SThree Raises £1 Million for SOS Children's Villages Charity to Support Underprivileged Children

Crozza su Ceresani: "Il riscaldamento globale colpa di Satana"?
Spettacoli

Crozza su Ceresani: "Il riscaldamento globale colpa di Satana"?

Il pitone lotta per non essere catturato, video diventa virale
Politica

Il pitone lotta per non essere catturato, video diventa virale

Un meteorite attraversa il cielo di CittÃ  del Messico, l'incredibile video
Politica

Un meteorite attraversa il cielo di CittÃ  del Messico, l'incredibile video

Aggressione Corona, il racconto in ambulanza: "Uno di loro mi ha puntato un coltello.."
Politica

Aggressione Corona, il racconto in ambulanza: "Uno di loro mi ha puntato un coltello.."

On. Morelli: "5G scatenerÃ  una rivoluzione digitale"
Economia

On. Morelli: "5G scatenerÃ  una rivoluzione digitale"

La vita, la morte e l'amore di Dj Fabo secondo Eman
Spettacoli

La vita, la morte e l'amore di Dj Fabo secondo Eman

Politecnico, Resta: "5G cambierÃ  modo di fare formazione"
Economia

Politecnico, Resta: "5G cambierÃ  modo di fare formazione"

Sindaco Sala: "Milano prima cittÃ  europea per infrastrutture"
Economia

Sindaco Sala: "Milano prima cittÃ  europea per infrastrutture"

Vodafone, Bisio: "5G darÃ  grandi opportunitÃ "
Economia

Vodafone, Bisio: "5G darÃ  grandi opportunitÃ "

Sirti, Loiola annuncia gli aggiornamenti del piano strategico
Economia

Sirti, Loiola annuncia gli aggiornamenti del piano strategico

Legge Bilancio, Di Maio: "Previsto risparmio da 1,7mld per le imprese da sconti Inail"
Politica

Legge Bilancio, Di Maio: "Previsto risparmio da 1,7mld per le imprese da sconti Inail"

Reddito Cittadinanza, Di Maio: "PartirÃ  al massimo da fine marzo"
Politica

Reddito Cittadinanza, Di Maio: "PartirÃ  al massimo da fine marzo"

Incendio TMB Salario, il rogo visto dall'ingresso dell'impianto
Politica

Incendio TMB Salario, il rogo visto dall'ingresso dell'impianto

Incendio Tmb, l'odore acre raggiunge il centro di Roma
Politica

Incendio Tmb, l'odore acre raggiunge il centro di Roma

Morte Astori, indagati due medici per omicidio colposo
Politica

Morte Astori, indagati due medici per omicidio colposo

Eman racconta il nuovo singolo "Tutte le volte" ad Affari
Spettacoli

Eman racconta il nuovo singolo "Tutte le volte" ad Affari

Brexit, Juncker chiude a May: non rinegozieremo l'accordo
Politica

Brexit, Juncker chiude a May: non rinegozieremo l'accordo

Incendio TMB Salaria, 4 persone contestano Raggi e Costa durante conferenza stampa
Politica

Incendio TMB Salaria, 4 persone contestano Raggi e Costa durante conferenza stampa

Conte in Parlamento alla vigilia del confronto con Bruxelles
Politica

Conte in Parlamento alla vigilia del confronto con Bruxelles

Canoista beccato dalle telecamere mentre abbandona bidone di rifiuti in mare a Napoli
Politica

Canoista beccato dalle telecamere mentre abbandona bidone di rifiuti in mare a Napoli


SThree Raises £1 Million for SOS Children's Villages Charity to Support Underprivileged Children

- STEM's leading recruiter, SThree plc, has raised £1m to support underprivileged children with programmes designed to help their dream futures become a reality.

     (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/795254/SThree_plc_Logo.jpg )

     (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/795255/SThree.jpg )

SThree is passionate about creating opportunities, removing barriers and ensuring talented people can develop the careers they deserve, regardless of geography, gender or geopolitics. SThree's partnership with SOS Children's Villages is an example of the commitment the business and its people have demonstrated to this subject.

Global Head of CSR, Gemma Branney explained: "We have worked with SOS Children's Villages for 10 years and are delighted to have raised more than £1m. This money has supported children in various countries and we've even sponsored a village in Chipata, Zambia. We have been able to provide the children there with education, clean water, electricity and healthcare - all things we take for granted."

SThree came up with some truly inspiring ways of raising the money. Danielle and Nicolette, from SThree's Amsterdam office, were inspired to have the children in Chipata paint pictures of their dream career. They went to Chipata, brought the childrens' paintings back to Europe and organised an online auction across SThree's worldwide office network. Bidding took off and the auction raised £30k. The children's paintings now hang in SThree's offices from San Fransisco to Tokyo, including the London office of Gary Elden, CEO of SThree plc - and act as a constant reminder to SThree's consultants that when they are filling vacant positions, they are helping to make dreams come true.

The SThree Foundation focuses on diversity and inclusion and helps people from underprivileged backgrounds develop rewarding and fulfilling careers in STEM. SThree's new charity partner is African Science Academy - which supports girls from across Africa to achieve careers in STEM. 

About SThree plc 

SThree PLC is STEM's leading recruiter. Headquartered in London and listed on the FTSE all share index, SThree has 43 offices in 16 countries, of which 37 are outside the UK&I.

SThree connects candidates with careers and clients with potential and identifies the experts to help STEM businesses build our future.

SThree specialises in recruiting top people for STEM and its dependant sectors and has a number of brands with expertise in different sectors, including:

Computer Futures  

Real Staffing 

Progressive 

Huxley Associates 

SThree reported revenue of £1.1billion in 2017, up 9% from the previous year.

http://www.sthree.com/


in evidenza
Renzo Arbore ad Affaritaliani.it "Mi rivedo in Fiorello e poi.."

Spettacoli

Renzo Arbore ad Affaritaliani.it
"Mi rivedo in Fiorello e poi.."

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo

Abiti sartoriali da Uomo, Canali

Dal 1934 Canali realizza raffinati abiti da uomo di alta moda sartoriale. Scopri la nuova collezione Canali.


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2018 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.