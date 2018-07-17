Boccia, Presidente Confindustria: decreto dignitÃ  e rischio disoccupazione
Caprari Presidente Anima Confindustria: "Dal Governo ci aspettiamo continuitÃ "
CalabrÃ², Presidente Fondazione Pirelli: il rapporto tra uomo e tecnologia
La giovane calciatrice piÃ¹ fallosa di sempre, sospesa a tempo indeterminato
A Rainbow MagicLand il campionato di fuochi d'artificio
Spese pazze di Johnny Depp, salta processo contro ex manager
Corpi donna e bambino abbandonati su barca al largo della Libia
Giampiero Maioli, CrÃ©dit Agricole: nuova partnership strategica con Inter
Alessandro Antonello, ad Inter: la nuova partnership con Credit Agricole
Di Lernia presenta Peranziani.it, la Community dei "Senior"
Danilo Gallinari racconta il progetto "We playground together"
FSN, Dr. Gualtiero Lorini: "Costruire la pace"
FSN, Dr. Roberto Caracci: "La madre come archetipo e come mistero"
FSN, Prof.ssa Basso: "Malattia mentale e imputabilitÃ "
Tria: "Reddito cittadinanza sostituirÃ  altri strumenti"
Blitz Casamonica, Carabinieri: "Anche lo speaker Baldini vittima del clan"
Mattarella a Tbilisi: "La Georgia partner affidabile e stabile"
Seoul, protesta choc con cuccioli morti: stop al massacro di cani
Maradona, fan bielorussi in delirio allo stadio di Brest
Las Vegas, poliziotto spara mentre guida attraverso il parabrezza
SPYSCAPE Acquires James Bond's Aston Martin DB5 And Offers 007 Fans the Chance to Drive This Iconic Car

- This is the car Pierce Brosnan drove during the 1995 film GoldenEye. It was most notably the star of a three-minute-long race in the hills above Monaco against villain Xenia Onatopp, played by Famke Janssen. When last sold for $200,000 in 2001, this iconic vehicle entered the Guinness Book of World Records as the most valuable piece of Bond memorabilia ever.

Bond fans worldwide can sign up online at www.spyscape.com/db5 to receive details of an online mission that will offer them a chance to experience driving in the car – either with a professional driver or behind the steering wheel themselves.

"Spying is an important part of our culture in both fact and fiction, and we are thrilled to acquire this iconic part of our cultural universe," said Ian Oldaker, COO of SPYSCAPE.  "We are excited to let spy fans experience this car in person and put themselves in 007's driving seat."

About SPYSCAPE

SPYSCAPE inspires ordinary people to do extraordinary things - using real spy stories to see the world more clearly and your own skills to see yourself more clearly.

SPYSCAPE opened an iconic museum & experience in New York City in early 2018. Located two blocks from MoMA, it has quickly become one of the city's most popular venues - it features three elements: (i) a contemporary museum of great spy stories and artifacts,  including an original German Enigma machine, Edward Snowden's BEAM robot and the Stuxnet cyber-weapon which attacked the Iranian Nuclear centrifuges; (ii) immersive, hands-on,  experiences from code-making and code-breaking to Special Ops laser tunnels, from a 360 degree Surveillance mission to high-tech lie-detection booths; (iii) your own individual spy profile - created by a former Head of Training at British Intelligence - telling you which of ten spy roles you're best suited to.

See: spyscape.com/buzz and follow @spyscape on socials.

FOR MORE INFORMATION AND ADDITIONAL PHOTOS CONTACT:

Kayla Inanc +1 646.340.1727 | kayla@thedooronline.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/719231/SPYSCAPE_Everett_Collection_Inc.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/719232/SPYSCAPE_Alamy_Stock.jpg


