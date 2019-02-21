21 febbraio 2019- 19:08 Sojern Releases Findings from Largest-Ever Survey of Global Travel Marketers

- SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sojern, a leading provider of digital marketing solutions for the travel industry, today published a new report called "State of the Industry: The 2019 Report on Travel Advertising." With more than 600 respondents and 46 countries around the world represented, this is the largest ever global survey focused exclusively on travel marketers. The findings cover a wide cross-section of topics including budget allocation, investments in social media and personalization, technology adoption, media channel effectiveness, and more.

"With more than 8,500 customers around the world, we obsess over travel marketing minutiae every day. We know marketers working in every area of the travel industry face unique challenges—from stressing over budget decisions, to delivering personalized customer experiences, to keeping up with mobile and how quickly the digital marketing industry is changing. We asked ourselves, what might happen if we could all share perspectives and learn best practices from one another?" said Jackie Lamping, vice president of marketing, Sojern.

Survey respondents include travel marketers working to maximize annual budgets of less than $50,000 all the way up to those managing multi-million dollar budgets, representing brands across the spectrum of airlines, hotels, destination marketing organizations (DMOs), cruise companies, online travel agencies (OTAs), metasearch, attractions, homesharing, and more. The report is a must-read for travel marketers who want to better understand industry best practices and establish a benchmark for their approach against others in the industry.

