Sonata Software Announces Signing Definitive Agreement to Acquire Australia Headquartered Microsoft Dynamics 365 Partner, Scalable Data Systems, in Line With the Strategy to be a Global Leader in the Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business

- Sonata Software, today announced that it has signed definitive agreement to acquire Scalable Data Systems, headquartered in Brisbane, Australia. Scalable Data Systems is a highly respected provider of business solutions in the Australian market, with a history of more than 25 years and has built a solid reputation in providing Microsoft Dynamics 365 F&O solutions for industry leading clients in Australia especially in the Manufacturing and Wholesale & Distribution. Scalable's IP for Commodity Trading "CTRM" has now earned market leading reputation globally with due recognition accorded to the company as a Microsoft Gold and an ISV Partner.

     (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/654282/Sonata_Software_Logo.jpg )

Sonata software has been focused on being a Digital Transformation Partner of choice for customers in Retail, Distribution, Manufacturing, and Travel industries with their unique PlatformationTM methodology, end-to-end digital platforms and alignment to be a strategic partner for Microsoft in their digital transformation initiatives, based on the Dynamics 365 Cloud-based solution.

Sonata has in the past acquired IBIS, a US headquartered Dynamics 365 partner, and has its own IP, i.e. Brick and Click for Retail and Modern Distribution, for Distribution and Manufacturing industries; and now with the Commodity IP from Scalable has extended supply chain capabilities focused on Manufacturing and Distribution industries.

Commenting on the acquisition, Srikar Reddy, Managing Director & CEO, Sonata Software, said, "Scalable Data Systems brings great value in terms of Microsoft Dynamics 365 capabilities and resources to Sonata. This will provide Sonata with additional IP, and geographical reach, along with a strong fillip to its strategy to be a global leader in the Microsoft Dynamics 365 partner ecosystem with core IPs across wide range of industries and a global footprint, specifically also making us a strong Dynamics partner in the Australian market."

Brett Crew, CEO of Scalable Data Systems, commented, "Sonata is an acknowledged leader in the Microsoft Dynamics space and has a great track record of acquiring and nurturing firms for fueling further growth. With this transaction, Scalable will get an additional capability in the Microsoft tech stack and be able to now address larger and broader opportunities in the market."

About Sonata Software 

Sonata is a global technology company that enables successful platform based digital transformation initiatives for enterprises, to create businesses that are connected, open, Intelligent and scalable. Sonata's Platformation™ methodology brings together industry expertise, platform technology excellence, design thinking led innovation and strategic engagement models to deliver sustained long term value to customers. A trusted partner of world leaders in the Retail, Distribution, Travel and Software industries, Sonata's solution portfolio includes its own digital platform such as Brick & Click Retail Platform©, Modern Distribution Platform© , Rezopia Digital Travel Platform©, RAPID DevOps Platform© and Halosys Mobility Platform©, best in class capabilities on  ISV digital technology platforms such as Microsoft Dynamics 365, Microsoft Azure, SAP Hybris, Cloud Engineering and Managed Services, as well as new digital applications like IoT, Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Robotic Process Automation, Chatbots, Block Chain and Cyber Security. Sonata's people and systems are nurtured to bring together the depth of thought leadership, customer commitment and execution excellence to make a difference to business with technology.


