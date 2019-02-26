Il Balletto di Roma in scena con "Giselle" al Teatro Vascello
Spinnaker Support Wins Two 2019 International Stevie® Awards for Oracle and SAP Support Services

- DENVER, Feb. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Spinnaker Support, a leading global provider of Oracle and SAP third-party support, today announced they were presented with two international Stevie Awards at the 13th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service ceremony in Las Vegas on February 22, 2019. The Stevie Awards are considered the world's premier business awards, and each year they recognize the top customer service individuals, teams, and departments.

Spinnaker Support received the gold Stevie award for Customer Service Leader of the Year and a silver Stevie for Customer Service Department of the Year. More than 2,700 nominations from organizations in 45 nations of all sizes were evaluated in this year's competition. Winners were determined by the average scores of more than 150 professionals worldwide in seven specialized judging committees.

"Winning these prestigious awards demonstrates tremendous accomplishment by everyone in our company, especially the operations teams," stated Matt Stava, CEO at Spinnaker Support. "We provide terrific customer service, and it is great to be internationally recognized."

"All of the Stevie Award winners should be very proud of their achievements. Independent professionals around the world have agreed that their accomplishments are worthy of public recognition," said Stevie Awards President and founder, Michael Gallagher.

Customer Service Leader of the Year

Devan Brua, Vice President of Compliance and Risk at Spinnaker Support was honored as the top customer service leader of the year. Besides providing customized global tax and regulatory updates for customers in many countries, Ms. Brua oversees the company's ISO certification programs, and she leads corporate legal/risk management efforts. Through excellence in these critical areas, she has helped Spinnaker Support become a leading customer service model in the industry.

"Winning this award is an honor for me, but I have to recognize Spinnaker Support and the entire team for their diligence in taking compliance and risk mitigation very seriously," stated Devan Brua. "Our compliance focus protects the intellectual property rights of the big ERP software vendors. Customers greatly benefit because they are not exposed to the legal risk that derails service focus and sidetracks customer business focus. I take pride in the fact that, unlike other vendors in the space, Spinnaker Support has never faced litigation or legal judgments by any of the enterprise software publishers."

Customer Service Department of the Year

For the fourth consecutive year, Spinnaker Support is honored with a Stevie Award for Customer Service Department of the Year. This year, the judges were impressed with the company's commitment to quality management and customer data security, new advisory services offered around license compliance, and new training and certifications programs that were launched for internal employees.

Judge's comments:

About Spinnaker Support

Spinnaker Support is a leading and trusted global provider of Oracle and SAP third-party support. Spinnaker Support customers get more comprehensive and responsive service, save an average of 62% on their annual maintenance fees, and can remain on their current software releases indefinitely. A rising number of our third-party support customers are utilizing the incremental services we provide, which include application managed services, technology managed services, and consulting. We remain the only third-party support vendor to provide this unique blend of services. Our customers trust us to keep their enterprise applications running at peak performance while helping them navigate from on-premise to hybrid to cloud.

Spinnaker Support's award-winning blend of services span Oracle E-Business Suite, JD Edwards, Siebel, Oracle Database, Oracle Technology and Middleware products, Hyperion, Demantra, Agile PLM, ATG/Endeca, SAP, BusinessObjects, HANA Database, and more. For more information, visit our website.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in seven programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at www.StevieAwards.com.

CONTACT: Michelle Wilkinson, mwilkinson@spinnakersupport.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/826574/Spinnaker_Support_Stevie_Gold_2019.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/538443/Spinnaker_Support.jpg


