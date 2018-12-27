Siria, allagato il campo profughi al confine con la Turchia
L'esercito turco commemora l'arrivo di Ataturk ad Ankara
Da Broadway all'Italia The Illusionists, con il mago Andrew Basso
Spazio, la sonda New Horizons pronta a incontrare Ultima Thule
Andrew Basso, l'escapologo: l'italiano all'estero Ã¨ piÃ¹ simpatico
Sulle dune nel deserto del Qatar: fuoristrada e radio al massimo
Twitter, ripristinato l'ordine cronologico della timeline
Intervistare Giulio Paolini, teoria e pratica di una assenza
Salvini: sospendere Inter-Napoli era una scelta dell'arbitro
Omicidio Pesaro, Salvini: Bruzzese chiese rinuncia a protezione
Questore di Milano: "Chiudere curva dell'Inter e stop trasferte"
Sicilia, Di Maio: emergenze vanno affrontate in modo organico
I pinguini del capo arrivano al Bioparco di Roma, lo speciale
Boom di visitatori al presepe vivente di Monterchi, nell'aretino
Terremoto Catania, Di Maio: domani dichiarazione stato emergenza
Grecia, esplosione davanti a una chiesa ad Atene: due feriti
Gli Anni 80 da Aldo Rossi a Bettino Craxi: una mostra debordiana
Terremoto Sicilia, Di Maio: "Domani in cdm dichiareremo stato di emergenza"
Morte Ultras, Salvini: "Parlero' con societa' e tifosi, riportare civilta' dentro e fuori gli stadi"
Omicidio Pesaro, Salvini: "Indagini in corso, non si facciano passare le Marche per terra di mafia"
Stan Shih Brings the 2019 Formosa New Year Concert to the World through Live Streaming from Taiwan

- TAIPEI, Taiwan, Dec. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2019 Formosa New Year Concert, produced together by Stan Shih, Acer Co-founder, and the One Song Orchestra of Taiwan, will be live streamed globally on January 1, 2019.

The theme of the 2019 Formosa New Year Concert is "three generations of shared memories." The program features music from Taiwan that represent the three generations of elder, middle-aged and young people.

Shih has joined the One Song Orchestra to promote hometown music around the world with this New Year concert. After retiring from operations in the IT industry, Shih has devoted his time to giving back to society, including promoting art and cultural activities.

As convener of Taiwan's Cultural Tech Alliance, chairman of Cloud Gate Culture and Arts Foundation, and former chairman of the National Culture and Arts Foundation in Taiwan, Shih has encouraged businesses to support the arts and culture. He believes that by enhancing the public's understanding and appreciation of art, it can create positive values for society by enriching minds and contributing to people's wellness. 

The One Song Orchestra debuted in 2017 and is directed by award-winning composer, Che-Yi Lee. The orchestra is known for music written by Taiwanese artists or influenced by elements of Taiwanese culture. The orchestra is composed of young artists with solid classical training. For more information about the New Year concert, please visit One Song Orchestra's website and here for the livestream.

The 2019 Formosa New Year Concert begins at:

Program:

1. Overture of New Year's Symphonic "Taiwan Overfly"2. Suite of Hakka Symphony3. Suite of Aboriginal Songs 4. Lukang Image Symphonic Poetry5. Raining in April Fantasy for Violin and Orchestra6. Suite of Old Songs 7. Suite of Taiwanese Campus Folk Songs8. Suite of Pop Music 9. Select Pieces of Taiwanese Opera10. Symphonic Poetry of Taiwan Music Collection


in evidenza
Biancaneve, Boldi&De Sica e... Nel catastrofismo vince l'evasione

Biancaneve, Boldi&De Sica e...
