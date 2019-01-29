Spin Master Debuts Most Technologically-advanced RC Motorcycle of Its Kind

Apollo 11, arriva il docufilm in HD di Todd Douglas Miller
Spettacoli

Apollo 11, arriva il docufilm in HD di Todd Douglas Miller

Brexit, May annuncia di rinegoziare l'accordo con Bruxelles
Politica

Brexit, May annuncia di rinegoziare l'accordo con Bruxelles

Sea-Watch, video del capo missione: solidarietÃ  importantissima
Cronache

Sea-Watch, video del capo missione: solidarietÃ  importantissima

Una app per gli eventi culturali: il progetto CultAround
Scienza e tecnologia

Una app per gli eventi culturali: il progetto CultAround

Usa, bambino chiama il 911: troppi compiti. E la polizia lo aiuta
Cronache

Usa, bambino chiama il 911: troppi compiti. E la polizia lo aiuta

Maduro: "Interrompo rapporti diplomatici con l'indegno Governo Trump"
Politica

Maduro: "Interrompo rapporti diplomatici con l'indegno Governo Trump"

Conte su Instagram seduto al tavolo con leader Paesi meridionali dell'Ue a Cipro: "Al via i lavori"
Politica

Conte su Instagram seduto al tavolo con leader Paesi meridionali dell'Ue a Cipro: "Al...

Previsioni meteo per mercoledÃ¬, 30 gennaio
Cronache

Previsioni meteo per mercoledÃ¬, 30 gennaio

Diciotti, Salvini: no al processo, decisione d'interesse pubblico
Politica

Diciotti, Salvini: no al processo, decisione d'interesse pubblico

Sanremo 2019, Enrico Nigiotti in gara con "Nonno Hollywood"
Spettacoli

Sanremo 2019, Enrico Nigiotti in gara con "Nonno Hollywood"

Conte su Instagram: "A Cipro per il summit con i leader dei Paesi meridionali dell'UE"
Politica

Conte su Instagram: "A Cipro per il summit con i leader dei Paesi meridionali dell'UE"

In Giappone un cocktail bar con vista rifiuti
Politica

In Giappone un cocktail bar con vista rifiuti

Venezuela, madre di GuaidÃ²: Ero lÃ¬, ma non sapevo del giuramento
Politica

Venezuela, madre di GuaidÃ²: Ero lÃ¬, ma non sapevo del giuramento

L'ultimo saluto di Varese a Zamberletti, l'uomo delle "ferite"
Cronache

L'ultimo saluto di Varese a Zamberletti, l'uomo delle "ferite"

Viscardi e Tenace, due influencer per MSF: "Che vuol dire NOI?"
Cronache

Viscardi e Tenace, due influencer per MSF: "Che vuol dire NOI?"

La storia del cinema indiano in un museo nel cuore di Bollywood
Culture

La storia del cinema indiano in un museo nel cuore di Bollywood

Xylella, Emiliano: "Passo indietro su emendamenti? Governo balla il Tango, non funziona"
Politica

Xylella, Emiliano: "Passo indietro su emendamenti? Governo balla il Tango, non funziona"

Atout France, focus sugli appuntamenti turistici del 2019
Cronache

Atout France, focus sugli appuntamenti turistici del 2019

Museo della liquirizia di Rossano, oro nero (e dolce) di Calabria
Cronache

Museo della liquirizia di Rossano, oro nero (e dolce) di Calabria

Una Vergine delle Rocce a Milano: una magnifica copia leonardesca
Culture

Una Vergine delle Rocce a Milano: una magnifica copia leonardesca


Spin Master Debuts Most Technologically-advanced RC Motorcycle of Its Kind

- In Partnership with Ducati, The Upriser RC Motorcycle Brings the Thrill of Racing to a Smaller Scale

Spin Master Corp. (TSX: TOY) (www.spinmaster.com), unveiled today the revolutionary Upriser Ducati Panigale V4 Motorcycle built to wow motorcycle enthusiasts, hobbyists and fans around the globe. Developed to be the most technologically advanced RC bike ever created, the Upriser Ducati Panigale V4 is designed by the makers of Air Hogs, the innovative brand that defies gravity.

"Partnering with an established premium brand like Ducati, recognized for their style, sophistication and performance, takes this RC motorcycle to the next level," said Ben Gadbois, Spin Master's Global President and COO. "The Upriser Ducati Panigale V4 motorcycle is the epitome of what Spin Master is known for - innovation and collaboration. What started as an internal idea was then brought to life through this unique partnership with Ducati, in collaboration with the Air Hogs development team. The result is sleek style, superior performance and extraordinary innovation."

"It has been amazing to see the enthusiasm and excitement that Spin Master team has dedicated to this innovative RC motorcycle project, as we share the same passion when developing our bikes," said Alessandro Cicognani, Ducati's Licensing and Corporate Partnership Director. "We fell in love with the product from the beginning and are happy to put our name on it. The Upriser Ducati Panigale V4 possesses such a high level of authenticity, technology and innovation: truly a small-scale version of its namesake motorcycle!"

The Upriser Ducati Panigale V4 has a number of impressive features, including superior back-wheel technology, allowing it to balance at any speed, even while standing still. It can pop a wheelie from standing still and then drive in any direction while still holding the wheelie. More than four years in development, the True Balance and Omni Wheel technology allows the bike to reach impressive speeds of up to 20 kilometres per hour - equal to 180 kilometres per hour for its scale. Master amazing drifts and stunts just like the real motorcycle, using the shock absorbing suspension and high precision digital steering technology that allows the bike to move in any direction, including backwards.

The Upriser Ducati motorcycle will be available in select retail locations worldwide beginning early this summer. Recommended for age: 14+; MSRP: $149.99.

About Spin Master 

Spin Master (TSX: TOY) (www.spinmaster.com) is a leading global children's entertainment company that creates, designs, manufactures, licenses and markets a diversified portfolio of innovative toys, games, products and entertainment properties. Spin Master is best known for award-winning brands including Zoomer®, Bakugan®, Erector® by Meccano®, Hatchimals®, Air Hogs® and PAW Patrol®. Since 2000, Spin Master has received 103 Toy of the Year (TOTY) nominations with 28 wins across a variety of product categories, including 13 TOTY nominations for Innovative Toy of the Year. To date, Spin Master has produced eight television series, including the recently re-launched Bakugan Battle Brawlers and current hit PAW Patrol, which is broadcast in over 160 countries and territories globally. Spin Master has 28 offices and employs over 1,700 people globally in Canada, United States, Mexico, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Russia, Slovakia, Poland, Germany, Sweden, the Netherlands, China, Hong Kong, Japan, Vietnam, and Australia.

About Ducati 

Ducati Motor Holding S.p.A. - A Sole Shareholder Company - A Company subject to the Management and Coordination activities of AUDI AG 

Founded in 1926, since 1946 Ducati has been manufacturing sport-inspired motorcycles characterised by high-performance Desmodromic engines, innovative design and cutting-edge technology. With its factory located in Bologna's Borgo Panigale district, in 2016 Ducati celebrated 90 years since its foundation. The model range covers several market segments with the following families: Diavel, XDiavel, Hypermotard, Monster, Multistrada, SuperSport and Panigale. In 2015 Ducati presented the Ducati Scrambler: a new brand made of bikes, accessories and apparel that that stands out for its creativity and self-expression. Ducati iconic motorcycles, together with an extensive range of bike accessories and technical and lifestyle apparel, are distributed in 90 countries worldwide. In 2018 Ducati delivered 53,004 bikes to customers, consolidating its sales over the 50,000-bike threshold for the fourth year running. Ducati competes in both the World Superbike and MotoGP World Championships. In Superbike, Ducati has won 17 Manufacturers' titles and 14 Riders' titles. Ducati has been competing in MotoGP since 2003, winning both the Manufacturers' and Riders' titles in 2007.

MEDIA CONTACT: Tammy Smitham, VP of Global Communications and CSR, mediarelations@spinmaster.com


in evidenza
Gay.it cambia logo e rinnova il sito Aumenta la produzione di video

MediaTech

Gay.it cambia logo e rinnova il sito
Aumenta la produzione di video

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2019 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.