27 febbraio 2019- 18:28 SOL Global Announces Completion of Investment in European Cannabis Holdings

- Investment Brings SOL Global's Stake in ECH to 19.4 Percent

SOL Global Investments Corp. ("SOL Global" or the "Company") (CSE: SOL) (OTCQB: SOLCF) (Frankfurt: 9SB) is pleased to announce the close of its latest investment in European Cannabis Holdings ("ECH"), a group of companies helping to shape the future of cannabis in Europe.

European Cannabis Holdings is comprised of industry-leading assets including Prohibition Partners, the world's leading provider of market research and strategic consultancy in the cannabis industry; Cannabis Europa, the premiere medical cannabis conference for business leaders and medical professionals; Nooro/Budca, two leading CBD brands; The Academy of Medical Cannabis, a first-of-its-kind cannabis education platform for medical professionals; The Medical Cannabis Clinics, a chain of private UK clinics specializing in innovative cannabis-based therapies and prescription cannabinoids; and Astral Health, a platform that facilitates medical cannabis imports into Europe.

The newly-acquired ordinary shares bring SOL Global's total position in ECH to approximately 19.4% of the total issued and outstanding ordinary shares of ECH.

"The investment by SOL into ECH is a great opportunity for two of the leaders in the global cannabis industry to form a strategic link," said Brady Cobb, CEO of SOL Global. "SOL remains a key global player in the new and exciting cannabis field and ECH is the clear leader in the important European market. The future is bright for both companies."

"ECH made history earlier this month by facilitating the first-ever bulk importation of medical cannabis to the United Kingdom," added Cobb. "It's these types of pioneering moves that will propel individual cannabis markets into a world marketplace. At SOL Global, we invest in pioneering leadership teams, and ECH has within its ranks a number of the most highly acclaimed individuals in the global cannabis movement."

With its investment in ECH, SOL Global's leadership in the European cannabis market is strengthened. ECH joins SOL Global's portfolio of market-leading European investments, including Dublin-based GreenLight Pharmaceuticals Limited, a vertically-integrated medical cannabis company with a clinical research and development operation, a seed genetics program, cultivation operations, and CBD brand and distribution operations. Additionally, ECH will provide strategic assistance and distribution capabilities across Europe to SOL Global's newly formed hemp- and CBD-focused subsidiary, Heavenly Rx Ltd. As SOL Global continues to execute on its investment strategy in the international cannabis market, the Company hopes to create a network of strategic alliances across its assets in order to meet the needs of a full supply chain.

About SOL Global Investments Corp.

SOL Global is an international investment company with a focus on, but not limited to, cannabis and cannabis related companies in legal U.S. states, the hemp and CBD marketplaces and the emerging European cannabis and hemp marketplaces. Its strategic investments and partnerships across cultivation, distribution and retail complement the company's R&D program with the University of Miami. It is this comprehensive approach that is positioning SOL Global as a future frontrunner in the United States' medical cannabis industry.

About European Cannabis Holdings

ECH is an unrivalled group of companies at the forefront of the European industry. It provides venture capital, exceptional talent and operational excellence to a portfolio that includes market intelligence firm Prohibition Partners, Europe's leading medical cannabis conference Cannabis Europa, CBD brand house Amkeu, online learning platform The Academy of Medical Cannabis and UK private clinic chain The Medical Cannabis Clinics. These holdings provide ECH with a fundamental anchor in the cannabis industry while helping to shape its future.

