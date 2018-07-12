Sterlite Power Wins 6 New Transmission Projects in Brazil

Nato, le mogli dei leader mondiali visitano il museo africano
Politica

Nato, le mogli dei leader mondiali visitano il museo africano

Migranti, la nave Diciotti arrivata al porto di Trapani
Cronache

Migranti, la nave Diciotti arrivata al porto di Trapani

Palinsesti LA7, Urbano Cairo: "Rinnovo quinquennale a Floris. E Giletti...".
Spettacoli

Palinsesti LA7, Urbano Cairo: "Rinnovo quinquennale a Floris. E Giletti...".

Rovazzi torna con "Faccio quello che voglio": voglio un film mio
Spettacoli

Rovazzi torna con "Faccio quello che voglio": voglio un film mio

Inghilterra-Croazia, al vertice Nato i leader al cellulare
Politica

Inghilterra-Croazia, al vertice Nato i leader al cellulare

Tito Boeri: l'italiano medio Ã¨ disinformato sui migranti
Cronache

Tito Boeri: l'italiano medio Ã¨ disinformato sui migranti

Magliette rosse e manette, il flashmob sul molo di Trapani
Cronache

Magliette rosse e manette, il flashmob sul molo di Trapani

"Wandering People", il nuovo video degli Sleepwalker's Station
Spettacoli

"Wandering People", il nuovo video degli Sleepwalker's Station

Musica oltre gli stereotipi: la notte d'estate di HangarBicocca
Culture

Musica oltre gli stereotipi: la notte d'estate di HangarBicocca

Un'assistente parlamentare sviene durante relazione Antitrust in Senato
Cronache

Un'assistente parlamentare sviene durante relazione Antitrust in Senato

Libia, Conte: "In autunno conferenza in Italia con tutti steakholders interessati"
Politica

Libia, Conte: "In autunno conferenza in Italia con tutti steakholders interessati"

Diciotti, Conte: "Nave in arrivo a Trapani, responsabili di atti fuori legge verranno individuati"
Politica

Diciotti, Conte: "Nave in arrivo a Trapani, responsabili di atti fuori legge verranno...

Conte: "Ho parlato con Erdogan, blogger Cafiero Ã¨ stato rilasciato e rientrerÃ  a breve in Italia"
Politica

Conte: "Ho parlato con Erdogan, blogger Cafiero Ã¨ stato rilasciato e rientrerÃ  a breve...

Trapani, rimandato attracco della Diciotti, la nave punta a largo
Cronache

Trapani, rimandato attracco della Diciotti, la nave punta a largo

Mondiali, festa croata: speriamo nel miracolo ma Ã¨ giÃ  un'impresa
Sport

Mondiali, festa croata: speriamo nel miracolo ma Ã¨ giÃ  un'impresa

Migranti, Salvini: "Non mi fido di Ue, voglio vedere i fatti"
Politica

Migranti, Salvini: "Non mi fido di Ue, voglio vedere i fatti"

Messico, dopo il terremoto spunta un tempio dentro a una piramide
Politica

Messico, dopo il terremoto spunta un tempio dentro a una piramide

Nato, Conte: "Ridimensioneremo impegno italiano in Afghanistan ma senza danneggiare nessuno"
Politica

Nato, Conte: "Ridimensioneremo impegno italiano in Afghanistan ma senza danneggiare...

Vertice Nato, Conte ai giornalisti: "Scusate ritardo, vertice ancora in corso"
Politica

Vertice Nato, Conte ai giornalisti: "Scusate ritardo, vertice ancora in corso"

Vertice Nato, Conte: "Italia non aumenterÃ  livello di spesa"
Politica

Vertice Nato, Conte: "Italia non aumenterÃ  livello di spesa"


Sterlite Power Wins 6 New Transmission Projects in Brazil

- In the recently concluded auction for transmission projects in Brazil, Sterlite Power emerged as the largest winner, clinching 6 lots at an investment of roughly USD 1 bn, securing about 65% of the capex under auction. These critical projects will largely help move renewable power from northern and north eastern parts of Brazil with southern and south eastern regions where the load centers are located. By 2026, the total electricity consumption of the country is forecasted to increase to 741 TWh, indicating an average annual growth of 3.7% per annum. To cater to this jump in demand, a 64.1 GW expansion in installed capacity of the National Interconnected System (SIN) is planned over the next 10-year period.

     (Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/558206/Sterlite_Power_Logo.jpg )

Talking about Brazil and company's investment in the region, the GroupCEO of Sterlite Power, Pratik Agarwal, said, "Brazil requires an incremental 61,800 km in transmission lines, and an increase of 199,200 MVA capacity. This makes the market very attractive to us and we have already committed ~USD 1.7 bn of the planned USD 4 bn in the region. We intend to develop global partnerships to execute our global portfolio of projects."

Brazilian power sector is characterised with policy and regulatory maturity. Given the strong contractual framework, including long concession tenures (30 years), inflation-protected revenues (which help lower the forex risk), and auction-based bidding for projects which happen on a pre-announced cadence, the Brazil market presents an ideal setup for any private transmission player.

About Sterlite Power 

Sterlite Power is a leading global developer of power transmission infrastructure with projects of over 12,000 circuit kms and 20,500 MVA in India and Brazil. With an industry-leading portfolio of power conductors, EHV cables and OPGW, Sterlite Power also offers solutions for upgrading, uprating and strengthening existing networks. The Company has set new benchmarks in the industry by use of cutting-edge technologies and innovative financing. Sterlite Power is also the sponsor of IndiGrid, India's first power sector Infrastructure Investment Trust ("InvIT"), listed on the BSE and NSE.

For more details, visit: http://www.sterlitepower.com

Media contact:Balaji Krishnaswami Phone: +91-9971757474 Email: balaji.krishnaswami@sterlite.com


in evidenza
Marcuzzi, seno in bella vista Belen, selfie allo specchio in slip

GOSSIP E GALLERY VIP

Marcuzzi, seno in bella vista
Belen, selfie allo specchio in slip

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo

Abiti sartoriali da Uomo, Canali

Dal 1934 Canali realizza raffinati abiti da uomo di alta moda sartoriale. Scopri la nuova collezione Canali.


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2018 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.