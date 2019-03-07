7 marzo 2019- 18:47 Spinnaker Support Announces Full Year 2018 Performance Results

- "In 2018, we celebrated 10 years of serving Oracle and SAP users who sought a better way to obtain support for their critical enterprise software," said Matt Stava, CEO, Spinnaker Support. "Revenues, bookings, gross margins, net new customers, and customer satisfaction all reached record highs. Global demand continues to increase at a steady rate for our unique blend of services. As cloud roadmaps continue to progress, IT leaders are realizing they can successfully innovate under our third-party support model while funding the transition with dramatic cost savings."

"We tried hard to make our relationship with Oracle work and to locate resources to help implement new technology in 9.1 tools such as Orchestrator. Oracle only wanted to discuss migration to their own cloud solutions, which were of no value to us. Our IT team was receiving only cursory responses from Oracle support regarding open service requests. Bug fix issues we reported would go months with no response or progress from Oracle. Layne had to continue to hire contractors to develop their own fixes or enhancements to existing functionality. Our current JD Edwards support provided by Spinnaker Support is far superior, and we love our dedicated team that we can always rely on." - Sherry Hunyadi, Vice President of IT, Layne Christensen

"Spinnaker Support's service is significantly above Oracle's. We are particularly delighted with the speed a subject matter expert is available to assist. That could take hours with Oracle support and just minutes with Spinnaker Support." - Edinburgh Airport

"It just works." - Tytti Erkama, Head of Solution Development at Vaisala, speaking about Spinnaker Support's E-Business Suite Support at the 2018 Gartner Sourcing, Procurement, Vendor & Asset Management Summit in London. During the Question & Answer session, Ms. Erkama was asked to compare the software vendor-provided support model vs. the third-party support model, on a scale of 1 (low) to 10 (high). She rated Spinnaker Support a 9 out of 10, citing she doesn't give perfect scores "because her Finnish culture doesn't allow perfection."

Spinnaker Support is a leading and trusted global provider of Oracle and SAP third-party support. Spinnaker Support customers get more comprehensive and responsive service, save an average of 62% on their annual maintenance fees, and can remain on their current software releases indefinitely. A rising number of our third-party support customers are utilizing incremental services we provide. We remain the only third-party support vendor to deliver application managed services, technology managed services and consulting when customers prefer to consolidate with a single vendor. They trust Spinnaker Support to keep their enterprise applications running at peak performance, while helping them navigate from on-premise to hybrid to cloud.

Spinnaker Support's award-winning blend of services span SAP, BusinessObjects, Oracle E-Business Suite, JD Edwards, Siebel, Oracle Database, Oracle Technology and Middleware products, Hyperion, Demantra, Agile PLM, ATG/Endeca, and more. For more information, visit our website.

