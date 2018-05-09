Philip Morris punta sempre di piÃ¹ su 'smoke free world'
Economia

Toti: "Lega-M5s? Propongo astenzione benevola, sembra ossimoro, ma e' soluzione politica"
Politica

Toti: "Berlusconi splende sempre, quando parla? Non so spero presto cosÃ¬ andate a vedere la partita"
Politica

Gelmini: "Forza Italia prendera' decisioni con senso di responsabilitÃ "
Politica

Lupi: "Voto a luglio sarebbe sconfitta per la politica, vediamo se M5s e Lega trovano accordo"
Politica

Toninelli (M5S): ''Se centrodestra non risolve propri problemi interni unica strada il voto''
Politica

Bernini (FI): ''Pronti a dare governo al Paese, non accettiamo discriminazioni''
Politica

Bossi: "Berlusconi grande uomo, ha fatto a meno delle sedie, ma puo' intervenire su qualsiasi legge"
Politica

DS 3 Black Lezard: il nero dona
Altro

Orfini: "Governo M5S-Lega? Spero siano le ultime 24 ore perchÃ¨ sono ridicoli, noi opposizione dura"
Politica

Intesa Sanpaolo a Milano Food City 2018: il rapporto Circular Economy - Food
Economia

Birra Moretti lancia la sua Ipa, una Italian pale ale
Cronache

Polonia, 12 tonnellate di cioccolato bloccano l'autostrada
Politica

In anteprima il nuovo video di StragÃ  "Ho esaurito la paura"
Spettacoli

Intesa Sanpaolo a Milano Food City 2018: programma Startup Initiative FoodTech
Economia

Toninelli (M5S): ''Chieste 24h ore a Mattarella, aspettiamo il centrodestra''
Politica

Mafia, l'Unci ricorda Peppino Impastato a 40 anni dalla morte
Cronache

Al Madame Tussauds di Londra spuntano Harry e Meghan di cera
Politica

Ricerche Google rappresentano il 40% delle emissioni CO2 del web
Scienza e tecnologia

La Luiss a Expo 2020 Dubai con l'Italia, firmato accordo
Cronache

Starlight Investments White Paper on Solving Canada's Rental Housing Shortage Puzzle

- Starlight is pleased to share our most recent White Paper on Canada's growing rental housing shortage puzzle. We examine the significant and growing supply and demand imbalance for rental housing across Canada and explore unique and innovative opportunities created by these set of circumstances. Please view the white paper here: http://www.starlightinvest.com/images/Upload/Doc/Starlight%20Investments%20-%20White%20Paper%20-%20May%202018.pdf

About Starlight Investments Starlight is a Toronto-based, privately held, full service, real estate investment and asset management company driven by an experienced team comprised of over 140 professionals. Starlight currently manages $8.5 billion of multi-family and commercial properties through funds, joint ventures and club deals. Starlight's portfolio consists of approximately 36,000 multi-family units across Canada and the U.S. and over 5.0 million square feet of commercial properties. For more information, please visit http://www.starlightinvest.com and connect on LinkedIn at http://www.linkedin.com/company/starlight-investments-ltd-.

Related Links: http://www.starlightinvest.com and http://www.linkedin.com/company/starlight-investments-ltd-

Raj Mehta, Global Head, Private Capital and Partnerships, +1-647-725-0498, rmehta@starlightinvest.com; Andrea Rubakovic, Manager, Private Capital and Partnerships, +1-416-855-17649, arubakovic@starlightinvest.com; or Lauren Kenney, Executive Director, Communications and Human Capital, +1-416-234-8444, lkenney@starlightinvest.com .

