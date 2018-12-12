12 dicembre 2018- 19:00 STRATACACHE Acquires Chinese Embedded Computing and Commercial Tablet Manufacturing Company

- DAYTON, Ohio, Dec. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- STRATACACHE today announced the acquisition of an all-in-one intelligent tablet and computing device manufacturing company based in Ningbo, China. As part of the acquisition, the company, formerly known as POPSCREENS, is now called Scala China. The rebranding strengthens solution visibility and brand presence in the global commercial market, positioning Scala China as a prime solution for interactive retail displays within the STRATACACHE family of marketing technology companies. This acquisition further enhances STRATACACHE's expansion in the Asia-Pacific region, as well as STRATACACHE's commitment to the Scala brand, following Scala's acquisition in August 2016.

"We have demonstrated significant focus on growth in the important Asia-Pacific market, investing more than $100 million in the region in the past 24 months, including the acquisition of Scala," said Chris Riegel, CEO of the STRATACACHE family of companies. "We are enjoying tremendous growth in the region with strong new leadership, a greatly expanded services team and a strategic focus on the markets in China, India, Indonesia and Malaysia. The Asia-Pacific region has added more than 2 billion consumers to the middle class in the past decade and we're helping leading retailers, brands and marketers develop these new consumer relationships. Scala China is another step along that journey and, with the recent progress on US-China trade relations, now was the right time to move forward on this opportunity."

Scala China will continue to produce advanced embedded computing devices, ranging from 7" to 98". "The devices are ideal for 24x7 commercial use in interactive consumer engagement environments such as retail stores, gaming, hospitality and banking, said Patrick Saletta, Chief Operating Officer. "With over 8,000 existing Scala customers worldwide, we will help expand opportunities in many strategic markets and client partnerships."

As part of the acquisition, new infrastructure includes an expansive 250,000 square foot manufacturing facility and more than 125 new employees — including world-class research and development, scaled production and manufacturing lines, and design and software engineers with deep experience in the Rockchip platform, a core element of the smart touchscreen devices. There is also a new support and logistics center and China-based Network Operations Center, optimizing client services throughout the region, key factors in the STRATACACHE growth plan to hit $1 billion USD in sales by 2020. The acquisition drives a significant job increase including marketing, development, engineering, accounting and global support teams at STRATACACHE's Dayton headquarters and operations facilities.

"Our all-in-one platforms are enhanced with additional technology for mobile sensors, such as STRATACACHE's own Walkbase sensors, and computer vision that exists in the STRATACACHE family today," said Li Fan, General Manager. "Adding embedded computing devices to STRATACACHE's robust suite of marketing technology for kiosk, point-of-sale and commercial tablet computing devices significantly enhances the full solution offering for the client." Scala China leadership also includes David Wong, Vice President of Sales for Asia-Pacific. More information is coming to www.scala-china.com.

ABOUT STRATACACHESTRATACACHE provides scalable customer experiences, empowering retailers to learn deeply about their customers' shopping preferences and behaviors, allowing for personalized shopper interaction. Our solutions deliver consumer activation at the point-of-decision, generating new sales opportunities and enhanced retail profitability. With 2 million+ software activations globally, we power the biggest digital networks for the world's largest brands. Across the STRATACACHE family of marketing technology companies, we have the technology, expertise and track record to bring retail transformation. Learn more about the STRATACACHE family at www.stratacache.com.

