Stars of Gastronomy Turn Out for the World Restaurant Awards x Zacapa Rum Welcome Party in Paris

Gli Ex-Otago si raccontano in Siamo come Genova
Spettacoli

Gli Ex-Otago si raccontano in Siamo come Genova

Timelapse: gli studi sulla luce della Sagrestia Nuova a Firenze
Culture

Timelapse: gli studi sulla luce della Sagrestia Nuova a Firenze

Il minimalismo ripensato ed ecologista di Thomas Kovachevich
Culture

Il minimalismo ripensato ed ecologista di Thomas Kovachevich

Emofilia, la Fondazione Roche premia 6 progetti assistenziali
Cronache

Emofilia, la Fondazione Roche premia 6 progetti assistenziali

Venezuela, migliaia di volontari per far entrare aiuti umanitari
Politica

Venezuela, migliaia di volontari per far entrare aiuti umanitari

Sondaggi europee: avanzano sovranisti, Lega secondo partito
Politica

Sondaggi europee: avanzano sovranisti, Lega secondo partito

PD, Mogherini: "Non commento parole del senatore Renzi, io faccio del mio meglio"
Politica

PD, Mogherini: "Non commento parole del senatore Renzi, io faccio del mio meglio"

Intesa Sanpaolo e Panini: le figurine prima moneta di scambio
Economia

Intesa Sanpaolo e Panini: le figurine prima moneta di scambio

A Zoomarine arriva Claudio Cecchetto: tanti ospiti, sarÃ  festa
Cronache

A Zoomarine arriva Claudio Cecchetto: tanti ospiti, sarÃ  festa

La presidente della Camera dei rappresentanti USA Nancy Pelosi incontra Juncker alla Commissione Ue
Politica

La presidente della Camera dei rappresentanti USA Nancy Pelosi incontra Juncker alla...

Previsioni meteo per martedÃ¬, 19 febbraio
Cronache

Previsioni meteo per martedÃ¬, 19 febbraio

Previsioni meteo per martedÃ¬, 19 febbraio
Cronache

Previsioni meteo per martedÃ¬, 19 febbraio

Previsioni meteo per martedÃ¬, 19 febbraio
Cronache

Previsioni meteo per martedÃ¬, 19 febbraio

Previsioni meteo per martedÃ¬, 19 febbraio
Cronache

Previsioni meteo per martedÃ¬, 19 febbraio

Previsioni meteo per martedÃ¬, 19 febbraio
Cronache

Previsioni meteo per martedÃ¬, 19 febbraio

Previsioni meteo per martedÃ¬, 19 febbraio
Cronache

Previsioni meteo per martedÃ¬, 19 febbraio

Previsioni meteo per martedÃ¬, 19 febbraio
Cronache

Previsioni meteo per martedÃ¬, 19 febbraio

Previsioni meteo per martedÃ¬, 19 febbraio
Cronache

Previsioni meteo per martedÃ¬, 19 febbraio

Leonardo, Di Maio: investiamo 130 mln per siti campani
Politica

Leonardo, Di Maio: investiamo 130 mln per siti campani

Diciotti, Di Maio: sosterrÃ² risultato di consultazioni online
Politica

Diciotti, Di Maio: sosterrÃ² risultato di consultazioni online

Conte: Sud fragile, governo orgoglioso quando esprime talento
Economia

Conte: Sud fragile, governo orgoglioso quando esprime talento

Bankitalia, Giorgetti: "Direttorio non lo rinnoviamo noi ma la Banca d'Italia"
Economia

Bankitalia, Giorgetti: "Direttorio non lo rinnoviamo noi ma la Banca d'Italia"

Tav, Sala: "Ho invitato il sindaco di Lione a Milano per parlarne"
Politica

Tav, Sala: "Ho invitato il sindaco di Lione a Milano per parlarne"

Diciotti, videoappello di Grasso a elettori M5s: "Vi stanno prendendo in giro, fatevi sentire"
Politica

Diciotti, videoappello di Grasso a elettori M5s: "Vi stanno prendendo in giro, fatevi...

Lecce (Intesa Sanpaolo): "Le figurine sono la prima moneta"
Culture

Lecce (Intesa Sanpaolo): "Le figurine sono la prima moneta"

Una certa idea di pittura nello spazio, da Renata Fabbri a Milano
Culture

Una certa idea di pittura nello spazio, da Renata Fabbri a Milano


Stars of Gastronomy Turn Out for the World Restaurant Awards x Zacapa Rum Welcome Party in Paris

- PARIS, Feb. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Amanda Cohen, Mauro Colagreco, Kylie Kwong and Virgilio Martinez were among the gastronomy stars in attendance last night at the official Ron Zacapa rum opening event for The World Restaurant Awards 2019.

A new entry in the world of awards for culinary excellence, The World Restaurant Awards is celebrating the excellence, integrity, diversity and rich culture of the restaurant world, rather than awarding for the pinnacle of achievement. The awards were created by IMG, in partnership with restaurant journalist Joe Warwick working alongside gastronomic writer and broadcaster Andrea Petrini.

The judging panel, with a 50/50 gender split, consists of some of the leading lights of the culinary world, including some of the most established and rising chefs, food writers and professionals. Chefs on the panel include luminaries such as Elena Arzak, Alex Atala, Massimo Bottura, David Chang, Hélène Darroze, Daniel Humm, Dan Barber, René Redzepi, Ana Roš, Yotam Ottolenghi and Clare Smyth.

Guests at the Zacapa rum welcome event in Malro, Paris savoured exquisite Zacapa Old Fashioned cocktails and small plates curated by Malro head chef, Denny Imbroisi.

Zacapa Master Blender Lorena Vasquez said: "We are so pleased to be able to welcome the very best of the industry here tonight ahead of the first edition of the awards.

"I see clear parallels between what we do when crafting Zacapa rum in Guatemala, and what the best chefs do in the greatest restaurants around the world, which is why Zacapa's partnership with The World Restaurant Awards is such a good fit. It's about having the time, patience and skill to bring the richness of the flavours to the fore. Really, whether it's food or rum, we're all focused on letting the depth and layers of flavour speak for themselves.

"A huge part of the dining experience is a wonderful aperitif or digestif – incredible food deserves an exquisite accompaniment, so we're delighted Zacapa is the spirit of choice for The World Restaurant Awards.

"I hope our guests tonight enjoyed their little taste of Guatemala, sharing Zacapa with good friends. I wish them all great success, at the awards, of course, but also in everything that they do when they return home."

Cecile Rebbot, Director of The World Restaurant Awards, IMG, said: "It was great to get everyone together tonight for cocktails, all these talented restaurant people from around the world, ahead of the awards tomorrow. We can't do this event without great partners and it's a pleasure to get the chance to work with a quality brand like Zacapa as our spirit of choice for The World Restaurant Awards."

Winners of The World Restaurant Awards' 18 categories will be unveiled at a gala ceremony on Monday night.

Enjoy Zacapa Responsibly

DRINKiQ.com

 

 

 

 

 

 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/823064/Virgilio_Martinez.jpg   Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/823063/Mauro_Colagreco.jpg   Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/822980/Kylie_Kwong.jpg   Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/822979/Amanda_Cohen.jpg  


in evidenza
"Una canzone su tre in italiano" Così la Lega tutela la musica

Radio, proposta di legge di Morelli

"Una canzone su tre in italiano"
Così la Lega tutela la musica

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2019 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.