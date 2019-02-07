SPE and IADC to Host the World's Premier Drilling Event

Dramma Bortuzzo, il padre: "Manuel e' sereno, non mi sento di pronunciare la parola perdono"
Politica

Dramma Bortuzzo, il padre: "Manuel e' sereno, non mi sento di pronunciare la parola...

Dramma Bortuzzo, Rosolino: "La sua forza di volonta' sara' premiata, e' felice di essere vivo"
Politica

Dramma Bortuzzo, Rosolino: "La sua forza di volonta' sara' premiata, e' felice di...

Dramma Bortuzzo, Raggi in ospedale per far visita al ragazzo
Politica

Dramma Bortuzzo, Raggi in ospedale per far visita al ragazzo

Giochi, Sapar: "Settore in ginocchio, il 20 in piazza a Roma". Pd, Fi, Leu: "Serve Testo Unico"
Politica

Giochi, Sapar: "Settore in ginocchio, il 20 in piazza a Roma". Pd, Fi, Leu: "Serve...

Mustier, Unicredit: "Risultati record nel 2018, in anticipo su Transform 2019"
Economia

Mustier, Unicredit: "Risultati record nel 2018, in anticipo su Transform 2019"

Crozza diventa Calenda: niente scalata a Pd nessuno mi conosce
Spettacoli

Crozza diventa Calenda: niente scalata a Pd nessuno mi conosce

Conte da Hariri: Italia a fianco del Libano, anche come mediatore
Politica

Conte da Hariri: Italia a fianco del Libano, anche come mediatore

Ue taglia previsioni di crescita dell'Italia, Tria minimizza
Politica

Ue taglia previsioni di crescita dell'Italia, Tria minimizza

Governo, Pirani (Uiltec): sabato in piazza il popolo del lavoro
Economia

Governo, Pirani (Uiltec): sabato in piazza il popolo del lavoro

Tav, Sala: "Commissaria Ue chiara, se non si fa fondi verranno immediatamente redistribuiti"
Politica

Tav, Sala: "Commissaria Ue chiara, se non si fa fondi verranno immediatamente...

Navigli, Sala a Bruxelles dal commissario europeo: "Ottimista, puntiamo a fondi 2021"
Politica

Navigli, Sala a Bruxelles dal commissario europeo: "Ottimista, puntiamo a fondi 2021"

Migranti, Salvini: "ContinuerÃ² a fermare i barconi anche se mi processano"
Politica

Migranti, Salvini: "ContinuerÃ² a fermare i barconi anche se mi processano"

Siria, The Times: padre Dall'Oglio vivo, Isis vuole scambio
Politica

Siria, The Times: padre Dall'Oglio vivo, Isis vuole scambio

Conte: ritiro da Afghanistan? Valutiamo. Altre missioni restano
Politica

Conte: ritiro da Afghanistan? Valutiamo. Altre missioni restano

Spazio, il rover di Exomars 2020 si chiamerÃ  "Rosalind Franklin"
Scienza e tecnologia

Spazio, il rover di Exomars 2020 si chiamerÃ  "Rosalind Franklin"

Brexit, giornalista chiede a May quanto 'infernali' siano state discussioni Bruxelles, non risponde
Politica

Brexit, giornalista chiede a May quanto 'infernali' siano state discussioni Bruxelles,...

Sanremo 2019, conduttori in conferenza dopo seconda serata, Baglioni: "Nessuna guerra con Salvini"
Politica

Sanremo 2019, conduttori in conferenza dopo seconda serata, Baglioni: "Nessuna guerra...

Brexit, Tajani: "Manca poco a catastrofe umana ed economica" SOTTOTITOLI
Politica

Brexit, Tajani: "Manca poco a catastrofe umana ed economica" SOTTOTITOLI

Brexit, Tajani: "Possibile nuovo documento politico che diventi parte integrante dell'accordo"
Politica

Brexit, Tajani: "Possibile nuovo documento politico che diventi parte integrante...

Pil, Tria: "C'Ã¨ battuta d'arresto piÃ¹ che recessione"
Politica

Pil, Tria: "C'Ã¨ battuta d'arresto piÃ¹ che recessione"


SPE and IADC to Host the World's Premier Drilling Event

- With an aim of accelerating progress in our industry by connecting forward-thinking technical presentations to open discussion forums, the technical programme enables E&P professionals to see through today's challenges and work collaboratively toward solutions that will create a stronger future for an increasingly energy-driven world.

The keynote address for Day One's Opening Ceremony will be given by Paul Goodfellow, Executive Vice President,Shell. The renowned technical programme will bring together leading E&P industry experts including representatives from: BP; Saudi Aramco; Equinor; National Oilwell Varco; ExxonMobil; BOS Solutions; Baker Hughes a GE Company; ConocoPhillips; Weatherford; Scientific Drilling; Hess Corporation; Transocean; Oxy Oil & Gas; eDrilling; Bureau Veritas; Schlumberger; Halliburton, and many more.

Technical Session Topics Include: Fluids and Waste Management; Threaded Connections for Tubulars; Advances in Drill Bit and Downhole Tool Technology and Applications; Innovative Technologies for Measurement, Modeling and Communication; Drilling Automation; Well Placement; Managed Pressure Drilling; Well Cementing and Zonal Isolation; Geomechanics; Offshore Drilling, and more.

Take a look into the conference programme and the selected technical papers that will be presented at the conference>>

Also presenting a Special Diversity and Inclusion Session: Closing the Gender Gap in Oil and Gas, at the end of Day One, chaired by Oonagh Werngren, MBE, the first female Wells Manager for BP, and speakers from NOV, Chevron and Oil & Gas UK. Read more>>

Renowned for over 35 years as the home of world class technical content, the event is developed for the drilling industry by the drilling industry and is the perfect forum to advance your scientific understanding of drilling in oil and gas exploration and production.

The event is supported by a broad range of key stakeholders from the Drilling world including some of the largest oil and gas players in the industry including Saudi Aramco, Shell, Transocean, BP, Abaco Drilling Technologies, Merlin ERD, Baker Hughes GE, Weatherford, Schlumberger, KCA Deutag, Exebenus, CAN by Neodrill and Dril-Quip.

RegistrationTo find out more and to register for the SPE/IADC International Drilling Conference and Exhibition, please visit: www.spe.org/go/19dc*Complimentary press registration is available to members of the working press – register here.

"The SPE/IADC drilling conference is one of the few that focuses on drilling optimisation and especially drilling dynamics. The conference provides a very good networking and knowledge sharing opportunity." Andreas Hohl, Baker Hughes GE

About SPE

The Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE) is a not-for-profit professional association whose members are engaged in energy resources development and production. SPE serves more than 156,000 members in 154 countries worldwide. SPE is a key resource for technical knowledge related to the oil and gas exploration and production industry and provides services through its publications, events, training courses, and online resources at www.spe.org.

Media Contact

Katie Dunn, Marketing Manager – Europe and Caspian Events. E-mail: kdunn@spe.org

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/819111/19DC_Social_Media_1600x800__72.jpg  Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/819114/17OTC_TB_020006.jpg  


in evidenza
Uomini single, la scienza svela "Hanno un richiamo che le donne..."

Lo studio choc

Uomini single, la scienza svela
"Hanno un richiamo che le donne..."

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2019 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.