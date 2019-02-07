7 febbraio 2019- 18:23 Solera Acquires in4mo Oy, a Market Leader in Property Structure Software and Services for the Insurance, Repair Professional, and Homeowner Marketplaces

- WESTLAKE, Texas, Feb. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Solera Holdings, Inc. ("Solera"), a global leader in intelligent data and software as a service (SaaS) to manage and secure the automotive, light and heavy truck fleet, home and identity ecosystems, today announced that it has acquired in4mo Oy ("in4mo"), a Nordic leading provider of SaaS-based software and services to the property structure insurance and repair professional marketplaces. This transaction will accelerate the delivery of next-generation Digital Home applications for Solera's customers and property owners.

"Solera's mission is to create the smartest digital solutions that advance the ways we manage and protect life's most important assets," said Tony Aquila, Solera's founder, Chairman and CEO. Since its founding in 2005, the founder-led company, which continues to thrive on its mission to develop the most powerful asset management and risk protection technologies, is now accelerating its expansion from the garage into the home. Building upon its innovative digital solutions for property claims (which include structural and contents loss estimating, repair invoice validation, predictive analytics and preemptive fraud detection, and personal identity verification and security), Solera is quickly becoming the global leader in innovative home solutions.

With the acquisition of in4mo, Solera will add yet another component to Solera's expanding capabilities in the digital protection of all assets that are important to our ways of life. "With more than 180,000 building repair claims processed per year, in4mo's solutions are trusted by many of the finest and most reputable insurers in Europe," said Aquila. "We look forward to working with in4mo's leadership team to expand our global property claims platform for insurers, extend our reach into the household and deliver even more innovative solutions to all participants in the asset ownership marketplace at a pace faster than ever before."

About Solera

Solera was founded by Tony Aquila with the mission to digitalize and empower mobility transactions across the critical 54 and 250 lifecycle touchpoints of a car, truck and fleet, delivering true transparency and knowledge to all stakeholders. Today, Solera's leading digital technologies manage and protect life's most important assets: our cars, trucks, homes and digital identities. The company process more than 300 million digital transactions annually for approximately 235,000 partners and customers in over 90 countries. For more information, please visit www.solera.com.

About in4mo

in4mo is a leading property claims solution provider in the Nordics, providing an end-to-end property structural claims adjustment platform to insurers and repair service companies that facilitates claim processing from first notice of loss to repair fulfillment and payment. Its scalable mobile-first technology platform has set the standard in the Nordics, and established strong leadership positions at insurance carriers in Norway, Denmark, Finland and Sweden, and early traction in Germany. The company was founded in 2007 and headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, with offices and professional staff across the Nordics, in Poland, and in Germany. For additional information, visit https://www.in4mo.com/about/.

Cautions about Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements about: the benefits of the acquisition of in4mo (the "Acquisition"), including but not limited to the acceleration of the delivery of next generation Digital Home applications for Solera's and in4mo's partners and property owners worldwide; Solera's and in4mo's expanded capabilities to provide asset management and risk protection technologies and solutions; and the benefits and value of products and services to Solera's and in4mo's customers, either alone or in conjunction with the products and services of other Solera group companies. These statements are based on our current expectations, estimates and assumptions and are subject to many risks, uncertainties and unknown future events that could cause actual results to differ materially. Actual results may differ materially from those set forth in this press release due to the risks and uncertainties inherent in transactions of this nature, our business and in4mo's business, including, without limitation: the failure to realize the expected benefits of the Acquisition; risks associated with and possible negative consequences of acquisitions, investments, joint ventures and similar transactions; successfully integrating in4mo's solutions with or into other Solera group offerings, including but not limited to, any Digital Home applications; continued adoption of In4mo's and the Solera group's products and services; effects of competition on product and service offerings and pricing in4mo's and the Solera group's business; Solera's ability to obtain additional financing as necessary to support its business or operations; and rapid technology changes in Solera's and in4mo's industry. Solera is under no obligation to (and specifically disclaims any such obligation to) update or alter its forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/746234/Solera_Logo.jpg