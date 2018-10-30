Sonata Software Inducted Into the 2018-2019 Inner Circle for Microsoft Dynamics

L'eroe di Transformers Bumblebee sbarca a Lucca Comics 2018
Culture

L'eroe di Transformers Bumblebee sbarca a Lucca Comics 2018

Camilleri: Ã¨ l'ora di cedere le armi alle donne
Spettacoli

Camilleri: Ã¨ l'ora di cedere le armi alle donne

Camilleri: da quando ho perso la vista vedo piÃ¹ chiaramente
Spettacoli

Camilleri: da quando ho perso la vista vedo piÃ¹ chiaramente

Imprese, Stefanini: integrare attivitÃ  economiche con coesione
Economia

Imprese, Stefanini: integrare attivitÃ  economiche con coesione

Imprese, Boccia: crescono quelle che hanno idea di comunitÃ 
Economia

Imprese, Boccia: crescono quelle che hanno idea di comunitÃ 

Funerali di DesirÃ©e, l'addio sulle note dei Maneskin
Cronache

Funerali di DesirÃ©e, l'addio sulle note dei Maneskin

Governo, Boccia: politica molto distratta, a partire dalla Tav
Economia

Governo, Boccia: politica molto distratta, a partire dalla Tav

Funerali di DesirÃ©e, applausi e fiori a Cisterna di Latina
Cronache

Funerali di DesirÃ©e, applausi e fiori a Cisterna di Latina

Andrea Camilleri porta al cinema il suo "Tiresia"
Spettacoli

Andrea Camilleri porta al cinema il suo "Tiresia"

Imprese, Abete: le migliori valorizzano la sostenibilitÃ 
Economia

Imprese, Abete: le migliori valorizzano la sostenibilitÃ 

Premio Anima 2018, i sette vincitori premiati al Campidoglio
Economia

Premio Anima 2018, i sette vincitori premiati al Campidoglio

De Santi: "La Commissione europea sta preparando un nuovo documento sul clima"
Economia

De Santi: "La Commissione europea sta preparando un nuovo documento sul clima"

Un'assenza presente e viva, Petrit Halilaj in Fondazione Merz
Culture

Un'assenza presente e viva, Petrit Halilaj in Fondazione Merz

Acqua alta eccezionale a Venezia, raggiunti i 156 cm
Politica

Acqua alta eccezionale a Venezia, raggiunti i 156 cm

Massimo Tavoni sugli impatti dei cambiamenti climatici sullâ€™ambiente
Economia

Massimo Tavoni sugli impatti dei cambiamenti climatici sullâ€™ambiente

Dl Emergenze, Salvini: "Vedo PD che protesta e mi cadono le palle"
Politica

Dl Emergenze, Salvini: "Vedo PD che protesta e mi cadono le palle"

Bolsonaro, Renzi: "Se consegnasse Battisti all'Italia apprezzeremmo il gesto"
Politica

Bolsonaro, Renzi: "Se consegnasse Battisti all'Italia apprezzeremmo il gesto"

Aggressione Bettarini, l'avvocato: "Il pm ha chiesto 10 anni per gli aggressori"
Politica

Aggressione Bettarini, l'avvocato: "Il pm ha chiesto 10 anni per gli aggressori"

Maltempo, tromba d'aria su Vercelli, decine di alberi abbattuti
Politica

Maltempo, tromba d'aria su Vercelli, decine di alberi abbattuti

Hera, Venier: "Resilienza e rigenerazione parole dâ€™ordine per i prossimi anni"
Economia

Hera, Venier: "Resilienza e rigenerazione parole dâ€™ordine per i prossimi anni"


Sonata Software Inducted Into the 2018-2019 Inner Circle for Microsoft Dynamics

- Sonata Software , a global technology company that enables successful platform-based digital transformation initiatives for enterprises, today announced that it has been named as a member of the Inner Circle for Microsoft Dynamics for 2018-2019. With this recognition, Sonata Software is part of an elite group that consists of some of Microsoft's most coveted strategic Microsoft Dynamics partners from across the globe.

     (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/689012/Sonata_Software_Logo.jpg )

"From engineering Microsoft Dynamics 365 products to upgrading the first few customers on to Dynamics 365, Sonata Software's engagement with Microsoft Dynamics goes back a long way. Sonata Software also belongs to the top Microsoft Dynamics Partners and is a member of Microsoft's Global Advisory Council. Microsoft Dynamics is also at the core of our Platformation[TM] strategy that helps enterprises ease the transition to digitization. Sonata has a proven track record of working on several Dynamics-led global transformation projects especially in our focus verticals of distribution and retail," said Srikar Reddy, MD & CEO, Sonata Software.

Sonata Software has a rich mix of Dynamics 365 customers including some of the largest Dynamics 365 customers across the globe. It also has a strong team of Dynamics 365, as well as AX and CRM consultants. In addition, it is a Tier-1 CSP for Microsoft across several countries.

"Partners are a fundamental component of our go-to-market strategy and we greatly value their contribution toward growing our business. Sonata Software is one of our closest partners and has worked closely with us to deliver great value to our customers. We are thrilled to present this well-deserved recognition to the company as we welcome it to our Inner Circle for Microsoft Dynamics. We greatly appreciate Sonata Software's unblemished delivery track record and its investment into building re-usable frameworks and methodologies on Microsoft Dynamics," said Cecilia Flombaum, Senior Director, Microsoft, One Commercial Partner organization.

Sonata Software is a global ISV Development Centre Partner for Microsoft Dynamics for both Operations & CRM. The company also has two software IPs that are built on Microsoft Dynamics. These are - Brick & Click, a fully integrated digital retail platform to get the best of in-store and online and Modern Distribution, a digital platform for the distribution industry. It also has a proprietary Upgrade Tool for a simplified and direct upgrade from AX 2009 onwards to Dynamics 365.

About Sonata Software 

Sonata is a global technology company that enables successful platform based digital transformation initiatives for enterprises, to create businesses that are connected, open, Intelligent and scalable. Sonata's Platformation™ methodology brings together industry expertise, platform technology excellence, design thinking led innovation and strategic engagement models to deliver sustained long term value to customers. A trusted partner of world leaders in the Retail, Distribution, Travel and Software industries, Sonata's solution portfolio includes its own digital platform such as Brick & Click Retail Platform©, Modern Distribution Platform©, Rezopia Digital Travel Platform©, RAPID DevOps Platform© and Halosys Mobility Platform©, best in class capabilities on  ISV digital technology platforms such as Microsoft Dynamics 365, Microsoft Azure, SAP Hybris, Cloud Engineering and Managed Services, as well as new digital applications like IoT, Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Robotic Process Automation, Chatbots, Block Chain and Cyber Security. Sonata's people and systems are nurtured to bring together the depth of thought leadership, customer commitment and execution excellence to make a difference to business with technology.

For more information, press only:Nandita Venkatesh Sonata Software Limited CIN- L72200MH1994PLC082110 A.P.S. Trust Building, Bull Temple Road, N.R. ColonyBangalore 560019, India Tel: +91-80-67781999Nandita.v@sonata-software.com


in evidenza
Vintage, face ID e retina display Ecco i nuovi iPad e Mac di Apple

MediaTech

Vintage, face ID e retina display
Ecco i nuovi iPad e Mac di Apple

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo

Abiti sartoriali da Uomo, Canali

Dal 1934 Canali realizza raffinati abiti da uomo di alta moda sartoriale. Scopri la nuova collezione Canali.


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2018 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.