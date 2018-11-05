Standard Textile Acquires Luxury Italian-Based Global Hospitality Business Including the Mascioni Hotel Collection Brand

Conte: fiducia dl sicurezza? Ci riserviamo decisione all'ultimo
Politica

Conte: fiducia dl sicurezza? Ci riserviamo decisione all'ultimo

Maltempo, Conte: situazione critica, Cdm entro la settimana
Politica

Maltempo, Conte: situazione critica, Cdm entro la settimana

Xi contro Trump: no alla legge della giungla nel commercio
Economia

Xi contro Trump: no alla legge della giungla nel commercio

Dl sicurezza, Bonino: "Ormai dire sporco negro nei luoghi pubblici Ã¨ normale"
Politica

Dl sicurezza, Bonino: "Ormai dire sporco negro nei luoghi pubblici Ã¨ normale"

Spazio, conclusa l'inchiesta sull'incidente alla Soyuz Ms-10
Scienza e tecnologia

Spazio, conclusa l'inchiesta sull'incidente alla Soyuz Ms-10

Zoe Saldana e Rosario Dawson ai latinos: votate contro Trump
Politica

Zoe Saldana e Rosario Dawson ai latinos: votate contro Trump

L'impresa di Ross Edgley, a nuoto circumnaviga la Gran Bretagna
Sport

L'impresa di Ross Edgley, a nuoto circumnaviga la Gran Bretagna

Migliaia alla maratona di New York, c'Ã¨ anche Gianni Morandi
Politica

Migliaia alla maratona di New York, c'Ã¨ anche Gianni Morandi

Prescrizione, Di Maio: riforma si fa. Con Lega troviamo soluzione
Politica

Prescrizione, Di Maio: riforma si fa. Con Lega troviamo soluzione

Manovra, Di Maio: assicuro 1,5 mld per i truffati dalle banche
Economia

Manovra, Di Maio: assicuro 1,5 mld per i truffati dalle banche

Ducati presenta le grandi novitÃ  per EICMA 2018
Motori

Ducati presenta le grandi novitÃ  per EICMA 2018

Vigilia di Champions a Napoli, Il Psg scende in campo
Sport

Vigilia di Champions a Napoli, Il Psg scende in campo

Maltempo, Costa: "Il Cdm darÃ  una prima risposta economica giÃ  questa settimana"
Politica

Maltempo, Costa: "Il Cdm darÃ  una prima risposta economica giÃ  questa settimana"

Generali, Marco Sesana: â€œInvestiamo sul futuro dei bambini e del Paeseâ€
Economia

Generali, Marco Sesana: â€œInvestiamo sul futuro dei bambini e del Paeseâ€

Maltempo, Toninelli in Veneto: "Presto consiglio dei ministri per sbloccare risorse"
Politica

Maltempo, Toninelli in Veneto: "Presto consiglio dei ministri per sbloccare risorse"

Intervista - Eugenio Blasetti Press Relations Manager di Mercedes Benz Italia
Motori

Intervista - Eugenio Blasetti Press Relations Manager di Mercedes Benz Italia

ING: lâ€™arancio si tinge di green. Ecco la campagna dedicata alla sostenibilitÃ 
Economia

ING: lâ€™arancio si tinge di green. Ecco la campagna dedicata alla sostenibilitÃ 

Voto Usa, Obama: no al vecchio copione di privilegi, cambiamo
Politica

Voto Usa, Obama: no al vecchio copione di privilegi, cambiamo

Cosenza, appalti e corruzione: arrestato il sindaco di Fuscaldo
Cronache

Cosenza, appalti e corruzione: arrestato il sindaco di Fuscaldo

Dl sicurezza, Bonino: "Ormai dire 'sporco negro' nei luoghi pubblici e' normale"
Politica

Dl sicurezza, Bonino: "Ormai dire 'sporco negro' nei luoghi pubblici e' normale"


Standard Textile Acquires Luxury Italian-Based Global Hospitality Business Including the Mascioni Hotel Collection Brand

- CINCINNATI, Nov. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Standard Textile Co., Inc., a global leader in the hospitality and healthcare textile markets, announces today it has reached an agreement to acquire the global hospitality business of Mascioni SPA, Italy, including the Mascioni Hotel Collection brand. The Mascioni Hotel Collection brand markets bed, bath, table and spa products to luxury hotel properties worldwide. The acquisition of the Mascioni global hospitality business advances Standard Textile's strategy of expanding its leadership position in the hospitality market globally and positions the company for future growth.

Gary Heiman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Standard Textile said, "We are pleased to acquire the Mascioni hospitality business.  The Mascioni Hotel Collection brand embodies the notable craftsmanship and innovative artistry of Mascioni, one of Italy's leading textile design and finishing manufacturers. The Mascioni Hotel Collection broadens our brand portfolio to satisfy the characteristics and values of today's luxury hotel customer."

Francesco Russo, Chief Executive Officer of Mascioni said, "Since Mascioni's founding in 1957, the company has gained a strong worldwide reputation for creating luxury quality linens.  We believe Standard Textile's strong distribution network in North America and globally will accelerate the growth of the Mascioni hospitality business and the Mascioni Hotel Collection brand." 

Standard Textile indicated there will be a design and supply agreement with Mascioni SPA to provide the company an opportunity to manufacture products through Mascioni in Italy along with Standard Textile's global manufacturing infrastructure. 

"This partnership and complete control of our entire supply chain allows us to innovate at each stage of the process, ensuring consistency in superior quality and service," said Mr. Heiman.  "The Mascioni Hotel Collection offers luxury properties the distinguished products desired by guests, supported by a robust global manufacturing and distribution network."

Mr. Heiman noted the Mascioni Hotel Collection will continue to operate as an independent brand with headquarters in Cincinnati, Ohio.  The transaction is expected to close in November 2018.

Standard Textile entered the hospitality market with products exclusively engineered to address the needs and desires of hoteliers, from limited to full-service, boutique, lifestyle and luxury.  The company supplies linen to many of the world's largest, most recognizable hotel brands.

Standard Textile has also executed a license agreement with Mascioni SPA that provides Standard Textile the exclusive right to manufacture, market, and sell Mascioni branded products in the US consumer market.

About Standard Textile Founded in 1940, Standard Textile has developed a culture of innovation, quality, and service. With more than 80 patents, its products are engineered to deliver durability, longevity, and value. A vertically integrated company, Standard Textile is a leading global provider of total solutions in the institutional textiles and apparel markets. Leveraging textile design, manufacturing, and laundry expertise, and its global infrastructure, this company serves customers in the healthcare, hospitality, interiors, workwear, and consumer markets worldwide. For more information visit standardtextile.com.

About Mascioni

Since almost 60 years Mascioni is regarded worldwide as the industry leader for design, creation and production of superior textile products. The Company mainly operates in home textiles, supplying manufacturers, retailers and institutional organizations; it is also having a consolidated presence in hi-tech fabrics such as fabrics for camouflage uniforms.Mascioni, headquartered in Cuvio, Northern Italy, is a 700,000 square foot state-of-the-art factory for fabric printing, dyeing and finishing.

Contact: Judy SroufeVice President, Brand Marketing and Communicationsjsroufe@standardtextile.com  Standard TextileOne Knollcrest DriveCincinnati, OH  45237(513) 761-9256www.standardtextile.com

Angelo Fugazza, Head of Hospitality and Brand ManagerAngelo.Fugazza@mascioni.it MASCIONI S.P.A.VIA GIACOMO MASCIONI , 421030 CUVIO ( VARESE )ITALYPH. : +39 0332 659111Info : mascioni@mascioni.it www.mascioni.it

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/545235/Standard_Textile_Co_Logo.jpg


in evidenza
Bocelli n.1 in classifica negli Usa E' il primo italiano. Battuta Gaga

Culture

Bocelli n.1 in classifica negli Usa
E' il primo italiano. Battuta Gaga

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo

Abiti sartoriali da Uomo, Canali

Dal 1934 Canali realizza raffinati abiti da uomo di alta moda sartoriale. Scopri la nuova collezione Canali.


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2018 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.