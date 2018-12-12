STRATACACHE Acquires Chinese Embedded Computing and Commercial Tablet Manufacturing Company

Israele, Fico: posizione dell'Italia la esprimono Conte e Moavero
Politica

Israele, Fico: posizione dell'Italia la esprimono Conte e Moavero

Fico: programma M5S basato su No Tav, non puÃ² voler il referendum
Politica

Fico: programma M5S basato su No Tav, non puÃ² voler il referendum

T.Volpe, Falck Renewables: "Presentiamo target migliorati su tutti i fronti"
Economia

T.Volpe, Falck Renewables: "Presentiamo target migliorati su tutti i fronti"

Incendio Salario, Raggi: "Il Tmb non riaprirÃ  piÃ¹"
Politica

Incendio Salario, Raggi: "Il Tmb non riaprirÃ  piÃ¹"

Piazza Fontana, Fico: "Vi chiedo scusa per tutti i depistaggi"
Politica

Piazza Fontana, Fico: "Vi chiedo scusa per tutti i depistaggi"

Manovra, Conte: ''Maggioranza compatta non rinunciamo a nulla''
Politica

Manovra, Conte: ''Maggioranza compatta non rinunciamo a nulla''

Manovra, Conte: ''Rispettiamo impegni presi e non tradiamo italiani, ma siamo ragionevoli''
Politica

Manovra, Conte: ''Rispettiamo impegni presi e non tradiamo italiani, ma siamo...

Referendum Tav, Fico: "Voterei no ma il movimento non lo vuole"
Politica

Referendum Tav, Fico: "Voterei no ma il movimento non lo vuole"

Strasburgo, prosegue caccia al killer: fermati due suoi fratelli
Cronache

Strasburgo, prosegue caccia al killer: fermati due suoi fratelli

Shoah, Salvini allo Yad Vashem: mai piÃ¹ crimini come questo
Politica

Shoah, Salvini allo Yad Vashem: mai piÃ¹ crimini come questo

Nuove prospettive per la cura dell'emofilia tipo A con inibitori
Cronache

Nuove prospettive per la cura dell'emofilia tipo A con inibitori

Tutto pronto per la finalissima di X Factor 2018
Spettacoli

Tutto pronto per la finalissima di X Factor 2018

Manovra, Mattarella: auspico accordo con Ue, infrazione problema
Politica

Manovra, Mattarella: auspico accordo con Ue, infrazione problema

Vertice Conte-Junker, Di Maio: "Ore importantissime, il presidente portera' a casa risultati "
Politica

Vertice Conte-Junker, Di Maio: "Ore importantissime, il presidente portera' a casa...

E. Falck, Falck Renewables:" Prestiamo massima attenzione alla governance"
Economia

E. Falck, Falck Renewables:" Prestiamo massima attenzione alla governance"

Borse e zaini perquisiti dalla Polizia all'entrata del centro di Strasburgo
Politica

Borse e zaini perquisiti dalla Polizia all'entrata del centro di Strasburgo

40 anni SSN, Grillo: "Ci sono distorsioni, ma e' tra i migliori a livello internazionale"
Politica

40 anni SSN, Grillo: "Ci sono distorsioni, ma e' tra i migliori a livello internazionale"

Fico: inchiesta Lega? Partiti devono collaborare con magistrati
Politica

Fico: inchiesta Lega? Partiti devono collaborare con magistrati

Gio Evan: Isoardi? Non so quanto mi ha fatto bene. Ho piÃ¹ haters
Spettacoli

Gio Evan: Isoardi? Non so quanto mi ha fatto bene. Ho piÃ¹ haters

Catturato Giancarlo Massidda - Latitante dal 2010
Cronache

Catturato Giancarlo Massidda - Latitante dal 2010


STRATACACHE Acquires Chinese Embedded Computing and Commercial Tablet Manufacturing Company

- DAYTON, Ohio, Dec. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- STRATACACHE today announced the acquisition of an all-in-one intelligent tablet and computing device manufacturing company based in Ningbo, China. As part of the acquisition, the company, formerly known as POPSCREENS, is now called Scala China. The rebranding strengthens solution visibility and brand presence in the global commercial market, positioning Scala China as a prime solution for interactive retail displays within the STRATACACHE family of marketing technology companies. This acquisition further enhances STRATACACHE's expansion in the Asia-Pacific region, as well as STRATACACHE's commitment to the Scala brand, following Scala's acquisition in August 2016.

"We have demonstrated significant focus on growth in the important Asia-Pacific market, investing more than $100 million in the region in the past 24 months, including the acquisition of Scala," said Chris Riegel, CEO of the STRATACACHE family of companies. "We are enjoying tremendous growth in the region with strong new leadership, a greatly expanded services team and a strategic focus on the markets in China, India, Indonesia and Malaysia. The Asia-Pacific region has added more than 2 billion consumers to the middle class in the past decade and we're helping leading retailers, brands and marketers develop these new consumer relationships. Scala China is another step along that journey and, with the recent progress on US-China trade relations, now was the right time to move forward on this opportunity."

Scala China will continue to produce advanced embedded computing devices, ranging from 7" to 98". "The devices are ideal for 24x7 commercial use in interactive consumer engagement environments such as retail stores, gaming, hospitality and banking, said Patrick Saletta, Chief Operating Officer. "With over 8,000 existing Scala customers worldwide, we will help expand opportunities in many strategic markets and client partnerships."

As part of the acquisition, new infrastructure includes an expansive 250,000 square foot manufacturing facility and more than 125 new employees — including world-class research and development, scaled production and manufacturing lines, and design and software engineers with deep experience in the Rockchip platform, a core element of the smart touchscreen devices. There is also a new support and logistics center and China-based Network Operations Center, optimizing client services throughout the region, key factors in the STRATACACHE growth plan to hit $1 billion USD in sales by 2020. The acquisition drives a significant job increase including marketing, development, engineering, accounting and global support teams at STRATACACHE's Dayton headquarters and operations facilities.

"Our all-in-one platforms are enhanced with additional technology for mobile sensors, such as STRATACACHE's own Walkbase sensors, and computer vision that exists in the STRATACACHE family today," said Li Fan, General Manager. "Adding embedded computing devices to STRATACACHE's robust suite of marketing technology for kiosk, point-of-sale and commercial tablet computing devices significantly enhances the full solution offering for the client." Scala China leadership also includes David Wong, Vice President of Sales for Asia-Pacific. More information is coming to www.scala-china.com.

ABOUT STRATACACHESTRATACACHE provides scalable customer experiences, empowering retailers to learn deeply about their customers' shopping preferences and behaviors, allowing for personalized shopper interaction. Our solutions deliver consumer activation at the point-of-decision, generating new sales opportunities and enhanced retail profitability. With 2 million+ software activations globally, we power the biggest digital networks for the world's largest brands. Across the STRATACACHE family of marketing technology companies, we have the technology, expertise and track record to bring retail transformation. Learn more about the STRATACACHE family at www.stratacache.com.

 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/797054/STRATACACHE_POPSCREENS.jpg Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/797055/STRATACACHE_Tablets.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/482379/stratacache_Logo.jpg


in evidenza
Juve, regina degli stipendi in A CR7 davanti a Higuain. Classifica

Sport

Juve, regina degli stipendi in A
CR7 davanti a Higuain. Classifica

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo

Abiti sartoriali da Uomo, Canali

Dal 1934 Canali realizza raffinati abiti da uomo di alta moda sartoriale. Scopri la nuova collezione Canali.


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2018 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.