Stout Expands Investment Banking Operations in Europe

Charlie Hebdo, cerimonia a quattro anni dall'attacco estremista
Politica

Charlie Hebdo, cerimonia a quattro anni dall'attacco estremista

Tennis, Rafa Nadal pronto per conquistare gli Australian Open
Sport

Tennis, Rafa Nadal pronto per conquistare gli Australian Open

Migranti, Zingaretti: "L'Italia deve reagire, le ruspe producono solo macerie"
Politica

Migranti, Zingaretti: "L'Italia deve reagire, le ruspe producono solo macerie"

Cristiano Ronaldo si allena in palestra con Giorgina e suo figlio
Politica

Cristiano Ronaldo si allena in palestra con Giorgina e suo figlio

Golden Globes, trionfo di Bohemian Rhapsody, Green Book e CuarÃ²n
Politica

Golden Globes, trionfo di Bohemian Rhapsody, Green Book e CuarÃ²n

Sea Watch, il medico a bordo: "Chiediamo una risposta chiara all'Ue''
Politica

Sea Watch, il medico a bordo: "Chiediamo una risposta chiara all'Ue''

L'ampolla di papa Giovanni Paolo II in Liguria a Imperia
Politica

L'ampolla di papa Giovanni Paolo II in Liguria a Imperia

Infografica - 7 gennaio, la Giornata nazionale della bandiera italiana
Politica

Infografica - 7 gennaio, la Giornata nazionale della bandiera italiana

In Gabon sventato tentativo di colpo di Stato, ma Ã¨ caos
Politica

In Gabon sventato tentativo di colpo di Stato, ma Ã¨ caos

Triveneto, scoperta da Gdf una frode fiscale milionaria
Cronache

Triveneto, scoperta da Gdf una frode fiscale milionaria

Ragazza saudita barricata in hotel, Bangkok: "Non sarÃ  deportata"
Politica

Ragazza saudita barricata in hotel, Bangkok: "Non sarÃ  deportata"

Il CuloCavallo, l'arte in cuoio che piace alle principesse
Culture

Il CuloCavallo, l'arte in cuoio che piace alle principesse

Il Papa a Panama a fine gennaio, arrivata la papamobile
Politica

Il Papa a Panama a fine gennaio, arrivata la papamobile

Motociclista in un burrone ad Alassio, spettacolare recupero con l'elicottero dei vigili del fuoco
Politica

Motociclista in un burrone ad Alassio, spettacolare recupero con l'elicottero dei...

La magia del Festival internazionale delle sculture di ghiaccio
Culture

La magia del Festival internazionale delle sculture di ghiaccio

Governo, Fratoianni: "Esecutivo incapace di una visione organica del Paese"
Politica

Governo, Fratoianni: "Esecutivo incapace di una visione organica del Paese"

Shutdown Usa, Trump pensa a muro di acciaio ai confini
Politica

Shutdown Usa, Trump pensa a muro di acciaio ai confini

Gilet gialli, scendono in campo le donne primo corteo in Francia
Politica

Gilet gialli, scendono in campo le donne primo corteo in Francia

Previsioni meteo per martedÃ¬, 8 gennaio
Cronache

Previsioni meteo per martedÃ¬, 8 gennaio

Previsioni meteo per martedÃ¬, 8 gennaio
Cronache

Previsioni meteo per martedÃ¬, 8 gennaio

Previsioni meteo per martedÃ¬, 8 gennaio
Cronache

Previsioni meteo per martedÃ¬, 8 gennaio

Previsioni meteo per martedÃ¬, 8 gennaio
Cronache

Previsioni meteo per martedÃ¬, 8 gennaio

Previsioni meteo per martedÃ¬, 8 gennaio
Cronache

Previsioni meteo per martedÃ¬, 8 gennaio

Previsioni meteo per martedÃ¬, 8 gennaio
Cronache

Previsioni meteo per martedÃ¬, 8 gennaio

Previsioni meteo per martedÃ¬, 8 gennaio
Cronache

Previsioni meteo per martedÃ¬, 8 gennaio

Previsioni meteo per martedÃ¬, 8 gennaio
Cronache

Previsioni meteo per martedÃ¬, 8 gennaio


Stout Expands Investment Banking Operations in Europe

- In conjunction with this announcement, Stout welcomes Mathis Wilke as Managing Director to lead the office and serve as a senior member of the global technology, media, and telecommunications (TMT) practice. Mathis brings deep expertise in international mergers, acquisitions, and financing across numerous industries, with an emphasis on TMT. In addition, Mathis will contribute his extensive network in Greater China and work closely with Stout's offices across the region on Sino-European transactions.

Stout also welcomes Kevin Kissner as a Vice President in the Investment Banking group and as a member of the global TMT practice. He is also based in Berlin. His investment banking experience comprises mergers and acquisitions as well as corporate and leveraged finance. At Stout, Kevin will contribute his experience to also provide high-growth companies with tailored equity and debt financing solutions.

"Germany is the world's fourth-largest economy, and its capital city, Berlin, has emerged as a European powerhouse for high-growth companies and technology divisions of global market leaders across all industries," said Mathis. "I'm very excited to help advance Stout's European expansion and commitment to Germany."

"It couldn't be a better time to establish the Stout brand in Germany," said Nick Jachim, head of Stout's Investment Banking group. "The economy is diverse, and Berlin is attracting record rates of investment.  With his background in technology and a robust global network, Mathis is an ideal addition to our team and is certain to accelerate our international growth."

About Stout

Stout is a leading independent provider of Investment Banking, Valuation Advisory, Dispute Consulting, and Management Consulting services. With 21 offices globally, we serve a range of clients, from large corporations to privately held companies in numerous industries throughout the world. Our clients and their advisors rely on our premier expertise, deep industry knowledge, and unparalleled responsiveness on complex matters.  Learn more at stout.com.

Stout is a trade name for Stout Risius Ross, LLC, Stout Advisors SA, Stout GmbH, Stout Bluepeak Asia Ltd., and Stout Risius Ross Advisors, LLC, a FINRA-registered broker-dealer and SIPC member firm. The terms "Stout" or the "firm" refers to one or more of these independent advisory practices.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/464749/Stout_Risius_Ross_Inc_Logo.jpg


in evidenza
Milan, Piatek erede di Higuain Accelerata su Sensi e... Rumors

Calciomercato rossonero

Milan, Piatek erede di Higuain
Accelerata su Sensi e... Rumors

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo

Abiti sartoriali da Uomo, Canali

Dal 1934 Canali realizza raffinati abiti da uomo di alta moda sartoriale. Scopri la nuova collezione Canali.


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2018 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.