Cina, Pil in lieve rallentamento in 2* trimestre: al +6,7% annuo
Turchia ricorda golpe del 2016, Erdogan: troveremo i terroristi
Summit Ue-Cina a Pechino, Tusk: calmare tensioni sul commercio
Lega, appare una scritta sui muri di via Bellerio
Nuova BMW X4, eleganza sportiva ed estroversa di una classica vettura CoupÃ©
L'arrivo di Ronaldo al J Medical per le visite, fan impazziti
Bleus campioni del mondo, scontri nella notte sugli Champs ElysÃ©e
Trump arriva ad Helsinki: la Nato "non Ã¨ mai stata cosÃ¬ forte"
Vertice Trump-Putin a Helsinki, le proteste delle Ong
Calcio, l'arrivo di Cristiano Ronaldo a Torino
Previsioni meteo per martedÃ¬, 17 luglio
Dl DignitÃ , Meloni: "Mattarella e Boeri con Renzi o Gentiloni zitti, ora hanno sempre cose da dire?"
Di Maio: "Atto accusa Mattarella fu strada sbagliata"
M5s, Di Maio: "Regole rigide penalizzanti ma cosi evitiamo arrembaggi"
Dl DignitÃ , Di Maio: "Non possiamo rimuovere Boeri"
Mondiali, tensioni e scontri con le forze dell'ordine a Parigi durante i festeggiamenti
Mondiali, il tricolore francese proiettato sull'Arco di Trionfo
Mondiali, atti di vandalismo durante i festeggiamenti a Parigi. ribaltata e distrutta una macchina
Previsioni meteo lunedÃ¬ 16 luglio
Fuori programma all'ambasciata francese, sale a sorpresa ambasciatore Croazia
Spin Master Leverages an Emerging Trend with the Addition of Fuggler to its Brand Portfolio

- Funny, ugly monsters contribute to Spin Master's global growth strategy 

Spin Master Corp. (TSX:TOY; www.spinmaster.com), a leading global children's entertainment company, announced the acquisition of the rights to Fuggler, one of the world's most unique line of collectible plush dolls.

As part of its innovation led growth strategy, Spin Master continually scours the market to identify emerging trends and new opportunities. Having originated in the UK, the funny, ugly Fuggler monsters began to gain a cult following due to their quirky and off-beat nature. Each character features a unique toothy smile or grimace, eyes and a signature butt-on hole. Their imperfectly perfect look and mischievous expressions are irresistible.  

There are more than 50 unique Fuggler characters to collect, available in 9 or 12-inch sizes. Rare characters can be discovered by checking for glow-in-the dark teeth and eyes. Fugglers are available now at Target, GameStop and Hot Topic as well as additional specialty retailers for a target MSRP of $14.99 USD to $24.99 USD.

"Seizing upon opportunities such as Fuggler, that leverage our competitive strengths and brand portfolio, are a key part of our overall growth strategy. We look to build innovative brands that resonate emotionally, have strong global brand appeal and differentiation," said Ben Gadbois, Spin Master's Global President and COO. "We found the unconventional appeal of Fuggler inherently innovative and aligned with our mission to push the boundaries of innovation, creativity and fun. Fuggler will benefit from our global distribution infrastructure and world-class team who will create more disruptive ways for Fuggler to connect with the consumer."

To learn more about Fuggler, visit fuggler.com.

About Spin Master  Spin Master (TSX:TOY; www.spinmaster.com) is a leading global children's entertainment company that creates, designs, manufactures, licenses and markets a diversified portfolio of innovative toys, games, products and entertainment properties. Spin Master is best known for award-winning brands including Zoomer®, Bakugan®, Meccano®, and 2017 Toys of the Year, Hatchimals®, Air Hogs® and PAW Patrol®. Since 2000, Spin Master has received 96 TIA Toy of The Year (TOTY) nominations with 28 wins across a variety of product categories, including 13 TOTY nominations for Innovative Toy of the Year, more than any of its competitors. To date, Spin Master has produced six television series, including 2007 success Bakugan Battle Brawlers and current hit PAW Patrol, which is broadcast in over 160 countries and territories globally. Spin Master employs over 1,500 people globally with offices in Canada, United States, Mexico, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Slovakia, Poland, Germany, Sweden, the Netherlands, China, Hong Kong, Japan, Vietnam and Australia.

CONTACT: Media: Tara Tucker, Vice President, Global Marketing; Communications, mediarelations@spinmaster.com


