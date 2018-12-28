28 dicembre 2018- 16:58 SpyHunter, Anti-Malware Remediation App, Earns AppEsteem Certification

- EnigmaSoft earns the highly respected AppEsteem Certification for its SpyHunter anti-malware solution – further demonstrating EnigmaSoft's commitment to protecting the rights of consumers and users.

DUBLIN, Dec. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- EnigmaSoft Limited was extremely honored to learn that AppEsteem has bestowed its highly respected App Certification on EnigmaSoft's SpyHunter, an anti-malware software solution designed to detect and remove on-going and emerging malware threats. AppEsteem's Certification process requires companies to undergo a rigorous and demanding review that entails detailed substantive analyses for both consumer-protection criteria and multiple levels of technical review. The Certification required SpyHunter to satisfy over 100+ different App Certification Requirements (ACRs) to earn the AppEsteem Certification and comply with AppEsteem's high standards for demonstrating a commitment to protecting the rights of consumers and users. The app certification report was posted on December 14, 2018 and is available at https://customer.appesteem.com/certified?vendor=ENIGM.

Patrick Morganelli, CEO of EnigmaSoft Limited, said of the certification, "We could not be more delighted about receiving the AppEsteem Certification. Earning this prestigious award further shows consumers and users our unwavering commitment to serve and protect our customers and demonstrates the high quality and effectiveness of our SpyHunter software in filling an essential role in the areas of cybersecurity and privacy protection. The AppEsteem Certification is consistent with the praise received from our customers across the globe and our continuing efforts to keep them protected with advanced levels of cybersecurity software for their computers at a great value."

AppEsteem is a software review organization whose mission is to review and analyze software programs to provide consumers and users with technical information and expert reviews on the safety and trustworthiness of apps. By earning the AppEsteem Certification, SpyHunter will be part of a group of programs from developers that are committed to a practice of employing consumer-protection design criteria that are believed to help consumers and, at the same time, demonstrate the true value of their apps.

"At AppEsteem, we recognized a need to provide guidelines and oversight in a thriving software industry that should always be forthcoming to consumers in all of their services," said Dennis Batchelder, AppEsteem's President. "EnigmaSoft has demonstrated a clear approach to embrace our efforts to help define the benefits of clean software distribution and we're delighted to certify SpyHunter."

EnigmaSoft is – and has always been – committed to providing transparency for its clean, advanced apps and to keeping consumers' confidence as one of its top priorities.

About EnigmaSoft Limited

EnigmaSoft Limited is a privately held Irish company with offices and global headquarters in Dublin, Ireland. EnigmaSoft is best known for developing and distributing SpyHunter, a dynamic and advanced anti-malware software with blocking and remediation capabilities. SpyHunter has been certified by TRUSTe's Trusted Download Program and has achieved a 100% score in independent testing by AV-Test. SpyHunter detects and removes malware, enhances Internet privacy, and helps to eliminate security threats – addressing issues such as malware, ransomware, trojans, rogue anti-spyware, and other objects or malicious security threats affecting millions of PC users daily on the web.

Connect with EnigmaSoft on Twitter | Facebook | Google+ | YouTube

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/802706/EnigmaSoft___Logo.jpg