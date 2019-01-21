21 gennaio 2019- 15:42 Spectre Announces Senior Debt Facility for B737NG Freighter Portfolio

- This will be the first institutional financing of Spectre's freighter portfolio, and represents the first tranche of aircraft supporting its broader passenger-to-freighter (PTF) platform.

About Spectre. Spectre Cargo Solutions is a freighter-focused aircraft leasing and management company based in Austin, Texas USA. NGF Genesis Limited (Ireland) is a Spectre Cargo Solutions company. For more information, contact Kevin Casey at +1 334 791 1076 or kcasey@spectre.aero, and visit www.spectre.aero.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/810654/Spectre_Cargo_Solutions_Freighter.jpg