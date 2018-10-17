Incontro tra Conte e il presidente Corea del Sud a Roma
Politica

Maria Lai da M77, panoramica sul lavoro di una protagonista
Culture

Nichi Vendola colpito da infarto, non Ã¨ in pericolo di vita
Politica

Salvini a Mosca: le sanzioni Ue alla Russia sono una follia
Politica

Manovra, Salvini: l'Ue la boccia? Lasciateci lavorare
Politica

Salvini a Mosca per l'assemblea generale Confindustria Russia
Politica

Khashoggi decapitato? Delegazione saudita dal console a Istanbul
Politica

Capitano pensaci tu, la canzone ufficiale di Matteo Salvini
Politica

Claudio Baglioni annuncia: il Festival di Sanremo raddoppia
Spettacoli

Brexit, l'Ue offre a May la proroga di un anno sul post-Brexit
Politica

Robin Hood-L'origine della leggenda, la storia dell'eroe in film
Spettacoli

Le immagini dei raid israeliani sulla Striscia di Gaza
Politica

In un casolare a Zagarolo i dipinti del '600 rubati ai Parioli
Cronache

Andrea e Matteo Bocelli incantano Milano con "Fall on me"
Spettacoli

Attentato a Kerch, in Crimea: 18 morti. Tre giorni di lutto
Politica

Attentato a Kerch, ecco il ponte della discordia fra Kiev e Mosca
Politica

Brexit, Conte: "Negoziato complicato, speriamo di chiudere in questa finestra"
Politica

Manovra, Conte: "Non ci sono margini di cambiamento, pronti ad affrontare critiche"
Politica

George Clooney cavaliere medioevale che molla tutto per un caffÃ¨
Spettacoli

Robiglio (Confindustria): opportunitÃ  in Africa per le nostre Pmi
Politica

Stars of Science Presents Its Top Nine Innovators

- Record number of women make Stars of Science Shortlist 

Qatar Foundation's (QF) edutainment reality TV show Stars of Science has concluded its Season 10 auditions - and the competition has just begun. The jury has selected the top nine innovation masterminds who will now fly to the workshops at Qatar Science & Technology Park to transform their ideas into products and compete for the show's ultimate title of 'Best Arab Innovator'.

To view the Multimedia News Release, please click: https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/8430051-stars-of-science-present-top-innovators/

Four of the top nine innovators are women. From the Information and Communications Technology episode, two innovators survived the auditions. Sylia Khecheni earned her ticket to enter the prototyping phase with an intricate Home Privacy Drone Blocker, a device that stops video transmissions without damaging the source of the intrusive signal. Meanwhile, fellow contestant Rooda Al Qebaisi welcomed the opportunity to put her Dynamic VIP Seating Manager to the test.

Anna Malek's business-savvy nature fuels her passion to ensure her Smart Car Seat not only protects newborn children, but also gives parents peace of mind; while scientific researcher Nour Majbour will work on her Parkinson's Early Detection Kit, and is keen to find a binary way of detecting signs of the disease.

The largest pool of contestants this year came from the biomedical rounds, with 10 contestants in the shortlist, and five making it into the top nine. In the upcoming episode, neurosurgeon Walid Albanna will work on his Neurovascular Google Analyzer, designed to aid doctors in detecting early signs of recurring strokes. Ahmed Zahlan, the youngest innovator on the show, has high hopes that his Contactless Gluten Detector will ultimately be used by those who struggle with gluten-related allergies. And driven by his zest for measurable results, Abdullah Al Sairafi will be seen aiming to perfect his Sports Performance Patch.

With only two places remaining after these rounds, five hopefuls from the energy and environment episode competed for their final chance to book their spot among the show's top nine. Artist Salim Al Kaabi has been selected to work on his Safe Frankincense Varnish for Artists, a product that nullifies the harsh side effects of varnish while retaining the ability to make timeless paintings. Meanwhile, Ghassan Oueidat stood out with his novel idea of using a Dry-Ice Cleaner Bot to autonomously clean tower blocks. Viewers can tune in on October 20 for the action-packed prototyping episode.

 

Contact: Mariam Diefallah - +974-6683-6932 – MDiefallah@webershandwick.com 

 

     (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/770179/Stars_of_Science.jpg )

Video:       https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/8430051-stars-of-science-present-top-innovators/


