselves, what might happen if we could all share perspectives and learn best practices from one another?" said Jackie Lamping, vice president of marketing, Sojern.

Survey respondents include travel marketers working to maximize annual budgets of less than $50,000 all the way up to those managing multi-million dollar budgets, representing brands across the spectrum of airlines, hotels, destination marketing organizations (DMOs), cruise companies, online travel agencies (OTAs), metasearch, attractions, homesharing, and more. The report is a must-read for travel marketers who want to better understand industry best practices and establish a benchmark for their approach against others in the industry.

To explore the findings in more detail, download the full report State of the Industry: The 2019 Report on Travel Advertising.

About SojernSojern is built on more than a decade of expertise analyzing the complete traveler path to purchase. The company drives travelers from dream to destination by activating multi-channel branding and performance solutions on the Sojern Traveler Platform for more than 8,500 customers around the globe. Recognized as a Deloitte Technology Fast 500 company six years in a row, Sojern is headquartered in San Francisco, with teams based in Berlin, Dubai, Dublin, Hong Kong, Istanbul, London, Mexico City, New York, Omaha, Paris, Singapore, and Sydney.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/249299/sojern_logo.jpg


