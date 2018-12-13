Gli "Amati enigmi" di Licia Maglietta aiutano a capire chi siamo
Spettacoli

Strasburgo, operazione squadre speciali nel quartiere di Neudorf
Politica

Open Fiber, rete in fibra capillare necessaria a sviluppo 5G
Economia

Oggi doppio voto di fiducia, ok a ddl anticorruzione e dl fiscale
Politica

Soldati cinesi e indiani ballano insieme, "la pace Ã¨ fatta"
Politica

Rapine violente in provincia di Catania: 2 arresti
Cronache

Gospel, botteghe artigiane e cammello. A Roma il Presepe Vivente
Cronache

LaSabri protagonista della web serie dedicata a Just Dance
Spettacoli

La banda ultra larga arriva a Lecce, pronta la rete Open Fiber
Economia

"Caro Babbo Natale...", con Poste tornano le lettere dei bambini
Cronache

Manovra, ancora braccio di ferro con Ue, Moscovici: non ci siamo
Cronache

Treno deragliato: 3 giorni prima scintille al punto zero
Cronache

Metro Barberini, Spagna e Repubblica chiuse, lo sgomento degli utenti
Politica

Spazio, passeggiata spaziale per controllare il buco sulla Soyuz
Scienza e tecnologia

Il presepe tra i Sassi di Matera arriva al Quirinale
Culture

'Firenze secondo me', Renzi presenta il suo documentario: "Un sogno che si avvera"
Politica

Un minuto di silenzio per le vittime di Strasburgo al Consiglio UE
Politica

Attentato Strasburgo, minuto di silenzio in aula alla Camera per le vittime
Politica

Francia, Strasburgo piange le vittime, polizia nei mercatini
Politica

Arriva 'Playmobil: The Movie', il film ispirato ai giocattoli
Spettacoli

Stage Entertainment Presents First International Production of Broadway Hit PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL at Hamburg, Germany's Stage Theater an der Elbe Beginning Monday, September 23, 2019

- NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Producer Paula Wagner announced the first international production of the smash Broadway hit PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL will begin performances in Germany, on Monday, September 23, 2019. Presented by Stage Entertainment, PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL will open at Hamburg'sStage Theater an der ElbeSunday, September 29, 2019.

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL has an original score by Grammy Award winner Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance, a book by Garry Marshall and J.F. Lawton, with direction and choreography by two-time Tony Award winner Jerry Mitchell.  PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL opened on Broadway August 16, 2018 and is playing to sold-out-audiences at the Nederlander Theatre where it has shattered the box office record four times.

Atlantic Records will release a special 2-LP red vinyl edition ofPRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL(ORIGINAL BROADWAY CAST RECORDING) on Friday, January 18, 2019.  PRETTY WOMAN (OBCR) is now available on all DSP's and on CD in stores.

"Garry Marshall dreamed of bringing his International, blockbuster film PRETTY WOMAN to Broadway as a musical. His dream has come true…and then some…as we launch the second production of this romantic, new musical in Germany," said PRETTY WOMAN producer Paula Wagner.

"With its world-famous title and grand artistic value, the production will adorn and strengthen Hamburg's reputation as continental Europe's musical capital," said Stage EntertainmentGermany's Managing Director, Uschi Neuss, "We are excited for our audiences to fall in love all over again with PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL."

"I've toured Europe for over 30 years and I love the audiences there, so I am delighted PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL will launch its second production in Hamburg," said composer Bryan Adams.  "It is a story of two very different people falling in love – which is always an important message, especially in times where there are people who discriminate against people who may be different from themselves."

Experience the moments you love from the movie—and get to know these iconic characters in a whole new way—in this dazzlingly theatrical take on a love story for the ages. PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL is guaranteed to sweep you off your feet.

Contact:Alex Seeley917-261-3988alex@polkandco.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/655950/Pretty_Woman_Logo.jpg


