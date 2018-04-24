Ridato ossigeno ad Alfie, la madre: Ã¨ prova che medici sbagliano
Standing Firm on Quality First Strategy, GAC Motor Announces Robust Sales of Premium Models

-  "The sustained, robust growth in sales of the first quarter is evidence of the competitiveness of the GAC Motor brand," said Yu Jun, president of GAC Motor. "Standing firm on world-class quality, we aim to build cars with supreme quality and personalized design that elevates the travel experience for everyone. This is the foundation upon which we are building our brand, and will continue our international expansion from."

In the past year, GAC Motor has released new vehicles in the categories of sedan, SUV and minivan that have demonstrated the company's advanced and upgraded capabilities in research and development (R&D), manufacturing and quality. The release of the elite GA8 sedan, luxury GS8 SUV and GM8 minivan has made GAC Motor the first Chinese automaker to cover the mid- to high-end sedan, SUV and minivan markets with a complete layout of luxury Class C vehicles.

The company is also striving to attract skilled global talents and build more comprehensive management system that guarantees production quality in all four links of vehicle production including product R&D, manufacturing, supply chain and marketing and services.

By establishing partnerships with the world's top suppliers such as Aisin Seiki, Michelin, Continental and Faurecia, GAC Motor is fulfilling its commitment to making the best quality vehicles on the basis of its global supply chain system. The company's rapid development is credited to its strategic cooperation with the world's leading suppliers, cutting-edge technology, intelligent and information-based production line layout, and the comprehensive quality assurance system at its world-class factory.

The auto brand has ranked first among all Chinese brands in J.D. Power Asia Pacific's China Initial Quality Study (IQS) for five consecutive years, with the best-selling GS4 SUV ranked third in the compact SUV category in 2017. Its luxurious flagship 7-seat GS8 SUV has received a five-star safety score of 57.7 in the China-New Car Assessment Program (C-NCAP), the highest among all medium-large SUVs in the Chinese market.

In 2018, GAC Motor will release three new models to further enhance the competitiveness of its products in different categories, accelerating the implementation of its international brand strategy.

After its first North America R&D Center in Silicon Valley was up and running, GAC Motor established an advanced design studio in Los Angeles on April 14th.  The U.S. version of the GS8, which will be GAC Motor's first model to hit the North American market, has entered the detailed design phase. And after a successful debut at the National Automobile Dealers Association Show last month, GAC Motor will establish a sales company in North America and trading platform in Hong Kong in 2018.

"Our goal is to build a world-class Chinese brand that innovates, manufactures and distributes globally. We always put the quality first and want to create a new image of Chinese brands that have far-reaching influence," said Yu.

GAC Motor will attend Auto China 2018 from April 27 to May 4 at the China International Exhibition Center in Beijing. The company will display at booth number E103 at China International Exhibition Center New Venue. A brand-new minivan model is to make a world debut at the press conference.

About GAC Motor

Founded in 2008, Guangzhou Automobile Group Motor CO., LTD (GAC Motor) is a subsidiary of GAC Group which ranks the 238th among the Fortune Global 500 companies. The company develops and manufactures premium quality vehicles, engines, components and auto accessories. GAC Motor has now ranked the first among all Chinese brands for five consecutive years in J.D. Power Asia Pacific's China Initial Quality Study SM (IQS), demonstrating the company's quality-centric strategy from innovative research and development (R&D), manufacturing to supply chain and sales & services.

For more information, please visit:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GACMotor Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/gac_motor Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/gac_motor 

Media Contact:Sukie Wong+86-186-8058-2829GACMotor@126.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/681193/GAC_Motor_president_Yu_Jun.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/681194/GAC_Motor_smart_manufacturing.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/681195/GAC_Motor_GS8_SUV.jpg

